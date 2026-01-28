University of Virginia Signs Master Research Collaboration Agreement with AstraZeneca to Accelerate Pre-Clinical Innovation

Charlottesville, VA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Virginia (UVA) today announced the signing of a Master Research Collaboration Agreement with AstraZeneca designed to expedite pre-clinical research partnerships between the global biopharmaceutical company and UVA’s schools and departments. The agreement streamlines processes and enables AstraZeneca’s research and development teams to work more effectively and efficiently across UVA’s breadth of scientific expertise, infrastructure and innovation ecosystem.

The agreement will provide a framework that is designed to enhance the pace of discovery and translational research in areas spanning oncology, immunology, cardiovascular, metabolism and infectious disease research. The agreement establishes standardized terms and operational pathways for pre-clinical projects, aimed at reducing time-to-launch for collaborative studies and facilitating cross-disciplinary engagement.

“This master agreement reflects UVA’s commitment to catalyzing breakthrough science and translating ideas into impact,” said Scott Beardsley, UVA’s President. “By creating a seamless way for AstraZeneca’s teams to collaborate across our academic enterprise, we are opening doors for faculty, trainees and research staff to accelerate discovery and deliver tangible benefits to patients and communities.”

The master agreement will reduce administrative hurdles, align compliance and data stewardship standards, and support efficient contracting across departments and institutes.

“This is a significant step forward for UVA’s research enterprise,” said Lori L. McMahon, UVA Vice President for Research. “Our investigators are at the forefront of fundamental and translational science. With this master agreement, we can move faster, work smarter, and ensure that promising ideas are rigorously advanced toward clinical relevance. It’s a win for our faculty, our trainees and—most importantly—the patients who stand to benefit from the science we will conduct together.”

The first program to be initiated under the new agreement will focus on preclinical research for C. difficile, and will include the rapid engagement of UVA laboratories and core facilities in pre-clinical studies supporting pipeline programs and exploratory research. The framework will also support broader activities leveraging the capabilities across UVA such as high-throughput screening, advanced imaging, computational modeling and biostatistics.

“Breakthrough innovation is essential to delivering meaningful impact for patients,” said Benjamin Moutier, Senior Vice-President, Vaccines and Immune Therapies at AstraZeneca. “This master agreement strengthens our ability to translate cutting-edge academic science into innovative medicines by combining UVA’s breadth of expertise with AstraZeneca’s industry-leading R&D. Together, we will generate robust pre-clinical insights across multiple therapeutic areas and advance programs with the aim of improving health outcomes for patients.”

The Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology will play a pivotal role in this collaboration, offering cutting-edge capabilities in nanotechnology, biologics engineering, AI drug design, and translational science. By integrating the Institute’s expertise and infrastructure, UVA and AstraZeneca can accelerate the development of next-generation therapeutics and strengthen Virginia’s position as a hub for biomedical innovation. This partnership also aligns with the Institute’s mission to bridge academic discovery and industry application, creating new opportunities for workforce training and regional economic impact.

The agreement is structured to uphold UVA’s academic values, including research integrity, transparency and the publication of scientific findings, while protecting intellectual property and safeguarding data. It also supports workforce development and training opportunities for graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and research staff by embedding collaboration within UVA’s educational mission.

UVA and AstraZeneca anticipate launching initial projects under the master agreement in 2026, with a focus on pre-clinical models, mechanistic studies and biomarker development. The collaboration will draw on UVA’s interdisciplinary strengths and AstraZeneca’s global capabilities in drug discovery, biologics and vaccine platforms.

