Citibot Unveils AI Voice and Refresh, Expanding Access and Accuracy for Government Services

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citibot today announced two major platform advancements for 2026: Citibot Refresh and AI Voice, new technologies designed to help governments expand access, reduce staff workload, and maintain accurate, accessible digital content.

Citibot Refresh improves content governance by identifying outdated and inaccurate website information, resolving conflicting content, and strengthening the data quality that powers resident-facing AI responses. Designed for governments, Refresh helps teams manage content in real time by scanning across the website and PDFs to surface specific, actionable opportunities—without requiring staff to manually audit hundreds of pages.

Refresh evaluates website content across accuracy, freshness, voice consistency, and accessibility, flagging stale pages, contradictory information, broken links, and accessibility gaps. This approach expedites ADA WCAG 2.1 compliance, reduces content drift over time, and maintains consistent, trustworthy information across digital channels.

AI Voice extends Citibot’s platform into secure, AI-powered voice interactions that modernize phone-based government service. Residents can call public lines to receive instant, natural language answers, request services, or be routed to the appropriate department—24/7—reducing routine call volume and staff workload. AI Voice integrates with existing government systems, supports multilingual access, adheres to accessibility standards, and provides interaction analytics, with the ability to escalate unresolved requests to live staff when needed. With AI Voice, the antiquated IVR systems are no longer needed.

“Over the past year, we’ve spent a lot of time listening to the real challenges government teams face every day,” said Bratton Riley, CEO of Citibot. “AI Voice and Refresh were built directly from that feedback—helping teams improve access to information while ensuring residents can trust the answers they receive.”

Citibot will showcase both technologies during a live webinar, “What’s New at Citibot — and What It Means for Your Residents in 2026,” on February 3 at 1:00 p.m. ET, featuring CEO Bratton Riley and Director of Technical Operations Jordan Schinstock.

About Citibot

Citibot unites AI-powered Voice, Text, and Web automation to help governments deliver faster, more accessible, and trusted service—anytime, anywhere.

