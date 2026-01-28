Toll Brothers at South Main Community Opens in Milpitas, California

MILPITAS, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Toll Brothers at South Main, the Company’s newest Northern California townhome community, is now open in Milpitas, California. This all-electric luxury townhome community offers innovative three-story home designs, a community park, and unparalleled access to shopping, dining, and recreation. The Toll Brothers Sales Center is now open at 612 South Main St. in Milpitas.

Toll Brothers at South Main features modern townhomes ranging from approximately 1,565 to 1,684+ square feet, with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and attached 2-car garages. Homes are priced from $1.2 million.

The community boasts a future private park including a tot lot and picnic areas, creating a serene space for residents to enjoy. Its walkable location near Great Mall of the Bay Area, Milpitas Square, and Hidden Lake Park makes it an ideal choice for those seeking both luxury and convenience.





"This new community offers a unique combination of innovative home designs, exceptional amenities, and a prime location in the heart of Milpitas," said Alli Sweeney, Division President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. "We are excited to introduce home shoppers to the luxury and quality that Toll Brothers is known for at our newest community, Toll Brothers at South Main."

Home shoppers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Toll Brothers at South Main is conveniently located near major employers and transportation hubs, including the Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) Light Rail, Milpitas Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) Station, and San Jose Mineta International Airport, providing easy access to Silicon Valley, Oakland International Airport, and San Francisco International Airport. The community is also situated within the highly regarded Milpitas Unified School District.

For more information on Toll Brothers at South Main, call 844-790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

