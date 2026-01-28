Kalaris to Present Phase 1 Clinical Data for TH103 at the Macula Society Annual Meeting

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLRS) (“Kalaris”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing differentiated therapies for retinal diseases, today announced that clinical data from its Phase 1 study of TH103 will be presented at the 49th Annual Meeting of the Macula Society, taking place February 25-28 in San Diego, California.

TH103 is a novel investigational therapy engineered by VEGF scientific pioneer Dr. Napoleone Ferrara to achieve enhanced VEGF inhibition and increased intraocular retention. The presentation will include safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and early efficacy outcomes following intravitreal administration of TH103 in patients with treatment-naive neovascular age-related macular degeneration. The data will be presented during a scientific session attended by leading retinal specialists and clinical investigators.

Presentation Details:

Title: First-in-Human Evaluation of TH103, a Dual-Targeting VEGF and HSPG Inhibitor: Phase 1 Single Ascending Dose Study in Treatment-Naïve Neovascular AMD

Speaker: Dean Eliott, MD, S.E. Gragoudas Professor of Ophthalmology, Harvard Medical School, Director Emeritus of Retina Service, Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary

Date: Thursday, February 26, 2026

Time: 8:15 am PT

Session: Neovascular AMD I: Clinical Trials

Location: Southpointe Ballroom, Hotel Del Coronado, San Diego, CA





The Macula Society Annual Meeting is a highly selective, invitation-only forum where internationally recognized retinal experts convene to present and critically evaluate emerging clinical data and novel therapeutic strategies in retinal vascular and macular disease.

About Kalaris

Kalaris Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of treatments for prevalent retinal diseases. Founded by renowned scientist Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, whose pioneering research led to the development of anti-VEGF therapy, the company is committed to advancing novel therapeutic approaches for patients with sight-threatening retinal conditions with major unmet medical needs.

For more information, visit www.kalaristx.com.

