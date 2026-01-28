UPCOMING DEADLINE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Vistagen Therapeutics

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered In Vistagen To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (“Vistagen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VTGN) and reminds investors of the March 16, 2026 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Vistagen’s positive assertions of fasedienol’s future trial success based on the prior positive results associated with the PALISADE-2 clinical trial, in addition to notable enhancements and operational changes made to the execution of the PALISADE-3 clinical trial supported a strong likelihood of Phase 3 success and positioning it as a confirmatory study was false and misleading and/or concealing material adverse facts. This caused Plaintiff and other shareholders to purchase Vistagen’s common stock at artificially inflated prices.

On December 17, 2025, before the market opened, Vistagen announced topline results from its PALISADE-3 Public Speaking Challenge Study of fasedienol for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder (SAD). The company reported that the study failed to meet its primary efficacy endpoint since it "did not demonstrate statistically significant improvement on primary endpoint of reduction in anxiety as measured by SUDS scores compared to placebo."

Following this news, VTGN's stock price fell over 81% to open at $0.88 per share.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding Vistagen’s conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

