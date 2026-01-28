NOBLIS AWARDED POSITION ON $151 BILLION IDIQ TO ADVANCE NEXT-GENERATION MISSILE DEFENSE

Reston, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noblis, a leading provider of science and technology services to the federal government, announced today that it was awarded contracts for the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense (SHIELD) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract with a ceiling of $151B. This contract encompasses a broad range of work areas that allows for the rapid delivery of innovative capabilities to the warfighter with increased speed and agility.

“We are honored to continue our commitment to national security and our long-standing collaboration with the Department of Defense and the MDA,” said Mile Corrigan, president and CEO of Noblis. “This contract allows us to apply our full spectrum of technology to protect the nation against increasingly complex global threats.”

About Noblis

For three decades, Noblis has been an innovator within the federal government, committed to enriching lives and making our nation safer while investing in the missions of tomorrow. As a nonprofit, Noblis works for the public good, providing independent and objective science, technology and engineering solutions for a wide range of government customers in the defense, homeland security, intelligence, law enforcement and federal civil sectors.