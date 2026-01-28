TON Strategy Company Announces Leadership Transition and Other Updates

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX), a digital asset treasury company dedicated to holding Toncoin ($TON), today announced leadership and governance actions intended to strengthen the Company’s public-company foundation. The Company has commenced a formal search to expand the Board to add additional independent directors and appoint a new Chief Executive Officer as part of a planned leadership transition.

The Company’s current CEO, Veronika Kapustina, will transition out of the CEO role as part of a leadership change. The Company and Ms. Kapustina have agreed that she will continue to serve as CEO for a transition period while the search for a new CEO is conducted, in order to support continuity and an orderly transfer of responsibilities.

TON Strategy currently has five members on its Board of Directors, bringing experience across digital assets, financial services, operating leadership, and public company governance. The Company intends to expand the Board by adding additional directors and is maintaining flexibility on the number of potential new appointments to allow the Board to select the strongest candidates identified through the independent search process.

The Company has retained Heidrick and Struggles to lead the search for potential additional independent directors and Intersection Partners to conduct the search for a new CEO. The searches are being conducted independently. Qualified candidates interested in joining the Company’s Board of Directors should contact Aoliva@heidrick.com. Qualified candidates interested in the CEO position should contact candidates@intersectiongp.com.

“As TON Strategy moves forward as a public company, we are focused on building the leadership and governance structure to support the Company’s next phase of growth,” said Evan Sohn, Board Member and Chair of the Company’s Compensation Committee. “We’re grateful to Veronika for her contributions during a formative period for the Company and for her continued support during this transition.”

The Company is continuing its day-to-day operations, executing its digital asset treasury strategy centered on holding Toncoin.

About TON Strategy Company

TON Strategy Company (Nasdaq: TONX) is focused on the accumulation of $TON – the native cryptocurrency of Telegram’s billion-user platform – for long-term investment, whether acquired through deployment of proceeds from capital raising activity, staking rewards or via open market purchases. The Company aims to steadily expand its $TON holdings, stake $TON, and support the development of a tokenized economy inside Telegram.

In addition, the Company continues to operate legacy business units, including MARKET.live, a multi-vendor livestream shopping platform, and LyveCom, an AI-powered social commerce innovator that enables brands and merchants to deliver omnichannel livestream shopping experiences across websites, apps, and social platforms.

