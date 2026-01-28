SYNERGIE : 2025 REVENUE

2025 REVENUE

SYNERGIE confirms its growth momentum in a declining market and reports annual revenue of €3.2 billion, up +1.6%.

in € m Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variation 2025 2024 Variation International 512.2 502.6 +1.9% 1,974.8 1,920.1 +2.8% France 314.6 316.5 -0.6% 1,260.5 1,264.8 -0.3% Total 826.8 819.1 +0.9% 3,235.3 3,184.9 +1.6%

In an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, marked by a decline in the staffing market, SYNERGIE confirms the strength of its growth trajectory and reports annual Revenues of €3,235.3 million in 2025, an increase of +1.6% compared to 2024 (+0.8% on a like-for-like basis).

The Group's ability to increase its Revenues in a contracting market demonstrates the robustness and relevance of its business model, built on the balanced diversification of its clients base, business sectors, and geographical footprint.

International activity continues to be the main driver of the Group's growth. Over the 2025 financial year, international Revenue reached €1,974.8 million, up by +2.8%, supported by strong organic growth (+1.5%), despite unfavorable currency effects such as the depreciation of the Australian dollar. Overall, international operations now account for 61.0% of consolidated revenue.

In Southern Europe, growth remains strong (+4.8%), driven notably by strong performances in Spain and Italy while Northern and Eastern Europe remain affected by the persistent slowdown in the temporary employment market, with revenue declining by -2.5%.

In France, revenue amounted to €1,260.5 million, representing 39.0% of consolidated revenue. In a politically unstable context and amid deteriorating economic conditions, the activity remains nearly stable compared to the previous year, a performance that outperforms the market, thanks to the commitment of the teams and continuous adaptation of commercial offers.

In this context, SYNERGIE remains confident in its ability to maintain its growth momentum while staying vigilant and agile by adapting its organizations and services. The Group intends to pursue actively its diversification and acquisition strategy to strengthen its position in its key markets.

