Kuehn Law Encourages Investors of Quantum Corporation to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at Quantum caused the company to misrepresent or fail to disclose that: (1) Quantum Corporation improperly recognized revenue during the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025; (2) as a result, Quantum Corporation would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2024; and (3) as a result, statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you currently own QMCO and purchased prior to November 15, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at justin@kuehn.law or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Kuehn Law, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

53 Hill Street, Suite 605

Southampton, NY 11968

justin@kuehn.law

(833) 672-0814