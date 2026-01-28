Illumio Named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Security Microsegmentation

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the breach containment company, today announced it has been recognized as a Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Security Microsegmentation. For Illumio, this distinction reflects consistently high ratings and verified feedback from security professionals using the Illumio Platform in real-world environments.

Illumio is one of only two vendors named a Customers’ Choice, earning a 4.8 out of 5 overall rating and 98% willingness-to-recommend score.

“There is no greater validation for Illumio than the voice of our customers. They’ve been our north star since day one and remain at the forefront of everything we do,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and Founder of Illumio. “Our newest addition to our AI-driven security platform, Illumio Insights, came about as a direct result of customer feedback and working with our customers as design partners from the very beginning. Our customers are the foundation of everything we do at Illumio.”

Vendors placed in the Customers' Choice quadrant of the report have scores that meet or exceed the market average for user interest and adoption, and overall experience. Customer feedback consistently highlighted the following strengths of the Illumio Platform:

Breach Containment: Limits lateral movement and reduces the blast radius of attacks, helping organizations contain incidents quickly and effectively.

Limits lateral movement and reduces the blast radius of attacks, helping organizations contain incidents quickly and effectively. Complete Visibility: Provides instant, granular insight into traffic flows and application communication across hybrid and multicloud environments.

Provides instant, granular insight into traffic flows and application communication across hybrid and multicloud environments. Ease of Use: Delivers intuitive policy management and rapid deployment, enabling teams to improve security without added operational complexity.

Delivers intuitive policy management and rapid deployment, enabling teams to improve security without added operational complexity. Scale: Proven to support large, complex environments while maintaining performance and operational simplicity.

Proven to support large, complex environments while maintaining performance and operational simplicity. Support: Provides responsive support and deep expertise, particularly throughout implementation and ongoing operations.



Spotlight customer quotes include:

"Illumio provides an exceptionally well thought out product that makes it easy to secure your estate." Microsegmentation Tech Lead, Insurance

"Our overall experience with Illumio has been really positive, from trialing the solution up to implementation and policy deployment. Illumio provides great visibility into our traffic flows as well as intuitive and effective policy enforcement to enhance our security posture." Manager, IT Security and Risk Management, Energy and Utilities



“The solution provided a structured approach to securing our environment by limiting lateral movement and enforcing granular access control. The vendor team demonstrated strong expertise in implementation and support ensuring that the platform was aligned with our business and compliance requirements.” IT Security & Risk Management Associate, Insurance

"Product is very simple to use and provides immediate security. The ability to do firewall related functions via tagging and not needing to know IP addresses (it manages that) makes the time to move much quicker. It significantly helps dealing with incidents and allows much easier recovery." Snr. Systems Administrator, Manufacturing

“We were looking for a solution to improve the segmentation of our legacy network with limited impact on the running of applications. We've discovered Illumio while participating to a cybersecurity forum and we've done a very successful POC. We've deployed Illumio and we're fully satisfied. Key values: micro-segmentation (very fine-grained segmentation), more visibility of the different flows, very easy to deploy and administrate.” CISO, Media



Illumio specializes in breach containment — limiting lateral movement and isolating compromised systems to reduce the blast radius of attacks. The Illumio Platform comprises two complementary products powered by an AI security graph.

Illumio Insights is an AI-powered cloud detection and response (CDR) tool that helps organizations quickly identify lateral movement risks and detect threats.

Illumio Segmentation is a microsegmentation solution that protects critical assets, enables rapid containment of attacks, and enhances cyber resilience.

With both Insights and Segmentation, security teams can shrink the attack surface, detect threats, and contain breaches in real time.

Illumio currently ranks 4.8 out of 5 based on 168 ratings submitted in the Network Security Microsegmentation market on Gartner Peer Insights™ as of January 2026.

Read the full Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Network Security Microsegmentation report here. To learn more about Illumio visit: https://www.illumio.com

Disclaimer

Gartner and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Gartner Peer Insights™

Gartner Peer Insights™ is a trusted platform for enterprise IT decision-makers, offering verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals. The Voice of the Customer report synthesizes these reviews into insights for technology buyers, highlighting vendors that deliver exceptional customer experience and value.

About Illumio

Illumio is the leader in ransomware and breach containment, redefining how organizations contain cyberattacks and enable operational resilience. Powered by an AI security graph, our breach containment platform identifies and contains threats across hybrid multi-cloud environments – stopping the spread of attacks before they become disasters.



Recognized as a Leader in the Forrester Wave™ for Microsegmentation, Illumio enables Zero Trust, strengthening cyber resilience for the infrastructure, systems, and organizations that keep the world running.

Illumio Contact: comms-team@illumio.com