STATEMENT BY QIKIQTAALUK CORP PRESIDENT HARRY FLAHERTY IN RESPONSE TO FOREIGN MINISTER ANAND’S SPEECH ON THE ARCTIC

Iqaluit, NU, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As CEO of Canada’s largest Inuit-owned private employer, I was very disappointed with Minister Anand’s speech today. It offered no concrete steps to strengthen Canada’s Arctic, despite the Prime Minister’s commitment nearly a year ago to invest in more heavy icebreakers and dual-use Arctic infrastructure. The disconnect between words and action in the Canadian Arctic is a pattern that goes back decades. With new threats to Greenland and our own Archipelago, the time for action is now.

I worry the disconnect comes from a deep misunderstanding in Ottawa of Canada’s opportunity in the North. I read with sadness last weekend an interview where the commander of the Navy dismissed the need for Arctic ports and described winter in Canada’s Arctic as ‘cold, dark and miserable’.

In fact, Inuit Nunangat, year-round, is beautiful, innovative, and it’s my home - along with 50,000 other Canadians who are Inuit and whose very presence is the foundation of Canada’s claim to sovereignty in the Arctic. I am from Grise Fjord, our most northern community. My family was relocated there by Canada to assert sovereignty, so it is deeply personal to be told by a senior government leader that my home is miserable. The good news is we know how to build solutions to live, work and prosper here.

Contrary to what the Navy commander stated, and as we see in Russia, Arctic ports can operate year-round. That’s why the Prime Minister committed to them in his Budget. Qikiqtarjuaq Port has far better conditions than Iqaluit and, with dedicated heavy icebreaker support, would be a year-round dual-use asset. Inuit can start construction on Qik port this June and open it in early 2028. Further delay puts those timelines at severe risk for what should be the first of many Inuit-led projects to strengthen Canada’s sovereignty over the Northwest Passage.

Canada has only one heavy icebreaker across the entire Arctic in 2026. However, reinforcements are coming from the National Shipbuilding Strategy, and Inuit have secured additional heavy icebreakers that can be leased from European NATO allies immediately.

Last week, the Prime Minister committed to NATO that Canada will accelerate investments in the Arctic. Enough talk, Inuit are ready – let’s go.

Harry Flaherty is President & CEO of the Qikiqtaaluk Corporation & Group of Companies advancing economic development and building capacity for Qikiqtani Inuit.