Provident Bank Named One of America’s Best Regional Banks for 2026 by Newsweek

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc., NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. (“Provident Bank”), announces that Provident Bank has been named one of America’s Best Regional Banks by Newsweek for 2026. Newsweek, in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group, recognizes financial institutions that help power local economies by supporting small businesses, financing community projects, and ensuring reliable access to everyday banking services within their communities.

“Being recognized at the national level by Newsweek as one of America’s Best Regional Banks is especially meaningful because this honor is driven in part by customer feedback, affirming the trust our clients place in us every day. As we celebrate Provident’s 70th anniversary in 2026, this distinction underscores our employees’ ongoing dedication to consistently delivering an experience worthy of that trust, and highlights the strength of our commitment to the communities we serve,” stated Donavon P. Ternes, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Newsweek selected 500 recipients in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, evaluating regional banks across the United States using a broad range of data and criteria. The methodology included analyzing banks with a Texas Ratio of seven percent or less, positive net profitability, net loans of $150 million or more, and a review of press coverage from the past two years. The research also incorporated a large-scale independent survey of more than 340,000 U.S. consumers, analysis of 2.3 million social media reviews, and evaluation of 80 million app store reviews.

“More than financial service providers, regional community banks are community partners, showing up in neighborhoods, participating in local initiatives, and helping strengthen the connections that bind their customers together. We hope this list helps you find the most trusted financial institutions in your area - whether you're planning your next business venture or taking your next step toward financial security,” stated Newsweek’s Editor-in-Chief, Jennifer H. Cunningham.

With approximately $1.2 billion in total assets, Provident Bank is the largest independent community bank headquartered in Riverside County, California, and has been serving its customers' financial needs since 1956. Please visit our website at www.myprovident.com to learn more about Provident Bank, our banking products and services, our customer education seminars, and branch locations.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company’s mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Contacts:

Donavon P. Ternes

President and Chief Executive Officer

Peter C. Fan

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

www.myprovident.com