SiriusPoint appoints John Sakakeeny as Chief Underwriting Officer of North America P&C Insurance

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has today announced the appointment of John Sakakeeny as Chief Underwriting Officer of North America P&C Insurance, effective February 2, 2026.

Mr Sakakeeny will report to Patrick Charles, Head of North America Insurance, and Anthony Shapella, Group Chief Underwriting Officer. He will be responsible for providing strategic leadership to the underwriting and program management teams across SiriusPoint’s North America Insurance business, driving profitable growth, and strengthening technical underwriting capabilities.

Mr Sakakeeny has 20 years of industry experience, joining SiriusPoint from The Hartford, where he was most recently Vice President and Head of Casualty Product, Middle and Large Commercial.

“John’s exceptional technical expertise and proven leadership will be critical as we continue to strengthen our underwriting capabilities across North America and deliver profitable growth,” said Mr Charles. “In this role, John will act as the steward of technical authority for property and casualty products and will serve as a key liaison to the Group Chief Underwriting Office on strategic capital allocation.”

“This is a new position created at SiriusPoint with a key focus to help embed deeper underwriting talent within the North America Insurance division,” added Mr Shapella. “Following a significant growth and build phase over the past two years, SiriusPoint has reached a level of scale that requires dedicated leadership to bolster product development and enhance MGA oversight.”

“I am joining SiriusPoint at an exciting time and a pivotal point in the Company’s journey,” said Mr Sakakeeny. “I look forward to working closely with the North America team and the Group Chief Underwriting Office to help drive growth, strengthen our capabilities, and deliver impactful solutions for our clients and partners.”

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint is a global underwriter of insurance and reinsurance providing solutions to clients and brokers around the world. Bermuda-headquartered with offices in New York, London, Stockholm and other locations, we are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (SPNT). We have licenses to write Property & Casualty and Accident & Health insurance and reinsurance globally. Our offering and distribution capabilities are strengthened by a portfolio of strategic partnerships with Managing General Agents and Program Administrators. With approximately $2.7 billion total capital, SiriusPoint’s operating companies have a financial strength rating of A- (Excellent) from AM Best, S&P and Fitch, and A3 from Moody’s. For more information, please visit https://www.siriuspt.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

We make statements in this press release, and any related oral statements, that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws, which we intend to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for such forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risk factors described in SiriusPoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any other subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and SiriusPoint undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Liam Blackledge, SiriusPoint

Liam.Blackledge@siriuspt.com

+44 203 772 3082

Media

Sarah Hills, Rein4ce

sarah.hills@rein4ce.co.uk

+44 7718 882011