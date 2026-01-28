Napster Unveils New App Experience to Bring AI Creations and Video Companions to Mobile Devices

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Napster , an innovation company powering the next generation of embodied and agentic AI, today introduced a redesigned mobile entertainment app for iOS and Android, built entirely around AI-generated content and real-time creation tools. The new app extends the Napster vision to mobile, bringing users a unified hub for AI-driven music, podcasts, wellness experiences, and collaborative creation.

Inside, listeners can interact with the full suite of Napster Companions , explore a growing catalog of AI-generated audio, and co-create new work with AI artists directly on the platform. It’s a mobile experience built for participation, not passive streaming, giving every user the ability to experiment, collaborate, and publish with AI at their side.

Representing a new era for Napster, the Napster App is leaning into the future: no traditional record-label catalog, no rigid playlists — just a universe of fully adaptive, AI-driven experiences built with listeners and creators at the center.

“Napster was born to break boundaries, and we’re doing it again,” said John Acunto, CEO of Napster. “We see this as a declaration that the age of passive consumption is over. Fans aren’t here to be fed a playlist. They’re here to co-create, to fuse their identity with AI artists in real time, and to shape the soundtrack of a new era.”

Napster’s AI platform sits at the heart of the new app powered by a complete AI-based engine that reshapes how people create, work, and learn. Napster gives everyone access to a full team of conversational AI video Companions offering specialized collaboration, on-demand expertise across every domain, and the infrastructure to allow millions to create with the power of AI. The app can also be experienced in a web browser and via a Mac OS app that allows them to interact with experts via the recently introduced Napster View hardware on a dedicated second screen.

Breaking the boundary between artist and listener

In addition to the full suite of Napster Companions, the new Napster app introduces a suite of creative and interactive features:

AI-generated music across every genre, mood, and personal preference — uniquely composed for each listener

— uniquely composed for each listener Podcasts created and hosted by AI personalities that evolve based on audience feedback

that evolve based on audience feedback Wellness experiences including generative ambient music, mindfulness, sleep journeys, and live adaptive meditation soundtracks

including generative ambient music, mindfulness, sleep journeys, and live adaptive meditation soundtracks AI artist collaboration — a first-of-its-kind feature enabling users to co-write, co-produce, and co-perform music with AI artists, complete with mixed and mastered tracks that can be shared or published on the platform instantly



Listeners can work directly with established AI artists or shape a creative persona of their own — giving anyone the freedom to step into the role of producer, songwriter, or performer without the usual technical hurdles or upfront costs that have long limited who gets to make music.

A new model for creativity

Rather than licensing content from traditional record labels, the new Napster app is powered entirely by AI models, composition engines, and creator-driven prompts. Every experience — from a single song to a full-length album or hour-long performance — is adaptive and unique.

“Napster is once again shaking up consumers' relationship with music, this time by giving every fan a chance to get in the studio with artists and be a creator,” said Edo Segal, Chief Technology Officer of Napster. “This is the first platform where the content is as dynamic as the listener, turning every interaction users have with an AI artist into a unique performance.”

The new Napster app rollout follows the release of Napster View in Fall 2025 and launch of Napster Station at CES in Las Vegas. The products, alongside the Napster app, showcase what embodied AI makes possible and how this technology can enhance physical environments and help solve day-to-day needs.

The Napster app is available worldwide on iOS and Android. New customers can sign up via the app or on the Web at app.napster.com .

About Napster

Founded on the principle of democratizing access—first to music in 1999, now to creative expertise in 2025—Napster has consistently been at the forefront of transformational technology shifts that expand markets and empower users. The company’s latest platform turns passive consumers into active creators, providing the interface layer between foundation AI models and human creativity. For more information, visit napster.ai .

