Callan Family Office Crosses $10 Billion in Assets Under Management

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan Family Office, a registered investment advisor serving ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments across the United States, today announced that it has surpassed $10 billion in assets under management.

As of December 31, 2025, Callan Family Office reported more than $10 billion in assets under management, across 73 clients. The growth has been entirely organic and comes less than four years after the firm was established.

“The partners at Callan Family Office founded the firm on the belief that ultra-high-net-worth clients benefit from an independent partner to help them navigate the complexities of managing wealth,” said Jack Ginter, Chief Executive Officer of Callan Family Office. “We are grateful that our clients have embraced this approach and entrusted us as stewards of their assets and their financial lives.”

Callan Family Office launched in February 2022 with a focus on ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, and institutions with at least $50 million in investment assets. Unlike many wealth management firms, Callan Family Office is solely partner-owned, with no outside private equity investment. In addition, the firm’s growth to date has been entirely organic, without relying on acquisitions.

Over the past 18 months, Callan Family Office has introduced or enhanced several proprietary initiatives designed to better serve its growing client base, including:

A Tax Overlay program developed to improve after-tax returns across complex, multigenerational ownership structures through tax-aware implementation at both the portfolio and household level.

Tax Strategy, led by a Chief Tax Strategist, who now oversees firmwide research and strategy related to complex income, transfer, and international tax issues for ultra-high-net-worth families, closely held businesses, and private investment firms.

Business & Transaction Consulting, an institutional-quality capability to support business owners through pivotal liquidity events by providing objective guidance and integrated planning before, during, and after a transaction.





“We firmly believe that Callan Family Office is among the most dynamic stories across independent, ultra-high-net-worth advisory,” Ginter said. “Our growth reinforces that clients value an approach that is highly customized, deeply resourced, and fully aligned with their goals. And we remain committed to continuously improving and expanding what we deliver for clients in the years ahead.”

About Callan Family Office

Independently owned and operated, Callan Family Office was founded by experienced wealth professionals to provide investment management, thoughtful personalized advice, and holistic financial planning to ultra-high-net-worth families, family offices, foundations, and endowments. The firm's principals have spent their careers serving ultra-high-net-worth clients, family offices, and institutions.

Callan Family Office has agreements with Callan LLC to use the Callan ® tradename in providing investment advisory services to the ultra-high-net-worth market segment and to access Callan's institutional quality research, education, and investment guidance experience. Callan Family Office and Callan LLC are independent, unaffiliated investment advisory firms separately registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940.1 Callan Family Office is an SEC-registered investment adviser. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

1 Callan Family Office (CFO) is the exclusive trademark licensee of Callan LLC. Callan LLC provides products and services to CFO. Clients of CFO are not clients of Callan LLC, and the parties are not affiliated. CALLAN, CFO and the other Callan trademarks and service marks are registered and/or unregistered trademarks of Callan LLC and may not be used without its permission. INVESTMENT ADVISORY SERVICES AND PRODUCTS PROVIDED TO CLIENTS OF CFO ARE PROVIDED SOLELY BY CFO AND NOT BY OR ON BEHALF OF CALLAN LLC. REPRESENTATIVES OF CFO ARE EMPLOYEES AND AGENTS OF CFO AND NOT EMPLOYEES OR AGENTS OF CALLAN LLC.