Avoya Travel Earns Azamara Cruises’ 2025 Star Partner of the Year Award for Sales Growth and Partnership Excellence

Key Facts

Award: Azamara Cruises’ 2025 Star Partner of the Year

Azamara Cruises’ 2025 Star Partner of the Year Recipient: Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel Announced by: Azamara Cruises

Azamara Cruises Selection Context: Recognizes partners demonstrating strong collaboration, measurable growth, and sustained performance

Recognizes partners demonstrating strong collaboration, measurable growth, and sustained performance Performance Period: 2025

2025 Announcement Date: January 21, 2026





Why This Matters:

The Star Partner of the Year recognition reflects Avoya’s ability to translate strong supplier partnerships into measurable results and meaningful support for its Independent Agency network.

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avoya Travel® has been named Azamara Cruises’ 2025 Star Partner of the Year, an honor recognizing the strength of Avoya’s partnership with Azamara and the shared results achieved through close collaboration and sustained growth throughout 2025.

The award was announced as part of Azamara Cruises’ annual Travel Partner Awards, which recognizes leading partners across the travel trade. The Star Partner of the Year distinction is reserved for a partner that consistently demonstrates performance, alignment, and a long-term commitment to partnership.

“This recognition reflects the strength of our partnership with Azamara and the work behind the results,” said Mickey McBride, Vice President of Partnerships at Avoya Travel. “From sales and marketing to operations, support, and leadership, this was truly a team effort. It speaks to the dedication of our teams and Independent Agencies, and to a partnership built on collaboration, trust, and shared goals.”

Throughout 2025, Avoya and Azamara worked closely to support advisor success, deepen engagement across the Avoya Network, and drive significant year-over-year momentum. The recognition underscores Avoya’s continued focus on building supplier partnerships that deliver tangible value to its Independent Agencies.

Azamara Cruises cited performance results, growth, partner support, and overall strength of partnership as key factors in its 2025 Travel Partner Award selections, reinforcing Avoya’s position as a trusted and high-performing host agency partner.

“This award is an important milestone for Avoya,” added Phil Cappelli, Chief Executive Officer of Avoya Travel. “It reinforces our commitment to raising the bar for our Network and continuing to invest in partnerships that help our advisors succeed.”

The recognition reinforces Avoya’s continued focus on building partnerships that drive advisor success, support long-term growth, and elevate the value of the Avoya Network.

About Avoya Travel

Avoya Travel® is an award-winning host agency focused on empowering Independent Agencies through innovative marketing, advanced technology, and strong supplier partnerships. Through the Avoya Travel Network™, Avoya supports advisors in building successful businesses while delivering exceptional vacation experiences for travelers worldwide.

