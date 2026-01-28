The Gross Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Varonis Systems, Inc.(VRNS) Shareholders

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of VRNS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 4, 2025 to October 28, 2025

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Varonis’ ability to convert its existing customer base; notably, that it was not truly equipped to convince existing users of the benefits of converting to the SaaS offering or otherwise maintain those customers on its platform, resulting in significantly reduced ARR growth potential in the near-term. On October 28, 2025, Varonis announced its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, disclosing a significant miss to ARR and reducing its projections for the full fiscal year 2025, despite previously uplifting guidance for the previous two consecutive quarters. The Company attributed its results and lowered guidance on weaker than expected renewals and conversions in their federal and non-federal on-premises subscription business. Varonis further resultantly announced the end of life of the self-hosted solution and a 5% headcount reduction. Following this news, Varonis’ common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $63.00 per share on October 28, 2025, Varonis’ stock price fell to $32.34 per share on October 29, 2025, a decline of about 48.67% in the span of just a single day.

DEADLINE: March 9, 2026 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/varonis-systems-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=183251&from=3

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VRNS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 9, 2026. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

