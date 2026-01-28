New York, USA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic and Acute Pain Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis: 150+ Key Companies Shaping the Future of Chronic and Acute Pain Therapeutics | DelveInsight

The chronic and acute pain clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 200+ pipeline chronic and acute pain drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for chronic and acute pain across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the chronic and acute pain domain.

Chronic and Acute Pain Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s chronic and acute pain pipeline report depicts a robust space with 150+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline chronic and acute pain drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline chronic and acute pain drugs. Key chronic and acute pain companies such as Vertanical, Shanghai Haiyan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ensysce Biosciences, Allodynic Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, RaQualia Pharma, Centrexion Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neumentum, Spine BioPharma, PainReform, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Scilex Holding, 3D Medicines, Tryp Therapeutics, Novaremed, Ipsen, Vaneltix Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Akeso, Amalgent Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Sangamo Therapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Trevena, Cytonics Corporation, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Andros Pharmaceuticals, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Synerkine Pharma, Salipro Biotech, and others are evaluating new chronic and acute pain drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new chronic and acute pain drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline chronic and acute pain therapies, such as VER-01, YZJ-4729, PF614, ALLOD-2, Dapansutrile, LY3848575, RQ-00317076, CNTX-3001, HCP1004, GM1, NTM-001, SB-01, PRF-110, LX9211, HSK16149, SP-103, 3D-1002, TRP-8802, NRD.E1, IPN10200, VNX001, BRTX-100, AK115, AMGT-0220, XG004, ST503, PIPE-791, TRV045, CYT-108, PCRX-201, APC401, EP-105, HBI-201, SK02, TRPV3, and others, are in different phases of chronic and acute pain clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of chronic and acute pain clinical trials. Approximately 30+ chronic and acute pain drugs are in the mid stage of development, whereas 50+ drugs are in the early stages of development.

Notable MoAs in chronic and acute pain clinical trials include Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists, Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists, Opioid mu receptor agonists, Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors, NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, μ‑Opioid receptor (MOR), specifically a G protein‑biased agonist, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, Nociceptin receptor agonists, and others.

What is Chronic and Acute Pain?

Pain is generally classified as acute or chronic based on its duration and underlying cause. Acute pain is short-term and typically arises suddenly in response to injury, surgery, illness, or inflammation; it serves as a protective warning signal and usually resolves as the body heals. In contrast, chronic pain persists for weeks, months, or even years, often continuing beyond the expected period of healing or occurring without a clear ongoing cause. While acute pain is directly linked to tissue damage, chronic pain is more complex, frequently involving changes in the nervous system, and can significantly affect physical function, emotional well-being, and quality of life.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Chronic and Acute Pain Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA VER-01 Vertanical Preregistration Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists; Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists Oral PF614 Ensysce Biosciences III Opioid mu receptor agonists Oral Dapansutrile Olatec Therapeutics II/III NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor Oral YZJ-4729 Shanghai Haiyan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd. II μ‑Opioid receptor (MOR), specifically a G protein‑biased agonist Intravenous LY3848575 Eli Lilly and Company II Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists Subcutaneous RQ-00317076 RaQualia Pharma II Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors Oral CNTX-3001 Centrexion Therapeutics II Nociceptin receptor agonists Intrathecal

Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, said chronic and acute pain represent distinct yet overlapping therapeutic challenges with significant clinical and economic impact. Acute pain management is largely protocol-driven, focusing on short-term relief in surgical, traumatic, and emergency settings using established pharmacologic options. Chronic pain, however, remains an area of substantial unmet need due to its complex pathophysiology, long treatment duration, and limitations of current therapies. Growing concerns around opioid dependence have accelerated the shift toward non-opioid, targeted, and multimodal approaches. Ongoing innovation in novel mechanisms, devices, and personalized care strategies is gradually transforming the overall pain management landscape.



Recent Developments in Chronic and Acute Pain Treatment Space

In January 2026, Adolore BioTherapeutics, a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders, including chronic pain, with opioid-free locally-administered gene-therapies, announced that the FDA Office of Orphan Products Development has approved an Orphan Drug Designation for its innovative Kv7 activating rdHSV-CA8* gene therapy for treatment of primary and secondary erythromelalgia.

a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders, including chronic pain, with opioid-free locally-administered gene-therapies, announced that the FDA Office of Orphan Products Development has approved an Orphan Drug Designation for its innovative for treatment of primary and secondary erythromelalgia. In December 2025, Dogwood Therapeutics announced positive interim results from its ongoing Phase IIb study of Halneuron in chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain, with treated patients demonstrating clear separation from placebo in pain improvement assessments.

announced positive interim results from its ongoing Phase IIb study of in chemotherapy-induced neuropathic pain, with treated patients demonstrating clear separation from placebo in pain improvement assessments. In October 2025, Vertanical announced publication of results from two Phase III clinical studies investigating the safety and efficacy of VER-01 for the treatment of chronic low back pain (CLBP). Based on the Phase III data, VERTANICAL submitted VER-01 for marketing authorization in multiple European countries for the treatment of chronic low back pain. An additional pivotal Phase III study in the US is planned to start in early 2026 to support the marketing application for VER-01 in the US.

announced publication of results from two Phase III clinical studies investigating the safety and efficacy of VER-01 for the treatment of chronic low back pain (CLBP). Based on the Phase III data, VERTANICAL submitted for marketing authorization in multiple European countries for the treatment of chronic low back pain. An additional pivotal Phase III study in the US is planned to start in early 2026 to support the marketing application for VER-01 in the US. In September 2025, Novaremed announced the completion of all patient visits in the NIH-funded Phase 2b trial evaluating their non-opioid investigational drug nispomeben for the treatment of chronic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. This 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of nispomeben.

announced the completion of all patient visits in the NIH-funded Phase 2b trial evaluating their non-opioid investigational drug for the treatment of chronic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy. This 12-week, randomized, placebo-controlled study aims to assess the safety and efficacy of nispomeben. In August 2025, Cessatech A/S and Proveca Ltd announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for CT001, confirming that the submission was complete and that the formal scientific review had begun. This milestone marked a significant step in their efforts to bring an innovative treatment to pediatric patients in Europe. CT001 was being developed for acute pain management in children aged 1-17 years, aiming to address an unmet medical need where existing options were limited and inconsistent. If approved, CT001 could become the first nasal treatment specifically designed to manage moderate to severe acute pain in children across the EU under a PUMA.

that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) had validated the Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for confirming that the submission was complete and that the formal scientific review had begun. This milestone marked a significant step in their efforts to bring an innovative treatment to pediatric patients in Europe. CT001 was being developed for acute pain management in children aged 1-17 years, aiming to address an unmet medical need where existing options were limited and inconsistent. If approved, CT001 could become the first nasal treatment specifically designed to manage moderate to severe acute pain in children across the EU under a PUMA. In August 2025, Spine BioPharma announced the Phase III MODEL trial (Moderate – Severe Degenerative Disc Disease Evaluation of the Lumbar Spine) evaluating SB-01 for intradiscal treatment of patients with Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) associated with Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), did not meet its primary endpoint of pain intensity and pain-related function at Month 6 post treatment compared to sham control.

announced the Phase III MODEL trial (Moderate – Severe Degenerative Disc Disease Evaluation of the Lumbar Spine) evaluating for intradiscal treatment of patients with Chronic Low Back Pain (CLBP) associated with Degenerative Disc Disease (DDD), did not meet its primary endpoint of pain intensity and pain-related function at Month 6 post treatment compared to sham control. In July 2025, South Rampart Pharma announced the publication of new research in the journal Neurobiology of Pain. The paper, titled "A non-toxic analgesic elicits cell-specific genomic and epigenomic modulation by targeting the PAG brain region," describes distinctive epigenomic mechanisms within the central nervous system through which SRP-001 alleviates pain without common toxicities associated with current analgesics.

announced the publication of new research in the journal Neurobiology of Pain. The paper, titled "A non-toxic analgesic elicits cell-specific genomic and epigenomic modulation by targeting the PAG brain region," describes distinctive epigenomic mechanisms within the central nervous system through which alleviates pain without common toxicities associated with current analgesics. In July 2025, Xgene Pharmaceutical announced an exclusive licensing collaboration with NeuroGen for XG005, an innovative non-opioid analgesic. Under the agreement, NeuroGen is granted exclusive rights of development, registration, manufacturing, and commercialization of XG005 in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau. Xgene Pharma will retain the worldwide rights to XG005, excluding the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau. Xgene Pharma will be eligible to receive an upfront payment, development and sales-based milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales.

announced an exclusive licensing collaboration with for an innovative non-opioid analgesic. Under the agreement, NeuroGen is granted exclusive rights of development, registration, manufacturing, and commercialization of XG005 in the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau. Xgene Pharma will retain the worldwide rights to XG005, excluding the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong, and Macau. Xgene Pharma will be eligible to receive an upfront payment, development and sales-based milestone payments, as well as tiered royalties on net sales. In June 2025, DIMERx announced it had been awarded a UG3/UH3 cooperative agreement (UG3DA061645) for up to USD 15 million from the National Institute on DrugAbuse (NIDA) to advance its lead drug candidate, DMX-101, as a non-addictive oral therapy for chronic lower back pain.

announced it had been awarded a UG3/UH3 cooperative agreement (UG3DA061645) for up to USD 15 million from the to advance its lead drug candidate, as a non-addictive oral therapy for chronic lower back pain. In June 2025, NetraMark Holdings and AlgoTx entered into an agreement. Under this agreement, NetraMark will deploy its NetraAI platform to analyze patient-level data from AlgoTx’s ATX01 program.

and entered into an agreement. Under this agreement, NetraMark will deploy its NetraAI platform to analyze patient-level data from AlgoTx’s ATX01 program. In May 2025, Viatris announced positive results from its Phase III program of the novel fast-acting formulation of meloxicam (MR-107A-02) for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Phase III program consisted of two randomized, double-blind, placebo-(double-dummy) and active-controlled trials – one following herniorrhaphy surgery (NCT06215859) and one following bunionectomy surgery (NCT06215820). Both trials evaluated the efficacy and safety of MR-107A-02 versus placebo and included an opioid comparator arm (tramadol 50mg q6h) to confirm the sensitivity of the pain model.

announced positive results from its Phase III program of the novel fast-acting formulation of for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Phase III program consisted of two randomized, double-blind, placebo-(double-dummy) and active-controlled trials – one following herniorrhaphy surgery (NCT06215859) and one following bunionectomy surgery (NCT06215820). Both trials evaluated the efficacy and safety of MR-107A-02 versus placebo and included an opioid comparator arm (tramadol 50mg q6h) to confirm the sensitivity of the pain model. In February 2025, BioRestorative Therapies announced the US FDA had cleared its IND application for BRTX-100, a novel cell-based therapeutic engineered to target areas of the body that have little blood flow, for the treatment of chronic cervical discogenic pain.

Scope of the Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists, Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists, Opioid mu receptor agonists, Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors, NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, μ‑Opioid receptor (MOR), specifically a G protein‑biased agonist, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, Nociceptin receptor agonists, and others.

: Cannabinoid receptor CB1 agonists, Cannabinoid receptor CB2 agonists, Opioid mu receptor agonists, Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors, NLRP3 inflammasome inhibitor, μ‑Opioid receptor (MOR), specifically a G protein‑biased agonist, Epidermal growth factor receptor antagonists, Nociceptin receptor agonists, and others. Key Chronic and Acute Pain Companies : Vertanical, Shanghai Haiyan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ensysce Biosciences, Allodynic Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, RaQualia Pharma, Centrexion Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neumentum, Spine BioPharma, PainReform, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Scilex Holding, 3D Medicines, Tryp Therapeutics, Novaremed, Ipsen, Vaneltix Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Akeso, Amalgent Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Sangamo Therapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Trevena, Cytonics Corporation, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Andros Pharmaceuticals, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Synerkine Pharma, Salipro Biotech, and others.

: Vertanical, Shanghai Haiyan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Ensysce Biosciences, Allodynic Therapeutics, Olatec Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, RaQualia Pharma, Centrexion Therapeutics, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Neumentum, Spine BioPharma, PainReform, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Scilex Holding, 3D Medicines, Tryp Therapeutics, Novaremed, Ipsen, Vaneltix Pharma, BioRestorative Therapies, Akeso, Amalgent Therapeutics, Xgene Pharmaceutical, Sangamo Therapeutics, Contineum Therapeutics, Trevena, Cytonics Corporation, Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Andros Pharmaceuticals, Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals, Hillhurst Biopharmaceuticals, Synerkine Pharma, Salipro Biotech, and others. Key Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Therapies: VER-01, YZJ-4729, PF614, ALLOD-2, Dapansutrile, LY3848575, RQ-00317076, CNTX-3001, HCP1004, GM1, NTM-001, SB-01, PRF-110, LX9211, HSK16149, SP-103, 3D-1002, TRP-8802, NRD.E1, IPN10200, VNX001, BRTX-100, AK115, AMGT-0220, XG004, ST503, PIPE-791, TRV045, CYT-108, PCRX-201, APC401, EP-105, HBI-201, SK02, TRPV3, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Chronic and Acute Pain Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Chronic and Acute Pain Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

