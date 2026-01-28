Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Cumming, Georgia

CUMMING, Ga., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest Atlanta-area community, Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms , is coming soon to Forsyth County, Georgia. Ideally nestled into a quiet, established neighborhood, this community will feature thoughtfully designed homes and resort-style amenities. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in spring 2026.

Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms will offer an exclusive collection of sophisticated home designs featuring 3,393 to 4,674 square feet, bright open-concept living spaces, gourmet kitchens, and three-car garages. Select home designs will include options for basements and multigenerational living suites. Homes in this community will be priced from the $1 million.

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





"We are thrilled to bring Toll Brothers' signature luxury and quality to this exceptional new community in Forsyth County," said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. "With beautifully crafted home designs and premier amenities, Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms will offer an elevated lifestyle for home shoppers in the Atlanta area."

The community will feature resort-style amenities including a pool, cabana, scenic pocket park, fire pit, and clubhouse, all designed to complement the serene surroundings. Residents will enjoy a tranquil location tucked away in Forsyth County while benefiting from proximity to acclaimed schools, including North Forsyth High School, and a variety of shopping, dining, outdoor recreation, and golf courses.

For more information and to join the interest list for Toll Brothers at Heardmont Farms, call (888) 686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA .

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

