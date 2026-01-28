SunHydrogen CEO Shares 2025 Annual Shareholder Letter and Update on Our Austin Pilot

CORALVILLE, IA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dear SunHydrogen Shareholders and Supporters,

In 2025, we made significant progress toward a commercially relevant, PV-sized hydrogen panel, strengthened its field readiness, and expanded the partner base needed to move from “proof” to real-world performance. It was also a volatile year for hydrogen policy and global energy politics, an important reminder of why our mission to develop scalable, renewable hydrogen production technology is more important than ever.

At the University of Texas at Austin’s Hydrogen ProtoHub, co-managed by GTI Energy, SunHydrogen deployed its first multi-panel solar hydrogen system designed to generate real-world operating data under outdoor conditions. Site infrastructure and balance-of-system components became operational in December 2025, and commissioning was initiated shortly thereafter on the first four hydrogen panels.





We chose to implement a phased rollout strategy within a 16-panel array architecture to intentionally de-risk scale-up and operational issues early. During initial commissioning, all four hydrogen panels were successfully integrated with their balance-of-system components and generated hydrogen under Austin, Texas sunlight. While their efficiency, to our knowledge, remains the highest achieved using commercially manufactured solar materials in an integrated outdoor system, performance did not meet the targets previously achieved in Iowa and validated by Honda R&D and other third parties.

We quickly traced the performance variation to a specific solar substrate manufacturing process and are initiating corrective actions with our manufacturing partner. While implementing the manufacturing change required to achieve our highest efficiency targets will take additional time, our team has developed interim processes and operational approaches that we believe will further improve efficiency. We are moving forward with commissioning the next set of hydrogen panels in February.

The performance variation observed during initial commissioning has reinforced the importance of tightly controlled manufacturing processes as we scale. The lessons emerging from the Austin pilot support our confidence to finalize our Technology and Manufacturing Services agreement with CTF Solar—a two-year contract of approximately €2 million designed to industrialize SunHydrogen’s hydrogen panels.

Under this agreement, our manufacturing partner will implement and lock down the identified process improvements and validate them through the production of up to 1,000 full-size 1.92 m² hydrogen modules. This production volume is intentionally chosen to move beyond single-module optimization and toward statistical validation of yield, efficiency, and repeatability—critical requirements for commercial deployment.

The Austin pilot is already serving as a real-world proving ground, feeding operational insights directly into our Technology and Manufacturing Services agreement. This tight connection between field validation and manufacturing scale-up strengthens our ability to establish process controls, improve quality assurance, and advance toward repeatable commercial performance.

I want to thank the organizations and individuals that supported SunHydrogen’s progress in 2025, including CTF Solar GmbH, Honda R&D, COTEC, The University of Texas at Austin – Center for Electromechanics, GTI Energy, Dr. Nirala Singh (University of Michigan), University of Iowa, Prof. Kazunari Domen, Dr. Taro Yamada, Dr. Hiroshi Nishiyama, and The Process Group. I appreciate their collaboration, professionalism, and shared focus on advancing SunHydrogen’s groundbreaking renewable hydrogen production solution from concept to real-world operation.

Most importantly, I want to give special recognition to the SunHydrogen team in Coralville, Iowa. Their hard work, technical rigor, and dedication are the foundation of our progress whether in development, build execution, testing, or the day-to-day persistence required to translate breakthrough technology into a field-ready system. The milestones we reach are solely a reflection of their commitment and capabilities.

To our shareholders and supporters, thank you again for your continued confidence and long-term support. We are committed to communicating our progress clearly and to executing step by step toward real-world performance, partner readiness, and commercialization.

Sincerely,

Tim Young, CEO

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion + per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and any source of water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at www.sunhydrogen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact

info@sunhydrogen.com