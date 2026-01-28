Edward J. Sheehan, Jr. Announces His Retirement as President & CEO of Concurrent Technologies Corporation

Johnstown, PA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), announced he will retire effective June 30, 2026, after a 33-year career dedicated to advancing the organization’s mission, including 18 years as President and CEO.

Sheehan’s extraordinary vision and commitment to excellence have positioned CTC as a leader in applied scientific research and development, fostering a culture of innovation, collaboration, and employee engagement. Under his leadership, CTC has achieved remarkable growth and earned numerous accolades, including Great Place To Work® Certification™, multiple rankings among large companies in the Best Places to Work in Pennsylvania, and recognition as a Best for Vets Employer. CTC has also been honored by the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve program within the Office of the Secretary of Defense—achievements that exemplify CTC’s mission to safeguard national security through innovative solutions.

“Serving as President and CEO of CTC has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime,” said Sheehan. “I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished. I am also proud of Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC), CTC’s technology transition partner, and the critical role it plays in advancing delivery of solutions. Our people, culture, and strategy are the foundation of our success, and I am confident that CTC and EVC are well-prepared for this transition and the opportunities ahead. We completed our ten-year Strategic Plan in 2025 and exceeded the goals and metrics. Additionally, we developed a new Strategic Plan that positions the company for the future. I believe this is a good time to transition the top leadership of the organization to lead the next phase of organizational growth. I will support a seamless handoff to the next leader. While I am retiring, I anticipate maintaining a relationship with CTC as we move into the future.”

The Honorable Jeffrey K. Harris, Chairman of the CTC Board of Directors, praised Sheehan’s contributions and leadership: “Ed’s impact on CTC cannot be overstated. His dedication to the strategy has shaped who we are today, strengthening our culture, elevating our impact to client missions, and positioning the organization for growth. Thanks to Ed’s leadership CTC is well-positioned for the future.”

The CTC Board of Directors has initiated a comprehensive search for the company’s next President and CEO.

“Ed’s legacy is one of excellence, integrity, and unwavering commitment to our mission,” said Linda Thomson, Board Member. “His leadership has built a strong foundation for CTC’s future, and we are excited to embark on this next phase of growth with a clear strategy and a strong leadership team in place. Ed and CTC have also made outstanding contributions to the communities where we live and work, fostering meaningful partnerships and driving positive impact.”

Sheehan’s retirement marks the culmination of a distinguished career dedicated to advancing CTC’s mission and serving the community. Outside of his professional achievements, including being named as one of the Top 100 Business Leaders in Pennsylvania for twenty years, he has been deeply committed to industry and community service through board memberships and volunteerism. Sheehan is a board member emeritus of the National Defense Industrial Association and continues to serve on its Audit Committee. Sheehan also serves on the board of directors of 1st Summit Bank and Holding Company in Johnstown, PA. He has served on and chaired the board of directors for the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry, The Pennsylvania Society, the United Way of Pennsylvania, and Mount Aloysius College in Cresson, PA. He was nominated and confirmed to serve on the Pennsylvania State Board of Education. He served on the board of directors of the Friends of Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, PA and Catalyst Connection and DSN Innovations, both located in Pittsburgh, PA. Locally, Sheehan chaired the board of directors of the Cambria Regional Chamber, the 12th Congressional Region Equipment Center, the United Way of the Southern Alleghenies, the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra, and he served on the board of JARI.

Sheehan currently serves on the advisory boards of Highmark Western Pennsylvania in Pittsburgh, PA, and the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. He also serves on the board of the Greater Johnstown Regional Partnership and Vision Together. He chairs one of the largest defense industrial base exhibitions and conferences, Showcase for Commerce in Johnstown, PA, initiated by Congressman John P. Murtha and now in its 35th year.

In retirement, Sheehan looks forward to spending time with his wife of 44 years, Julie, their four daughters, three sons-in-law, and two grandsons, with a third on the way. He plans to continue his community service and volunteer work while pursuing other business interests.

CTC reaffirms its commitment to stability, transparency, and long-term success. Employees, clients, and partners can expect business continuity throughout the transition, as the organization remains focused on its mission to safeguard the nation through innovative solutions.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. CTC collaborates with its technology transition affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation, to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions through research, development, test, and evaluation work. To best serve its clients’ needs, CTC offers the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype, and build. CTC delivers robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information, visit www.ctc.com.

