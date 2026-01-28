CareMetx Promotes Greg Morris to President and Chief Strategy Officer

BETHESDA, MD, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, a leading patient access solutions provider to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, today announced the promotion of Greg Morris to President and Chief Strategy Officer. Morris’s experience across managed care and the pharmaceutical sector gives him a practical view of the coordination challenges that define specialty access. Having worked on both sides of the market, he understands where friction originates and how better alignment can drive value for manufacturers and patients.

Since joining CareMetx in 2018, Morris has driven innovation in patient services, expanding the company beyond call center models. He led the development and scale of CareMetx’s electronic benefit verification (eBV) solution, and shaped its acquisition strategy to enable a more integrated model that brings support closer to providers and patients.

“Greg’s ability to interpret market dynamics and translate them into strategy will be invaluable to our manufacturer partners,” said Jim Rowe, Chief Executive Officer of CareMetx. “His expanded role strengthens our commitment to supporting customers as they navigate a more complex access landscape.”

In his expanded role, Morris will oversee strategy and client engagement with a focus on helping manufacturers drive more coordinated and measurable access programs across both the pharmacy and medical benefit.

“The specialty market continues to evolve, and manufacturers are looking for partners who understand the full ecosystem,” said Morris. “Having sat on multiple sides of the table, I’m energized by the opportunity to help orchestrate better connectivity, better decisions, and better experiences across the access journey.”

About CareMetx

CareMetx is the Collective Intelligence partner for specialty therapy access, transforming complexity into clarity across the treatment journey. Built for a new era of specialty care, CareMetx connects data, decisions, and delivery in real time to ensure patients progress through treatment with fewer barriers.

Founded in 2011, CareMetx brings more than a decade of experience supporting patients and manufacturers across the most complex access environments. The company has built a strong foundation in compassionate advocacy and operational execution, supporting more than 80 pharmaceutical brands as specialty therapies have expanded in scale and complexity.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx continues to advance patient services by pairing that foundation with intelligence-driven technology. Through Collective Intelligence, CareMetx proactively orchestrates access across the ecosystem- reducing friction, improving coordination, and helping more patients start and stay on therapy with confidence.