Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of LifeMD, Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFMD) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at LifeMD caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) LifeMD’s competitive position was materially overstated; (2) raising LifeMD’s 2025 guidance was reckless because rising customer acquisition costs in LifeMD’s RexMD segment, as well as for customer acquisition costs related to the sale of drugs designed to treat obesity, including Wegovy and Zepbound had not properly been accounted for; and (3) as a result, statements about LifeMD’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you currently own LFMD and purchased prior to May 7, 2025 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

