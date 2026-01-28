Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges BellRing Brands, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired BellRing securities between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BRBR.

BellRing Case Details

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose materially adverse facts. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that:

(1) the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that its strong sales results did not reflect increased end-consumer demands or brand momentum;

(2) rather, customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing’s supply;

(3) once customers gained confidence that product shortages were a thing of the past, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through existing products and cutting back on new orders; and

(4) following the destocking, the Company admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand.

What's Next for BellRing Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/BRBR. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in BellRing you have until March 23, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to BellRing Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

