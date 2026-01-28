PhotoboothTO Celebrates 500 Five-Star Reviews on Google Maps, Reinforcing Its Status as One of Toronto’s Top Photo Booth Rental Companies

Toronto, ONTARIO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhotoboothTO, a leading provider of photo booth rentals in Toronto and the GTA, has achieved a significant milestone: 500 five-star reviews on Google Maps. This marks an important point in PhotoboothTO’s growth and underscores its reputation for delivering professional, memorable, and highly engaging photo booth experiences for weddings, corporate events, celebrations, and brand activations throughout the region.

Since its founding, PhotoboothTO has become a go-to photo booth rental in Toronto, offering everything from classic digital photo booth and print photo booth options to high-demand experiences like the 360 photo booth rental (including the 360 Video Booth and Overhead 360). Their lineup also features the Magic Mirror photo booth, an AI photo booth, and premium GlamBOT slow-motion video, plus standout activations like the Mosaic Wall, Magazine Booth, Newspaper Booth, and SketchBOT—so hosts can choose the right photo booth experience for weddings, corporate events, and brand activations.

The milestone of 500 five-star reviews reflects not only PhotoboothTO’s strong customer satisfaction but also its capacity to consistently deliver experiences that resonate with clients and their guests. Reviews highlight timely setup, friendly and professional attendants, cutting-edge technology, and the breadth of booth options that elevate the look and feel of any event.

Key Highlights:

500 five-star Google Maps reviews: PhotoboothTO’s clients have overwhelmingly endorsed its services, resulting in a significant volume of five-star ratings that illustrate trust and reliability among event hosts and planners.

Comprehensive photo booth experiences: The company's extensive lineup, from interactive mirror booths and cinematic 360 video booths to advanced AI and slow-motion GlamBOT services, caters to a broad range of event styles, audiences, and budgets.

Tailored for every event type: Whether providing classic keepsake photo strips at wedding receptions, branded content for corporate brand activations, or high-impact social media footage at parties, PhotoboothTO's offerings are designed to enhance attendee engagement and capture unforgettable memories.

Professional execution and support: PhotoboothTO's team works closely with clients from booking through event execution, ensuring each rental is seamless, reliable, and aligned with the event's timeline and objectives.





“Reaching 500 five-star reviews on Google Maps is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and the trust our clients place in us for their special occasions,” said a spokesperson for PhotoboothTO. “We’ve built our business around quality, variety, and execution, providing not just photo booths, but interactive experiences that guests remember long after the event.”

As PhotoboothTO continues to expand its offerings and invest in new event technologies, the company remains focused on delivering exceptional client service and creating engaging visual entertainment that enhances celebrations across Toronto and the GTA.

PhotoboothTO is a Toronto-based photo booth rental company offering one of the most diverse and innovative collections of photo and video booth experiences. Serving weddings, corporate events, private parties, and brand activations, they combine high-quality equipment, professional service, and creative booth concepts to capture moments and elevate events of all sizes.

