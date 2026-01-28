2026 IAIABC NextGen Award Nominations Open

MONONA, Wis., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions (IAIABC) has opened nominations for its 10th annual NextGen Awards. The IAIABC NextGen Awards recognize individuals under the age of 40 who are having a positive impact on the workers’ compensation industry and are doing exemplary work for their organizations. Since its inception, the IAIABC has honored 68 individuals with a NextGen award.

IAIABC NextGen Award winners are positively impacting every facet of the industry, such as claims management, business operations, data reporting, and public administration. The IAIABC NextGen Awards are an excellent opportunity to recognize exceptional employees who go above and beyond. They also have a significant impact on the NextGen recipients. "Receiving the IAIABC NextGen Award has been both an honor and a catalyst for growth. Becoming part of the IAIABC community has allowed me to build meaningful relationships with professionals across disciplines, fostering thoughtful conversations and the exchange of ideas that don’t often happen within traditional silos. Connecting with other NextGen awardees has been particularly energizing. Their passion, innovation, and willingness to challenge convention reinforced why this industry has such potential to evolve," said Matthew Jones, NextGen Class of 2025.

Nominations can be made for any individual under the age of 40 who is working in the workers’ compensation industry. Colleagues and peers nominate those in the industry whose work has gone above and beyond. Nominees do not need to work for IAIABC member organizations.

NextGen Award nominations are open now and can be submitted through February 25, 2026. Finalist statements of support will be requested beginning March 17 and close on April 3. Winners will be notified and announced by May 4.

To learn more about the IAIABC NextGen Awards or to nominate an individual, please visit https://www.iaiabc.org/nextgen-awards.

About the IAIABC

The International Association of Industrial Accident Boards and Commissions is a not-for-profit association representing government agencies charged with the administration of workers’ compensation systems as well as other workers’ compensation professionals in the private sector. Its mission is to empower, educate, and connect the global workers’ compensation community to reduce harm and aid recovery from work injuries and illnesses. Learn more about the IAIABC at www.iaiabc.org.