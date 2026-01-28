Sutter Health and Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young Partner to Champion Youth Health and Wellness

San Francisco, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sutter Health today announced a new partnership with Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young and the Forever Young Foundation to expand youth health and wellness through community-based programs that support physical activity, confidence and connection for young people across Northern California.

The collaboration will officially kick off with a girls’ youth flag football clinic in Palo Alto on Saturday, Jan. 31, from 10:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m., hosted by Steve Young. The clinic will welcome local girls ages 7-14 for an afternoon of skill-building, movement, mentorship and connection. The event reflects the shared commitment of Sutter Health and the Forever Young Foundation to promote healthy development and empower youth athletes through positive, community-based experiences beyond traditional healthcare settings. Note: The clinic is by invitation only and is not open to the public.

“Sutter Health is excited to build on our long-standing relationship with Steve Young and the Forever Young Foundation to further support youth health and wellness across Northern California,” said Warner Thomas, president and CEO of Sutter Health. “Our collaboration—including Sophie’s Place, a music therapy program in a pediatric hospital setting—shows what’s possible when healthcare and community come together. This next chapter together expands that impact, helping young people stay active, build confidence and develop healthy habits that support their well-being now and in the future.”

“Physical education and staying active are critical for young people, not just for their health today but for the habits and confidence they carry into adulthood,” said Steve Young. “The relationship that my wife, Barb, and I have with Sutter Health has been tried-and-true for nearly a decade, and it continues to grow in meaningful ways. Together, we are committed to creating more opportunities for kids to move, play and belong. Growing the game of flag football is a powerful way to do that, making the sport more accessible, inclusive and fun for the next generation.”

The partnership is rooted in the belief that prevention begins in childhood, when physical, cognitive and emotional development lay the foundation for lifelong health. Through movement, play and creative expression, children build confidence, emotional resilience, and the social and leadership skills that support long-term health and well‑being.

"This partnership reflects a meaningful step in our continued commitment to the health of the communities we serve,” said Dr. Denah Taggart, chair of Sutter’s Children’s Health Service Line. “When we create safe, joyful opportunities for kids to move, play and challenge themselves, we’re doing more than promoting physical activity—we’re helping build the foundation for lifelong health and wellness. Collaborations like this help young people build confidence, resilience and a strong sense of belonging, all of which are essential to their overall well‑being. We’re proud to work alongside the Forever Young Foundation to expand these opportunities for children and families throughout the areas we serve."

“We believe youth health starts early and prevention begins long before someone walks into a clinic,” said Dr. Rebecca Fazilat, Sutter pediatrician and Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group (PAFMG) Board Chair. “By partnering with Steve Young and the Forever Young Foundation, we’re investing in programs that help children build confidence, emotional resilience, and healthy habits that can last a lifetime.”

Through expanding programs like Girls Flag Football and other inclusive youth wellness initiatives, Sutter Health and the Forever Young Foundation strive to build healthier opportunities for young people, with a special focus on communities facing barriers to health and wellness opportunities.

In 2016, Sutter Health and Steve Young dedicated a space for music therapy in the pediatric unit at the Sutter Medical Center, Sacramento. Sophie’s Place, a music therapy room, honors Sophie Barton, a young singer-songwriter whose mission was to help others through the power of music. The space provides an outlet for young people managing pain, chronic illness and serious injury, and includes a common area for groups, a high-tech recording room, a private session room and a large storage space for generously donated instruments. This new partnership will build on initiatives like Sophie’s Place and Forever Young Zones, in-hospital recreational play areas for children which offer respite from day-to-day medical treatments.

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is a not-for-profit healthcare system dedicated to providing comprehensive care throughout California. Committed to advancing innovative patient care, healthy outcomes and community partnerships, Sutter Health is pursuing a bold new plan to reach more people and make excellent healthcare more connected and accessible. Currently serving more than 3.5 million patients, thanks to our dedicated team of more than 60,000 employees and clinicians, and 14,000+ affiliated physicians, with a unified focus on expanding care to serve more patients.

Sutter delivers exceptional and affordable care through its network of hospitals, medical groups, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care clinics, telehealth, home health, and hospice services. Dedicated to transforming healthcare, at Sutter Health, getting better never stops.

Learn more about how Sutter Health is transforming healthcare at sutterhealth.org and vitals.sutterhealth.org.

About Forever Young Foundation

Founded in 1993 by NFL Hall of Famer Steve Young, Forever Young Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization focused on passing on hope and resources for the development, strength, and education of children. The Foundation serves children facing significant physical, emotional, and financial challenges by providing them with academic, athletic, and therapeutic opportunities currently unavailable to them. Forever Young Foundation primarily focuses our efforts in the United States and Africa.

Attachment