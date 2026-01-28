Women’s Health Collective Canada Announces Vital Talks Event on Menstruation and Lifelong Hormonal Health, Presented by Vichy Laboratoires

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women’s Health Collective Canada is pleased to announce the second installment of Vital Talks, the national discussion series bringing together science and lived experience to advance the conversation around women’s health care. The next session, Vital Talks: Beyond the Cycle – Lifelong Hormonal Health, will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. ET, via livestream. The event is proudly presented by Vichy Laboratoires.

Hormonal patterns play a central role in women’s health across the lifespan, influencing cardiovascular risk, metabolism, skin biology, and menstrual cycle regulation. Increasingly, the menstrual cycle itself is recognized as a “fifth vital sign,” offering early clues about broader hormonal or systemic conditions. Yet for many women, changes in cycles, pain, or hormonal symptoms remain poorly understood, stigmatized, or dismissed.

This Vital Talks session will bring together leading experts in hormone-responsive health, menstrual research, digital tracking, and clinical care to explore what hormonal and cycle patterns can reveal about broader health, and how better tools, communication, and research can improve care at every stage of life.

The session features Dr. Stella Daskalopoulou, Professor, Department of Medicine, Division of Internal Medicine, and Director of the Vascular Health Unit at McGill University, and Program Co-Leader, Cardiovascular Health Across the Lifespan, McGill University Health Centre; Zeba Khan, Women's Health Research Institute doctoral researcher focused on adolescent period pain, menstrual health care access, and menstrual equity at UBC; Dr. Olexandra Koshkina, Endocrinologist at Women’s College Hospital, Assistant Professor and Clinician Teacher in the Department of Medicine and Division of Endocrinology & Metabolism at the University of Toronto; Dr. Meghan Pike, Solid Tumor Program Lead at IWK Health, Assistant Professor, Division of Pediatric Hematology-Oncology, Dalhousie University, and Creator of the WeThrive App; and Alexandra Richard, Medical Communications Manager at Vichy Laboratoires. The discussion will be moderated by Amy Flood, Executive Director of Women’s Health Collective Canada.

“Menstrual and hormonal health are still too often treated as isolated or secondary issues, when in fact they can tell us a lot about overall health,” said Amy Flood, Executive Director, Women’s Health Collective Canada. “We’re seeing girls begin menstruation earlier and earlier, and there are still real questions about what’s driving these changes — from hormones to broader biological and environmental factors. All of this makes it more important than ever that women and girls, and those who support them, have access to clear, evidence-based information and care that can support their health across the lifespan.”

“Hormonal health influences far more than many people realize, shaping women’s well-being from adolescence through menopause and beyond,” said Marie-Pier Michaud, General Manager Vichy Laboratoires. “Through our commitment to science, education, and initiatives like HormonALL, we aim to help break the silence around hormonal changes and support women with reliable information at every stage of life. We’re proud to support Vital Talks as a platform that brings evidence, expertise, and open conversation together.”

Event registration link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vital-talks-beyond-the-cycle-hormones-lifelong-health-tickets-1980475755297?aff=oddtdtcreator

About Vital Talks

Vital Talks is a discussion series by Women’s Health Collective Canada, launched in 2025 to bring credible science and lived experience into open conversation and deliver empowering, evidence-based information to women and their allies. Each installment features leading researchers, clinicians, and thought leaders working to close the women’s health gap and improve care across the lifespan.

About Women’s Health Collective Canada

Women’s Health Collective Canada is a strategic alliance of Canada’s leading women’s health and hospital foundations working together to advance equity in women’s health research and care through unified action. Through collaboration across fundraising, education, and advocacy, Women’s Health Collective Canada works alongside partners to improve outcomes and drive lasting change in women’s health. Members include BC Women’s Health Foundation, Alberta Women’s Health Foundation, Women’s College Hospital Foundation, McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation, and the IWK Foundation. Learn more at www.whcc.ca .

About Vichy Laboratoires

Vichy Laboratoires is a skincare brand recommended by dermatologists worldwide and committed to supporting women’s health at every stage of life. Through science-driven research and education, Vichy works to improve understanding of hormonal changes and their impact on health and well-being. Learn more at www.vichy.ca .

