CTS Corporation Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

LISLE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) will release its earnings for the fourth quarter and full-year 2025 at approximately 8:00 a.m. (ET) on Tuesday, February 10, 2026.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full-year 2025 results with management is scheduled for Tuesday, February 10, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). The conference call can be accessed by registering online at CTS Corporation Q4 2025 Earnings Call, at which time registrants will receive dial-in information as well as a conference ID.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available and can be accessed directly from the Investors section of the website of CTS Corporation at https://investors.ctscorp.com/news-events/events-and-presentations/ where it will be archived for one year.

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides highly engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com .

Contact

Ashish Agrawal

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

CTS Corporation

4925 Indiana Avenue

Lisle, IL 60532

USA

Telephone: +1 (630) 577-8800

E-mail: ashish.agrawal@ctscorp.com