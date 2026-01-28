IPX1031 Releases 2026 Trends: Key Insights for the CRE Market and 1031 Exchanges

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031), the national leader in 1031 Qualified Intermediary services, today released its 2026 1031 Exchange and Commercial Real Estate Trends Outlook, detailing how interest rate stabilization, capital flows, and evolving investor priorities are expected to shape transaction activity and exchange strategy in the year ahead.

After an extended period marked by elevated borrowing costs and limited inventory, commercial real estate markets are beginning to regain momentum. Investors are re-entering the market with a more selective and strategic approach, placing greater emphasis on tax efficiency, portfolio repositioning, and long-term planning - factors that continue to elevate the strategic role of 1031 Exchanges.

“Periods of market transition often create the strongest opportunities for prepared investors,” said John Wunderlich, President of IPX1031. “As capital begins to move again in 2026, 1031 Exchanges will continue to play a vital role in helping investors reposition assets, defer taxes, and execute long-term real estate strategies with confidence.”

Entering 2026, stabilizing interest rates, shifting capital migration patterns, and uneven sector performance are reshaping investor decision-making. Rather than reacting to market volatility, investors are prioritizing flexibility, geographic diversification, and sophisticated exchange planning, driving sustained demand for strategic 1031 Exchange strategies across asset classes and regions.

Anticipated 1031 Exchange Trends for 2026:

Interest Rate Stabilization: Lower and stabilizing rates will support increased transaction volume and renewed 1031 Exchange activity.

Reverse and Improvement Exchanges: Ongoing inventory constraints sustain demand for Reverse Exchanges, while Improvement (Build-to-Suit) Exchanges gain traction.

Larger, More Complex Transactions: Larger deal sizes return and partnership issues, estate planning considerations, and regulatory nuances increase the need for early planning and deeper advisor coordination.

Passive Replacement Demand: Investors will continue shifting from management-intensive assets into passive replacement options such as DSTs and Triple Net Lease (NNN) properties.

Geographic Capital Migration: Investment will continue moving from high-regulation, policy-constrained markets into more landlord-friendly, pro-business regions, particularly across the Southeast.

Sector-Driven Exchange Strategy: Industrial and multifamily remain strong, retail shows resilience, office dispositions fuel exchanges, and hospitality attracts opportunistic capital.

Tax Policy Watch: While Section 1031 remained unchanged in 2025, IPX1031 and industry advocates continue educating lawmakers on its economic benefits.

For a deeper analysis of the 2026 Commercial Real Estate and 1031 Exchange outlook, visit: www.ipx1031.com/1031-trends-2026/.

About IPX1031: Investment Property Exchange Services, Inc. (IPX1031) is the largest and one of the oldest Qualified Intermediaries in the United States. As a wholly owned subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF), a Fortune 500 company, IPX1031 provides industry leading security for exchange funds as well as extensive expertise and experience in facilitating all types of 1031 Exchanges. IPX1031’s nationwide team of industry experts, veteran attorneys and accountants is available to provide answers and guidance to clients and their legal and tax advisors. For more information about IPX1031 visit www.ipx1031.com.

