Song Dynasty Charm & Spring Festival Cheer: China's Hangzhou Welcomes Year of the Horse

HANGZHOU, China, Jan. 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chinese Lunar Year of the Horse is around the corner. Symbolizing vitality and journeys, the horse brings the perfect season for spring outings, and one go-to destination is Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Hangzhou, home to three World Heritage Sites including the Archaeological Ruins of Liangzhu City, West Lake, and the Grand Canal, not only boasts graceful lakes and mountains, but also holds a millennium of culture from the Wuyue Kingdom (907-978) and the Southern Song Dynasty (1217-1279), making it the ideal place to experience ancient Chinese aesthetics and traditional Spring Festival culture together.

On January 23, an engaging and sophisticated cultural campaign to embrace the Year of the Horse kicked off in Hangzhou. Co-hosted by Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, TV and Tourism and the People's Government of Shangcheng District, the celebration runs until March 4.

For overseas visitors, Hangzhou blends convenience and fun seamlessly. On West Lake, Blessing boats with horse-shape lanterns combine rowboats with custom Song-style flying horse lanterns - an unforgettable cruise.

Bronze artist Zhu Bingren's stunning installation featuring a bronze horse has made its debut. Over 70 Year of the Horse murals adorn streets, scenic spots and museums, merging Song patterns with horse motifs.

Thirteen scenic areas offer cellphone brand vivo's "Capture Your Hangzhou" charity campaign, providing free family photos. Districts and counties have launched over 100 events to showcase local highlights. Rural folk-themed Spring Festival products are available on Youxiake, a tourism social-networking app.

The Rokid AR glasses enabling a virtual tour of Hangzhou are a traveler's must-have. They offer one-click multilingual translation, smart navigation, and instant Vlog creation.

Timed with the global broadcast of historical drama Peaceful Times, exploring Wuyue Kingdom culture is a key highlight. Visitors can travel Hangzhou with the hit drama, collecting stamps at sites like King Qian Temple, Liuhe Pagoda, and Wuyue Culture Museum - witnesses to the kingdom's rise and fall.

Five themed routes are also available, including Zen experiences and leisurely lake-and-mountain tours.

The Spring Festival Song-style Blessings Bazaar exudes warm, lively charm. Try intangible cultural heritage crafts, savor Hangzhou delicacies like West Lake lotus root starch and Southern Song pastries.

Free handwritten "Fu" (blessing in Chinese) characters are given away, which are core symbols of the Chinese New Year that carry people's wishes for a happy life.

Source: Hangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism