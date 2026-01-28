Toll Brothers Announces Limited Opportunity for Six Luxury Home Sites Coming Soon to Shinleaf Estates in Raleigh, North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a limited offering of just six luxury home sites coming soon to Shinleaf Estates in North Carolina. Within this distinguished community, Toll Brothers will offer six expansive wooded home sites and single-family home designs featuring up to 5,200 square feet of living space. Located at New Light Road and Shinleaf Creek Drive in Raleigh, the Toll Brothers homes at Shinleaf Estates are anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.





Shinleaf Estates is nestled in the scenic wooded landscapes of North Raleigh, offering unmatched access to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail, as well as Falls Lake and its abundant recreation opportunities. This stunning community combines serenity with convenience, located just minutes from premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destinations. Toll Brothers’ highly sought-after home designs will feature soaring two-story great rooms, first-floor primary suites with dual walk-in closets, multigenerational guest suites, flexible lofts, and stunning outdoor living spaces. These quick move-in homes will be priced from $1.8 million.

These luxury home designs are complete with the most coveted design features, and home shoppers will experience the Toll Brothers Design Studio to select interior finishes. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"Our home designs in Shinleaf Estates exemplify the luxury, craftsmanship, and style for which Toll Brothers is known," said Ted Pease, Division President of Toll Brothers in Raleigh. "This offering provides home shoppers with the rare opportunity to own a luxury home on a private wooded home site in one of North Raleigh's most desirable locations, with direct access to the Mountains-to-Sea Trail and just minutes from Falls Lake."

Residents of Shinleaf Estates will enjoy convenient access to Interstate 540, offering easy commutes to Durham, downtown Raleigh, and Research Triangle Park. The community is assigned to the highly ranked Wake County Public School System, making it an ideal choice for families.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Shinleaf Estates, call (844) 840-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/NC.





Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb8e3c2e-ad07-4429-8204-6d6d196a2e47

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bf69315-1ac3-4c35-b756-6c099ba497e0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/358beb89-9c2b-4731-8f07-4b3987569de9

