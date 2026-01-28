Mint Tools Launches Next-Gen X-Long Curling Iron with Advanced Heat Technology and Stylist-Refined Design

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MINT Tools has released an upgraded version of its X-Long Curling Iron after more than a year of design refinement, incorporating advanced heating technology and precision ergonomics that address specific pain points identified by professional stylists..

After a decade as a stylist favorite, the original X-Long has been elevated with improvements targeting daily professional use. The redesign focused on millimeter-level adjustments that enhance control, comfort and performance.

"We optimized the clamp's opening and closing angle to capture more hair securely, so stylists hit their section cleanly without missing the target," said Kelly Wong, co-founder of MINT Professional Hair Tools. "We adjusted the thumb rest height millimeter by millimeter to support natural thumb movement and fine-tuned the spring tension so it's firm enough for control yet gentle enough to avoid damage while allowing a smooth, effortless glide."

The team upgraded from two to four heating elements, enabling the extra-long ceramic barrel to reach optimal temperature in 30 seconds. The extended barrel allows stylists to work with larger hair sections, cutting overall styling time.

"After 25 years behind the chair, I know what professionals need in a tool," said Van Hong, co-founder of MINT Professional Hair Tools. "This updated X-Long delivers professional performance with an ergonomic design that works for everyone."

The curling iron combines ionic, ceramic and tourmaline barrel technology with far infrared heat to preserve the hair cuticle while locking in moisture. The adjustable temperature ranges from 270 to 430 degrees Fahrenheit, accommodating all hair types.

Additional features include a logo indicator that turns solid at optimal heat, redesigned cool tip for safer handling, improved cord rotation system and 60-minute auto shut-off for busy salon environments.

The MINT X-Long Curling Iron is available now through their website, the Mint Tools Amazon Store , and authorized retailers. The tool maintains compatibility with existing MINT professional product lines.



###

About MINT Professional Hair Tools

MINT Professional Hair Tools creates salon-grade styling equipment designed for professional stylists and home users. The company focuses on combining advanced heat technology with user-friendly design to deliver consistent, damage-minimizing results across all hair types. For more information about MINT, visit mintprotools.com.

