Aeluma to Announce Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2026 Financial Results on February 11, 2026

GOLETA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum computing, today announced it will issue its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, which ended December 31, 2025, after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

That same day, Aeluma will host a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and business outlook. Interested participants may access the call by dialing (877) 317-6789 (domestic) or (412) 317-6789 (international) and referencing “Aeluma”.

A live webcast of the call will also be available on the “Investors” section of Aeluma’s website. The live webcast can also be accessed by clicking here. A replay of the conference call will be available on Aeluma’s website shortly after the call concludes.

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company’s proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma’s technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit www.aeluma.com.

