Univest Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

(21.5% increase in earnings per share compared to fourth quarter 2024)

SOUDERTON, Pa., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Univest Financial Corporation (“Univest” or the "Corporation") (NASDAQ: UVSP), parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. (the "Bank") and its insurance, investments and equipment financing subsidiaries, announced net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $22.7 million, or $0.79 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $18.9 million, or $0.65 diluted earnings per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income totaled $90.8 million, or $3.13 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $75.9 million, or $2.58 diluted earnings per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

Loans
Gross loans and leases increased $129.3 million, or 1.9% (7.6% annualized), from September 30, 2025, primarily due to increases in commercial and commercial real estate loans, partially offset by a decrease in residential mortgage loans. Gross loans and leases increased $88.2 million, or 1.3%, from December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in construction, commercial real estate and home equity loans, partially offset by decreases in commercial and residential mortgage loans and lease financings.

Deposits and Liquidity
Total deposits decreased $130.8 million, or 1.8% (7.2% annualized), from September 30, 2025, primarily due to decreases in public funds and commercial deposits, partially offset by increases in consumer and brokered deposits. Total deposits increased $328.1 million, or 4.9%, from December 31, 2024, primarily due to increases in commercial, brokered and public funds deposits, partially offset by a decrease in consumer deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $1.4 billion and represented 20.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to $1.4 billion representing 19.3% of total deposits at September 30, 2025. Unprotected deposits, which excludes insured, internal, and collateralized deposit accounts, totaled $1.6 billion at December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025. This represented 23.2% of total deposits at December 31, 2025, compared to 22.0% at September 30, 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, the Corporation and its subsidiaries held cash and cash equivalents totaling $553.7 million. The Corporation and its subsidiaries had committed borrowing capacity of $3.8 billion, of which $2.3 billion was available. The Corporation and its subsidiaries also maintained uncommitted funding sources from correspondent banks of $457.0 million at December 31, 2025. Future availability under these uncommitted funding sources is subject to the prerogatives of the granting banks and may be withdrawn at will.

Net Interest Income and Margin
Net interest income of $62.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $7.1 million, or 12.8%, from the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.2 million, or 2.0%, from the third quarter of 2025. The increase in net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by higher average balances of loans and cash and cash equivalents and increased loan yields, as well as a reduction in our cost of funds, offset by decreases in the yield on cash and cash equivalents and an increase in deposits. The increase in net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by the increased average balance of cash and cash equivalents and a reduction in our cost of funds, offset by decreases in the yield on cash and cash equivalents and an increase in deposits.

Net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was 3.10% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.17% for the third quarter of 2025 and 2.88% for the fourth quarter of 2024. Excess liquidity reduced net interest margin by approximately 27 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to approximately 16 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 and approximately 14 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Excluding the impact of excess liquidity, the net interest margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, would have been 3.37% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to 3.33% for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.02% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $22.0 million, an increase of $692 thousand, or 3.2%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Investment advisory commission and fee income increased $598 thousand, or 11.0%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to the appreciation of assets under management and supervision and new customer relationships.

Other income increased $1.2 million, or 137.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. Fees on risk participation agreements for interest rate swaps increased $480 thousand due to increased demand. Additionally, income on other real estate owned increased $837 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year due to leasing-related activities in the respective periods.

Other service fee income decreased $805 thousand, or 23.2%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. The three months ended December 31, 2024 included a reversal of a $785 thousand valuation allowance on mortgage servicing rights that was initially recorded in the third quarter of 2024. The reversal was driven by a decrease in prepayment speed assumptions as a result of the increase in interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net gain on mortgage banking activities decreased $434 thousand, or 32.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to decreased salable volume.

Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $52.7 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 4.1%, from the comparable period in the prior year.

Salaries, benefits and commissions increased $1.5 million, or 4.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year, primarily due to annual merit increases and an increase in incentive compensation due to increased profitability, partially offset by an increase in capitalized compensation driven by higher loan production.

Professional fees increased $278 thousand, or 16.7%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year driven by an increase in consultant fees for data integration resources and legal fees.

Data processing increased $244 thousand, or 5.9%, for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 compared to the comparable period in the prior year due to increased costs on long-term service contracts.

Tax Provision
The effective income tax rate was 20.8% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to an effective tax rate of 20.3% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
Nonperforming assets totaled $37.8 million at December 31, 2025, $52.1 million at September 30, 2025, and $33.2 million at December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter, loans totaling $13.9 million related to a nonaccrual commercial loan relationship were paid off and a $449 thousand recovery was recognized. This relationship was placed on nonaccrual during the second quarter of 2025. As of December 31, 2025, a residential property related to this relationship remains in other real estate owned with a carrying value of $1.4 million.

Net loan and lease charge-offs were $1.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $480 thousand and $767 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

The provision for credit losses was $3.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to $517 thousand and $2.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of loans and leases held for investment was 1.28% at December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2024.

Dividend and Share Repurchases
On January 28, 2026, Univest declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share to be paid on February 25, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 11, 2026. On December 10, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Corporation approved an increase of 2,000,000 shares available for repurchase under the Corporation's share repurchase program, or approximately 7.1% of the Corporation's common stock outstanding as of November 30, 2025. During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Corporation repurchased 479,690 shares of common stock at an average price of $31.82 per share. Including brokerage fees and excise tax, the average cost per share was $32.17. As of December 31, 2025, 2,270,937 shares are available for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Plan.

About Univest Financial Corporation
Univest Financial Corporation (UVSP), including its wholly-owned subsidiary Univest Bank and Trust Co., Member FDIC, has approximately $8.4 billion in assets and $5.9 billion in assets under management and supervision through its Wealth Management lines of business at December 31, 2025. Headquartered in Souderton, Pa. and founded in 1876, the Corporation and its subsidiaries provide a full range of financial solutions for individuals, businesses, municipalities and nonprofit organizations primarily in the Mid-Atlantic Region. Univest delivers these services through a network of more than 50 offices and online at www.univest.net.  

This press release and the reports Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission often contain "forward-looking statements" relating to trends or factors affecting the financial services industry and, specifically, the financial condition and results of operations, business, prospects and strategies of Univest. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties in that there are a number of important factors that could cause Univest's future financial condition, results of operations, business, prospects or strategies to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) competition and demand for financial services in our market area; (2) inflation and/or changes in interest rates, which may adversely impact our margins and yields, reduce the fair value of our financial instruments, reduce our loan originations and/or lead to higher operating costs and higher costs we pay to retain and attract deposits; (3) changes in asset quality, prepayment speeds, loan sale volumes, charge-offs and/or credit loss provisions; (4) fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; (5) changes in liquidity, including the size and composition of our deposit portfolio and the percentage of uninsured deposits in the portfolio; (6) our ability to access cost-effective funding; (7) changes in economic conditions nationally and in our market, including potential recessionary conditions and the levels of unemployment in our market area; (8) changes in the economic assumptions or methodology used to calculate our allowance for credit losses; (9) legislative, regulatory, accounting or tax changes; (10) monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. government, including the policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (11) the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies and retaliatory responses; (12) the impact of a potential government shutdown; (13) the failure to maintain current technologies and to successfully implement future information technology enhancements; (14) technological issues that may adversely affect our operations or those of our customers; (15) a failure or breach in our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyberattacks; (16) changes in the securities markets; (17) the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; (18) our ability to enter into new markets successfully and capitalize on growth opportunities; (19) changes in investor sentiment or consumer spending or savings behavior; and/or (20) risk factors mentioned in the reports and registration statements Univest files with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
December 31, 2025
(Dollars in thousands)              
               
Balance Sheet (Period End) 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24    
ASSETS              
Cash and due from banks $63,579  $70,843  $76,624  $73,319  $75,998     
Interest-earning deposits with other banks  490,133   745,896   83,741   95,815   252,846     
Cash and cash equivalents  553,712   816,739   160,365   169,134   328,844     
Investment securities held-to-maturity  123,024   126,040   128,455   130,889   134,111     
Investment securities available for sale, net of allowance for credit losses  371,251   368,393   366,421   364,503   357,361     
Investments in equity securities  2,014   2,413   1,801   1,667   2,506     
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock, at cost  37,808   39,617   36,482   35,732   38,980     
Loans held for sale  15,288   6,330   17,774   13,150   16,653     
Loans and leases held for investment  6,914,804   6,785,482   6,801,185   6,833,037   6,826,583     
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases  (88,165)  (86,527)  (86,989)  (87,790)  (87,091)    
Net loans and leases held for investment  6,826,639   6,698,955   6,714,196   6,745,247   6,739,492     
Premises and equipment, net  45,554   46,245   47,140   47,175   46,671     
Operating lease right-of-use assets  25,795   26,536   27,278   27,182   28,531     
Goodwill  175,510   175,510   175,510   175,510   175,510     
Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization  7,328   7,537   7,967   8,061   8,309     
Bank owned life insurance  140,001   139,044   140,086   139,482   139,351     
Accrued interest and other assets  112,973   120,257   115,581   117,435   112,098     
Total assets $8,436,897  $8,573,616  $7,939,056  $7,975,167  $8,128,417     
               
LIABILITIES              
Noninterest-bearing deposits $1,431,974  $1,390,565  $1,461,189  $1,433,995  $1,414,635     
Interest-bearing deposits:  5,655,339   5,827,578   5,121,471   5,224,503   5,344,624     
Total deposits  7,087,313   7,218,143   6,582,660   6,658,498   6,759,259     
Short-term borrowings  24,411   11,951   6,271   4,031   11,181     
Long-term debt  200,000   200,000   200,000   175,000   225,000     
Subordinated notes  98,867   129,597   149,511   149,386   149,261     
Operating lease liabilities  28,531   29,310   30,106   30,062   31,485     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities  54,457   51,396   53,775   54,718   64,930     
Total liabilities  7,493,579   7,640,397   7,022,323   7,071,695   7,241,116     
               
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY              
Common stock, $5 par value: 48,000,000 shares authorized and 31,556,799 shares issued  157,784   157,784   157,784   157,784   157,784     
Additional paid-in capital  304,021   302,696   301,640   300,634   302,829     
Retained earnings  591,202   574,715   555,403   541,776   525,780     
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax benefit  (25,467)  (31,636)  (34,969)  (37,922)  (43,992)    
Treasury stock, at cost  (84,222)  (70,340)  (63,125)  (58,800)  (55,100)    
Total shareholders’ equity  943,318   933,219   916,733   903,472   887,301     
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $8,436,897  $8,573,616  $7,939,056  $7,975,167  $8,128,417     
               
               
  For the three months
ended,		 For the twelve months
ended,
Balance Sheet (Average) 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 12/31/25 12/31/24
Assets $8,528,465  $8,191,010  $7,979,475  $7,981,043  $8,163,347  $8,171,555 $7,897,707
Investment securities, net of allowance for credit losses  497,201   492,197   497,214   500,078   500,748   496,652  497,051
Loans and leases, gross  6,848,654   6,790,827   6,846,938   6,856,503   6,758,649   6,835,586  6,677,206
Deposits  7,165,437   6,836,043   6,633,250   6,617,653   6,804,483   6,814,659  6,526,929
Shareholders' equity  936,417   923,454   908,536   896,811   880,237   916,433  858,019



Univest Financial Corporation 
Consolidated Summary of Loans by Type and Asset Quality Data (Unaudited) 
December 31, 2025 
(Dollars in thousands)               
                
Summary of Major Loan and Lease Categories (Period End) 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24     
Commercial, financial and agricultural $1,027,434  $996,612  $1,052,246  $1,034,361  $1,037,835      
Real estate-commercial  3,621,536   3,517,803   3,485,615   3,546,402   3,530,451      
Real estate-construction  306,793   309,365   302,424   281,785   274,483      
Real estate-residential secured for business purpose  554,178   545,191   535,210   536,082   536,095      
Real estate-residential secured for personal purpose  959,610   974,395   984,166   992,767   994,972      
Real estate-home equity secured for personal purpose  200,394   197,503   195,014   189,119   186,836      
Loans to individuals  12,793   13,447   14,069   16,930   21,250      
Lease financings  232,066   231,166   232,441   235,591   244,661      
Total loans and leases held for investment, net of deferred income  6,914,804   6,785,482   6,801,185   6,833,037   6,826,583      
Less: Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases  (88,165)  (86,527)  (86,989)  (87,790)  (87,091)     
Net loans and leases held for investment $6,826,639  $6,698,955  $6,714,196  $6,745,247  $6,739,492      
                
                
Asset Quality Data (Period End)  12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24     
Nonaccrual loans and leases, including nonaccrual loans held for sale $13,743  $27,330  $27,909  $11,126  $12,667      
Accruing loans and leases 90 days or more past due  89   829   125   322   321      
Total nonperforming loans and leases  13,832   28,159   28,034   11,448   12,988      
Other real estate owned  23,926   23,926   22,471   22,433   20,141      
Repossessed assets  65   40   80   79   76      
Total nonperforming assets $37,823  $52,125  $50,585  $33,960  $33,205      
Nonaccrual loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment  0.20%  0.40%  0.41%  0.16%  0.19%     
Nonperforming loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment  0.20%  0.41%  0.41%  0.17%  0.19%     
Nonperforming assets / Total assets  0.45%  0.61%  0.64%  0.43%  0.41%     
                
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases $88,165  $86,527  $86,989  $87,790  $87,091      
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Loans and leases held for investment  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%  1.28%     
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonaccrual loans and leases  641.53%  316.60%  311.69%  789.05%  687.54%     
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases / Nonperforming loans and leases  637.40%  307.28%  310.30%  766.86%  670.55%     
                
                
  For the three months
ended,		 For the twelve months
ended,		 
  12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 12/31/25 12/31/24 
Net loan and lease charge-offs $1,145  $480  $7,807  $1,686  $767  $11,118  $3,802  
Net loan and lease charge-offs (annualized)/Average loans and leases  0.07%  0.03%  0.46%  0.10%  0.05%  0.16%  0.06% 



Univest Financial Corporation 
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) 
December 31, 2025 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)               
  For the three months
ended,		 For the twelve months
ended,		 
For the period: 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 12/31/25 12/31/24 
Interest income $111,716 $109,648 $105,706 $103,416 $107,476 $430,486 $412,355 
Interest expense  49,167  48,324  46,165  46,635  52,004  190,291  201,185 
     Net interest income  62,549  61,324  59,541  56,781  55,472  240,195  211,170 
Provision for credit losses  3,145  517  5,694  2,311  2,380  11,667  5,933 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  59,404  60,807  53,847  54,470  53,092  228,528  205,237 
Noninterest income:               
     Trust fee income  2,316  2,230  2,146  2,161  2,265  8,853  8,491 
     Service charges on deposit accounts  2,237  2,302  2,258  2,194  2,192  8,991  8,082 
     Investment advisory commission and fee income  6,055  5,671  5,460  5,613  5,457  22,799  21,208 
     Insurance commission and fee income  4,825  5,468  5,261  6,889  4,743  22,443  22,349 
     Other service fee income  2,668  2,416  3,147  2,707  3,473  10,938  14,747 
     Bank owned life insurance income  970  1,908  1,012  1,959  1,012  5,849  3,861 
     Net gain on sales of investment securities  -  -  -  -  -  -  18 
     Net gain on mortgage banking activities  886  848  981  647  1,320  3,362  5,265 
     Other income  2,065  1,080  1,236  245  868  4,626  4,034 
Total noninterest income  22,022  21,923  21,501  22,415  21,330  87,861  88,055 
Noninterest expense:               
Salaries, benefits and commissions  33,009  31,652  31,536  30,826  31,518  127,023  123,745 
Net occupancy  2,882  2,675  2,739  2,853  2,751  11,149  11,025 
Equipment  1,052  1,076  1,043  1,122  1,147  4,293  4,453 
Data processing  4,390  4,263  4,408  4,364  4,146  17,425  16,956 
Professional fees  1,947  1,876  1,597  1,797  1,669  7,217  6,402 
Marketing and advertising  479  323  498  353  552  1,653  2,173 
Deposit insurance premiums  1,106  1,195  1,074  1,151  1,102  4,526  4,432 
Intangible expenses  102  106  131  130  155  469  694 
Other expense  7,743  7,503  7,306  6,732  7,618  29,284  28,112 
Total noninterest expense  52,710  50,669  50,332  49,328  50,658  203,039  197,992 
Income before taxes  28,716  32,061  25,016  27,557  23,764  113,350  95,300 
Income tax expense  5,971  6,422  5,038  5,162  4,823  22,593  19,369 
Net income $22,745 $25,639 $19,978 $22,395 $18,941 $90,757 $75,931 
Net income per share:               
     Basic $0.80 $0.89 $0.69 $0.77 $0.65 $3.16 $2.60 
     Diluted $0.79 $0.89 $0.69 $0.77 $0.65 $3.13 $2.58 
Dividends declared per share $0.22 $0.22 $0.22 $0.21 $0.21 $0.87 $0.84 
Weighted average shares outstanding  28,376,191  28,716,582  28,859,348  29,000,567  29,070,039  28,734,922  29,215,365 
Period end shares outstanding  28,156,917  28,576,346  28,810,805  28,962,648  29,045,877  28,156,917  29,045,877 



Univest Financial Corporation
Consolidated Selected Financial Data (Unaudited)
December 31, 2025
               
               
               
  For the three months
ended,		 For the twelve months
ended,
Profitability Ratios (annualized) 12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 12/31/25 12/31/24
               
Return on average assets  1.06%  1.24%  1.00%  1.14%  0.92%  1.11%  0.96%
Return on average shareholders' equity  9.64%  11.02%  8.82%  10.13%  8.56%  9.90%  8.85%
Return on average tangible common equity (1)(3)  11.93%  13.68%  11.02%  12.69%  10.79%  12.33%  11.24%
Net interest margin (FTE)  3.10%  3.17%  3.20%  3.09%  2.88%  3.14%  2.86%
Efficiency ratio (2)  61.8%  60.2%  61.6%  61.6%  65.5%  61.3%  65.7%
               
Capitalization Ratios              
               
Dividends declared to net income  27.5%  24.7%  31.8%  27.2%  32.2%  27.6%  32.3%
Shareholders' equity to assets (Period End)  11.18%  10.88%  11.55%  11.33%  10.92%  11.18%  10.92%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)  9.27%  9.00%  9.52%  9.31%  8.92%  9.27%  8.92%
Common equity book value per share $33.50  $32.66  $31.82  $31.19  $30.55  $33.50  $30.55 
Tangible common equity book value per share (1) $27.20  $26.45  $25.66  $25.06  $24.43  $27.20  $24.43 
               
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Period End)               
Tier 1 leverage ratio  9.51%  9.85%  9.94%  9.80%  9.51%  9.51%  9.51%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  11.22%  11.40%  11.19%  10.97%  10.85%  11.22%  10.85%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio  11.22%  11.40%  11.19%  10.97%  10.85%  11.22%  10.85%
Total risk-based capital ratio  13.86%  14.28%  14.58%  14.35%  14.19%  13.86%  14.19%
               
(1) Non-GAAP metric. A reconciliation of this and other non-GAAP to GAAP performance measures is included below.
(2) Noninterest expense to net interest income before loan loss provision plus noninterest income adjusted for tax equivalent income.
(3) Net income before amortization of intangibles to average tangible common equity.



Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
  For the Three Months Ended,   
Tax Equivalent BasisDecember 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$680,052 $6,8083.97%$395,944 $4,3634.37%
Other debt and equity securities 497,201  4,0213.21  492,197  3,9233.16 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 38,894  7547.69  37,159  7367.86 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 1,216,147  11,5833.78  925,300  9,0223.87 
         
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 939,461  15,9006.71  949,676  17,2237.20 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,781,248  56,1635.89  3,705,154  55,4695.94 
Real estate—residential loans 1,716,569  21,9675.08  1,719,844  21,8465.04 
Loans to individuals 13,023  2979.08  13,497  3089.05 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 225,707  3,0915.43  229,253  3,0335.25 
Lease financings 172,646  3,1587.26  173,403  3,1597.23 
     Gross loans and leases 6,848,654  100,5765.83  6,790,827  101,0385.90 
Total interest-earning assets 8,064,801  112,1595.52  7,716,127  110,0605.66 
Cash and due from banks 56,000     60,950    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,615)    (88,202)   
Premises and equipment, net 46,062     46,980    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,153     26,901    
Other assets 423,064     428,254    
      Total assets$8,528,465    $8,191,010    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,389,619 $9,1752.62%$1,293,781 $8,6852.66%
Money market savings 2,168,721  19,6793.60  1,915,501  18,7653.89 
Regular savings 754,027  1,4440.76  724,927  1,0680.58 
Time deposits 1,441,199  14,3713.96  1,482,837  15,1004.04 
     Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,753,566  44,6693.08  5,417,046  43,6183.19 
         
Short-term borrowings 21,490  30.06  10,639  10.04 
Long-term debt 200,000  2,1444.25  200,000  2,1454.26 
Subordinated notes 120,764  2,3517.72  139,127  2,5607.30 
     Total borrowings 342,254  4,4985.21  349,766  4,7065.34 
     Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,095,820  49,1673.20  5,766,812  48,3243.32 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,411,871     1,418,997    
Operating lease liabilities 28,902     29,702    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,455     52,045    
     Total liabilities 7,592,048     7,267,556    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,507,691  2.60  7,185,809  2.67 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 303,235     302,063    
Retained earnings and other equity 475,398     463,607    
     Total shareholders' equity 936,417     923,454    
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,528,465    $8,191,010    
Net interest income $62,992   $61,736  
         
Net interest spread  2.32   2.34 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.78   0.83 
Net interest margin  3.10%  3.17%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.30%    133.80%   
         
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.     
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $559 thousand and $687 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, respectively.
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included 
in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025 have
been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
 



Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
  For the Three Months Ended December 31,   
Tax Equivalent Basis  2025    2024  
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$680,052 $6,8083.97%$402,753 $4,8524.79%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions* -  --  1,290  72.16 
Other debt and equity securities 497,201  4,0213.21  499,458  3,8153.04 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 38,894  7547.69  39,407  7467.53 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 1,216,147  11,5833.78  942,908  9,4203.97 
      -    
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 939,461  15,9006.71  972,840  17,4927.15 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,781,248  56,1635.89  3,631,142  53,1635.82 
Real estate—residential loans 1,716,569  21,9675.08  1,708,795  21,2494.95 
Loans to individuals 13,023  2979.08  25,803  5228.05 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 225,707  3,0915.43  233,036  2,6524.53 
Lease financings 172,646  3,1587.26  187,033  3,2967.01 
     Gross loans and leases 6,848,654  100,5765.83  6,758,649  98,3745.79 
Total interest-earning assets 8,064,801  112,1595.52  7,701,557  107,7945.57 
Cash and due from banks 56,000     56,989    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,615)    (86,812)   
Premises and equipment, net 46,062     47,155    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,153     28,891    
Other assets 423,064     415,567    
      Total assets$8,528,465    $8,163,347    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,389,619 $9,1752.62%$1,275,348 $8,5042.65%
Money market savings 2,168,721  19,6793.60  1,954,246  20,6534.20 
Regular savings 754,027  1,4440.76  705,222  8170.46 
Time deposits 1,441,199  14,3713.96  1,499,998  17,2474.57 
     Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,753,566  44,6693.08  5,434,814  47,2213.46 
         
Short-term borrowings 21,490  30.06  7,102  10.06 
Long-term debt 200,000  2,1444.25  225,000  2,5014.42 
Subordinated notes 120,764  2,3517.72  149,194  2,2816.08 
     Total borrowings 342,254  4,4985.21  381,296  4,7834.99 
     Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,095,820  49,1673.20  5,816,110  52,0043.56 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,411,871     1,369,669    
Operating lease liabilities 28,902     31,864    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,455     65,467    
     Total liabilities 7,592,048     7,283,110    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,507,691  2.60  7,185,779  2.88 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 303,235     301,895    
Retained earnings and other equity 475,398     420,558    
     Total shareholders' equity 936,417     880,237    
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,528,465    $8,163,347    
Net interest income $62,992   $55,790  
         
Net interest spread  2.32   2.01 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.78   0.87 
Net interest margin  3.10%  2.88%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 132.30%    132.42%   
         
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.     
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $559 thousand and $676 thousand for the three months ended 
December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
 
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been included
in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 have been 
calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
 



Univest Financial Corporation 
Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) 
  For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,  
Tax Equivalent Basis  2025    2024  
 AverageIncome/Average AverageIncome/Average 
(Dollars in thousands)BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate 
Assets:        
Interest-earning deposits with other banks$333,556 $13,9024.17%$220,356 $11,1935.08%
Obligations of state and political subdivisions* 217  41.84  1,447  332.28 
Other debt and equity securities 496,435  15,9253.21  495,604  14,9093.01 
Federal Home Loan Bank, Federal Reserve Bank and other stock 37,584  2,8487.58  38,647  2,9127.53 
Total interest-earning deposits, investments and other interest-earning assets 867,792  32,6793.77  756,054  29,0473.84 
      -    
Commercial, financial, and agricultural loans 971,245  67,8296.98  972,213  69,9217.19 
Real estate—commercial and construction loans 3,720,892  218,4735.87  3,587,147  207,0535.77 
Real estate—residential loans 1,723,191  87,1275.06  1,670,126  82,3444.93 
Loans to individuals 15,360  1,3358.69  26,646  2,1618.11 
Tax-exempt loans and leases 228,478  11,9515.23  232,020  10,1574.38 
Lease financings 176,420  12,7497.23  189,054  12,8456.79 
     Gross loans and leases 6,835,586  399,4645.84  6,677,206  384,4815.76 
Total interest-earning assets 7,703,378  432,1435.61  7,433,260  413,5285.56 
Cash and due from banks 57,252     57,799    
Allowance for credit losses, loans and leases (87,942)    (86,530)   
Premises and equipment, net 46,797     48,610    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,936     29,990    
Other assets 425,134     414,578    
      Total assets$8,171,555    $7,897,707    
         
Liabilities:        
Interest-bearing checking deposits$1,281,075 $32,7352.56%$1,191,634 $32,8572.76%
Money market savings 1,920,600  73,4243.82  1,801,035  80,2174.45 
Regular savings 720,718  4,0240.56  740,493  3,5290.48 
Time deposits 1,485,281  61,8384.16  1,413,589  64,2664.55 
     Total time and interest-bearing deposits 5,407,674  172,0213.18  5,146,751  180,8693.51 
         
Short-term borrowings 11,112  190.17  13,703  2491.82 
Long-term debt 204,452  8,7784.29  253,733  10,9424.31 
Subordinated notes 139,584  9,4736.79  149,007  9,1256.12 
     Total borrowings 355,148  18,2705.14  416,443  20,3164.88 
     Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,762,822  190,2913.30  5,563,194  201,1853.62 
Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,406,985     1,380,178    
Operating lease liabilities 29,765     33,006    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 55,550     63,310    
     Total liabilities 7,255,122     7,039,688    
Total interest-bearing liabilities and noninterest-bearing deposits ("Cost of Funds") 7,169,807  2.65  6,943,372  2.90 
         
Shareholders' Equity:        
Common stock 157,784     157,784    
Additional paid-in capital 302,243     300,644    
Retained earnings and other equity 456,406     399,591    
     Total shareholders' equity 916,433     858,019    
     Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$8,171,555    $7,897,707    
Net interest income $241,852   $212,343  
         
Net interest spread  2.31   1.94 
Effect of net interest-free funding sources  0.83   0.92 
Net interest margin  3.14%  2.86%
Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 133.67%    133.61%   
         
* Obligations of states and political subdivisions are tax-exempt earning assets.     
Notes: For rate calculation purposes, average loan and lease categories include deferred fees and costs and purchase accounting adjustments.
Net interest income includes net deferred costs amortization of $2.5 million and $2.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31,
2025 and 2024, respectively.
 
Nonaccrual loans and leases have been included in the average loan and lease balances. Loans held for sale have been 
included in the average loan balances. Tax-equivalent amounts for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 have
been calculated using the Corporation’s federal applicable rate of 21.0%.
 



Univest Financial Corporation 
Loan Portfolio Overview (Unaudited) 
December 31, 2025 
      
(Dollars in thousands)     
Industry DescriptionTotal Outstanding
Balance 		 % of Commercial Loan
Portfolio		  
CRE - Retail 437,864 7.9% 
Animal Production 428,809 7.8  
CRE - Multi-family 383,688 7.0  
CRE - 1-4 Family Residential Investment 277,643 5.0  
Hotels & Motels (Accommodation) 259,170 4.7  
CRE - Office 244,534 4.4  
CRE - Industrial / Warehouse 222,619 4.0  
Specialty Trade Contractors 209,450 3.8  
Nursing and Residential Care Facilities 163,938 3.0  
Homebuilding (tract developers, remodelers) 150,906 2.7  
Merchant Wholesalers, Durable Goods 137,124 2.5  
Crop Production 135,818 2.5  
Repair and Maintenance 124,570 2.3  
Motor Vehicle and Parts Dealers 116,657 2.1  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Commercial 114,659 2.1  
CRE - Mixed-Use - Residential 108,517 2.0  
Administrative and Support Services 99,083 1.8  
Wood Product Manufacturing 98,771 1.8  
Real Estate Lenders, Secondary Market Financing 93,066 1.7  
Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services 92,883 1.7  
Food Services and Drinking Places 90,211 1.6  
Fabricated Metal Product Manufacturing 79,947 1.5  
Merchant Wholesalers, Nondurable Goods 79,922 1.5  
Education 78,031 1.4  
Amusement, Gambling, and Recreation Industries 76,874 1.4  
Religious Organizations, Advocacy Groups 65,397 1.2  
Miniwarehouse / Self-Storage 63,371 1.2  
Personal and Laundry Services 62,052 1.1  
Food Manufacturing 59,804 1.1  
Machinery Manufacturing 52,598 1.0  
Industries with >$50 million in outstandings$4,607,976 83.6% 
Industries with <$50 million in outstandings$901,965 16.4% 
Total Commercial Loans$5,509,941 100.0% 
      
      
Consumer Loans and Lease FinancingsTotal Outstanding
Balance		    
Real Estate-Residential Secured for Personal Purpose 959,610    
Real Estate-Home Equity Secured for Personal Purpose 200,394    
Loans to Individuals 12,793    
Lease Financings 232,066    
Total - Consumer Loans and Lease Financings$1,404,863    
      
Total$6,914,804    



Univest Financial Corporation
Non-GAAP Reconciliation
December 31, 2025
                  
 
 
Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation
Management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Corporation's performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Management believes the presentation of the non-GAAP financial measures, which exclude the impact of the specified items, provides useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the financial results of the Corporation. See the table below for additional information on non-GAAP measures used throughout this earnings release. 
                  
    As of or for the three months
ended,		 As of or for the twelve
months ended,		 
(Dollars in thousands)12/31/25 09/30/25 06/30/25 03/31/25 12/31/24 12/31/25 12/31/24 
Net income$22,745  $25,639  $19,978  $22,395  $18,941  $90,757  $75,931  
Amortization of intangibles, net of tax 81   84   103   103   122   371   548  
Net income before amortization of intangibles$22,826  $25,723  $20,081  $22,498  $19,063  $91,128  $76,479  
                  
Shareholders' equity$943,318  $933,219  $916,733  $903,472  $887,301  $943,318  $887,301  
Goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510) 
Other intangibles (a)  (1,919)  (1,966)  (2,040)  (2,104)  (2,263)  (1,919)  (2,263) 
Tangible common equity$765,889  $755,743  $739,183  $725,858  $709,528  $765,889  $709,528  
                  
Total assets$8,436,897  $8,573,616  $7,939,056  $7,975,167  $8,128,417  $8,436,897  $8,128,417  
Goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510) 
Other intangibles (a)  (1,919)  (1,966)  (2,040)  (2,104)  (2,263)  (1,919)  (2,263) 
Tangible assets$8,259,468  $8,396,140  $7,761,506  $7,797,553  $7,950,644  $8,259,468  $7,950,644  
                  
Average shareholders' equity$936,417  $923,454  $908,536  $896,811  $880,237  $916,433  $858,019  
Average goodwill (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510)  (175,510) 
Average other intangibles (a)  (1,935)  (1,983)  (2,068)  (2,162)  (2,146)  (2,036)  (2,193) 
Average tangible common equity$758,972  $745,961  $730,958  $719,139  $702,581  $738,887  $680,316  
                  
(a) Amount does not include mortgage servicing rights
         


 

            









    

        
