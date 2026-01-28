Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Announces 44.4% Increase in Net Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 and Fourth Quarter Net Income of $4.7 Million, Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.77
Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share
Manhattan, KS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.81 per share in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.54 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the fourth quarter totaled $4.7 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior quarter and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.17%, the return on average equity was 11.88% and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.8%.
For the year ended December 31, 2025, diluted earnings per share totaled $3.07, an increase of $0.92 compared to $2.15 during the same period in 2024. Net earnings for 2025 totaled $18.8 million, compared to $13.0 million in 2024, or an increase of 44.4%. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.17%, the return on average equity was 12.68%, and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.7%.
Fourth Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights
- Total revenue increased to $18.7 million, a 2.9% increase over the prior quarter.
- Net interest margin improved to 4.03%, a 20-basis-point increase compared to the prior quarter, driven by slightly higher yields on earning assets and lower funding costs.
- Average deposit balances increased $8.8 million during the quarter, while the cost of deposits improved to 1.50%.
- Capital ratios remain strong and tangible common equity to assets increased to 8.03% from 7.66% as of September 30, 2025.
- Book value per share was $26.44 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $25.64 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share(1) grew to $20.79, a 16.4% annualized growth rate over the prior quarter.
2025 Performance Highlights
- Return on average assets increased to 1.17% compared to 0.83% for 2024.
- Return on average equity increased to 12.68% compared to 10.01% for 2024.
- Net earnings increased $5.8 million, or 44.4%, to $18.8 million, mainly due to strong growth in net interest income and well-controlled non-interest expense.
- Net interest income grew $10.0 million due to higher interest on loans coupled with lower interest costs.
- Net interest margin increased to 3.86% compared to 3.28% in the prior year.
- The efficiency ratio(1) improved to 62.7% compared to 69.1% for 2024.
- For the year ended December 31, 2025, average loans grew $112.3 million, or 11.5%, due primarily to strong growth in commercial real estate loan originations and residential mortgages.
- Total year-end deposits grew $60.1 million, or 4.5%. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 79.1% at year-end.
- Net charge-offs totaled 0.25% of average loans while non-performing loans totaled $10.0 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 23.8%, from year-end 2024.
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation.
In announcing these results, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark said “Our fourth quarter results capped off a year of outstanding revenue growth, increased profitability, and solid growth in diluted earnings per share and tangible book value per share. For the year, we delivered four consecutive quarters of net interest income expansion, average loan growth of 11.5% year-over-year, reduced deposit costs and an improved efficiency ratio. While we maintained solid expense discipline throughout 2025, we also made investments in our people and enhanced our capabilities to better serve our customers and prospects. As we wrap up 2025, I am deeply grateful to our associates and directors for their continued dedication to putting people first and building the meaningful connections that empower our customers and strengthen the communities we proudly serve.”
Dividend Declaration
Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid February 26, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2026.
Earnings Conference Call
Landmark will host a conference call to review the Company’s fourth quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Interested parties may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 980662. A replay of the call will be available through February 5, 2026, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 974716.
SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS
Net Interest Income
Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $14.8 million, representing an increase of $695,000, or 4.9%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $2.4 million, or 19.3%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter compared to the prior quarter was driven by higher rates on loans and investments despite lower average balances, coupled with lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowings. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.03%, an increase of 20 basis points as compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 52 basis points from 3.51% during the fourth quarter of the prior year. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased three basis points to 6.40% in the fourth quarter, while the yield on investment securities grew to 3.39%.
Compared to the third quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $272,000, or 5.0%, due to lower rates, partially offset by increased average balances. Interest on other borrowed funds decreased $325,000 from the third quarter of 2025, due to lower rates and average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 12 basis points from the prior quarter, to 2.06%, primarily due to lower rates on money market and checking accounts and certificates of deposit. The average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 16 basis points to 4.93% in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $169,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a loss of $101,000 on sales of lower-yielding investment securities as part of our ongoing strategy to improve future interest income.
Non-Interest Expense
During the fourth quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $12.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 9.0%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $386,000, or 3.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Compared to the prior quarter, the increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $511,000 in compensation and benefits expense and $173,000 in professional fees, along with a valuation allowance recorded on repossessed assets held for sale of $356,000. The increase in compensation and benefits was attributable to an increase in the number of employees coupled with higher incentive compensation costs tied to improved company performance, while the increase in professional fees was primarily due to higher audit and consulting costs.
Income Tax Expense
Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 18.7% in the third quarter of 2025.
Balance Sheet Highlights
As of December 31, 2025, gross period-end loans totaled $1.1 billion, a decrease of $6.3 million from the prior quarter, while average loans also declined $2.1 million. This decrease in period-end loans was primarily driven by lower commercial loans (decline of $8.5 million), and one-to-four family residential real estate (decline of $6.3 million), offset by growth in commercial real estate (growth of $4.7 million) and agriculture (growth of $2.9 million) loans. Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to maturities occurring during the quarter.
Period-end deposit balances increased $63.4 million to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an annualized increase of 19.0% compared to the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was driven by an increase in money market and checking accounts of $71.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $12.1 million. The increase in money market and checking accounts was primarily driven by seasonal growth in public fund deposit account balances. Total period-end borrowings decreased $79.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 79.1% compared to 83.4% in the prior quarter.
Stockholders’ equity increased to $160.6 million (book value of $26.44 per share) as of December 31, 2025, from $155.7 million (book value of $25.64 per share) as of September 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to net earnings for the quarter net of dividends paid, coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities). The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 10.00% on December 31, 2025, from 9.63% on September 30, 2025.
The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.5 million, or 1.12% of total gross loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $12.3 million, or 1.10% of total gross loans, on September 30, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $341,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.3 million during the third quarter of 2025 and $219,000 in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Net charge-offs were elevated in the third quarter of 2025 due to the charge-off of a single commercial credit previously discussed. A provision for credit losses of $500,000 was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $850,000 in the third quarter of 2025.
Non-performing loans totaled $10.0 million, or 0.90% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.89% of gross loans, at September 30, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $4.3 million, or 0.38% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $4.9 million, or 0.43% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2025.
About Landmark
Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|December 31,
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands)
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|20,982
|$
|23,947
|$
|25,038
|$
|21,881
|$
|20,275
|Interest-bearing deposits at other banks
|3,218
|3,218
|3,463
|3,973
|4,110
|Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:
|U.S. treasury securities
|53,183
|50,833
|51,624
|58,424
|64,458
|Municipal obligations, tax exempt
|87,809
|97,383
|100,802
|101,812
|107,128
|Municipal obligations, taxable
|90,603
|82,236
|75,037
|70,614
|71,715
|Agency mortgage-backed securities
|116,562
|119,576
|124,979
|125,142
|129,211
|Total investment securities available-for-sale
|348,157
|350,028
|352,442
|355,992
|372,512
|Investment securities held-to-maturity
|3,789
|3,760
|3,730
|3,701
|3,672
|Bank stocks, at cost
|5,756
|8,021
|10,946
|6,225
|6,618
|Loans:
|One-to-four family residential real estate
|375,299
|381,641
|377,133
|355,632
|352,209
|Construction and land
|20,531
|19,741
|26,373
|28,645
|25,328
|Commercial real estate
|394,323
|389,574
|370,455
|359,579
|345,159
|Commercial
|178,201
|186,656
|204,303
|190,881
|192,325
|Agriculture
|102,829
|99,897
|100,348
|101,808
|100,562
|Municipal
|6,874
|6,884
|6,938
|7,082
|7,091
|Consumer
|33,666
|33,660
|32,234
|31,297
|29,679
|Total gross loans
|1,111,723
|1,118,053
|1,117,784
|1,074,924
|1,052,353
|Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process
|(872
|)
|(763
|)
|(615
|)
|(426
|)
|(307
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|(12,458
|)
|(12,299
|)
|(13,762
|)
|(12,802
|)
|(12,825
|)
|Loans, net
|1,098,393
|1,104,991
|1,103,407
|1,061,696
|1,039,221
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
|5,141
|3,578
|4,773
|2,997
|3,420
|Bank owned life insurance
|40,176
|39,890
|39,607
|39,329
|39,056
|Premises and equipment, net
|19,325
|19,449
|19,654
|19,886
|20,220
|Goodwill
|32,377
|32,377
|32,377
|32,377
|32,377
|Other intangible assets, net
|1,990
|2,123
|2,275
|2,426
|2,578
|Mortgage servicing rights
|3,189
|3,120
|3,082
|3,045
|3,061
|Real estate owned, net
|-
|-
|167
|167
|167
|Other assets
|24,149
|22,573
|23,904
|24,894
|26,855
|Total assets
|$
|1,606,642
|$
|1,617,075
|$
|1,624,865
|$
|1,578,589
|$
|1,574,142
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|364,695
|365,959
|351,993
|368,480
|351,595
|Money market and checking
|650,987
|579,413
|562,919
|613,459
|636,963
|Savings
|151,406
|146,291
|148,092
|149,223
|145,514
|Certificates of deposit
|221,766
|233,837
|210,897
|204,660
|194,694
|Total deposits
|1,388,854
|1,325,500
|1,273,901
|1,335,822
|1,328,766
|FHLB and other borrowings
|10,567
|90,483
|155,110
|48,767
|53,046
|Subordinated debentures
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|Repurchase agreements
|1,501
|1,420
|5,825
|6,256
|13,808
|Accrued interest and other liabilities
|23,438
|22,294
|20,002
|23,442
|20,656
|Total liabilities
|1,446,011
|1,461,348
|1,476,489
|1,435,938
|1,437,927
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock
|61
|58
|58
|58
|58
|Additional paid-in capital
|102,597
|95,330
|95,266
|95,148
|95,051
|Retained earnings
|63,658
|67,327
|63,612
|60,422
|56,934
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(5,685
|)
|(6,988
|)
|(10,560
|)
|(12,977
|)
|(15,828
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|160,631
|155,727
|148,376
|142,651
|136,215
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|1,606,642
|$
|1,617,075
|$
|1,624,865
|$
|1,578,589
|$
|1,574,142
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)
|Three months ended,
|Year ended,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income:
|Loans
|$
|17,858
|$
|17,783
|$
|15,955
|$
|69,222
|$
|61,400
|Investment securities:
|Taxable
|2,227
|2,198
|2,210
|8,768
|9,298
|Tax-exempt
|681
|700
|738
|2,801
|3,008
|Interest-bearing deposits at banks
|71
|58
|49
|225
|193
|Total interest income
|20,837
|20,739
|18,952
|81,016
|73,899
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|5,138
|5,410
|5,350
|20,928
|22,310
|FHLB and other borrowings
|550
|857
|737
|2,833
|3,886
|Subordinated debentures
|344
|361
|389
|1,420
|1,635
|Repurchase agreements
|16
|17
|77
|150
|344
|Total interest expense
|6,048
|6,645
|6,553
|25,331
|28,175
|Net interest income
|14,789
|14,094
|12,399
|55,685
|45,724
|Provision for credit losses
|500
|850
|1,500
|2,350
|2,300
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|14,289
|13,244
|10,899
|53,335
|43,424
|Non-interest income:
|Fees and service charges
|2,671
|2,660
|2,710
|10,195
|10,742
|Gains on sales of loans, net
|925
|948
|522
|3,175
|2,386
|Bank owned life insurance
|286
|283
|976
|1,119
|1,723
|Losses on sales of investment securities, net
|(101
|)
|-
|(1,031
|)
|(103
|)
|(1,031
|)
|Other
|118
|177
|194
|565
|924
|Total non-interest income
|3,899
|4,068
|3,371
|14,951
|14,744
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and benefits
|6,815
|6,304
|6,264
|25,507
|23,103
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,293
|1,364
|1,550
|5,153
|5,663
|Data processing
|546
|476
|452
|2,047
|1,889
|Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles
|224
|247
|240
|948
|1,164
|Professional fees
|919
|746
|1,043
|2,950
|2,912
|Valuation allowance on assets held for sale
|356
|-
|-
|356
|1,108
|Other
|2,107
|2,114
|2,325
|8,272
|8,240
|Total non-interest expense
|12,260
|11,251
|11,874
|45,233
|44,079
|Earnings before income taxes
|5,928
|6,061
|2,396
|23,053
|14,089
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|1,188
|1,131
|(886
|)
|4,278
|1,086
|Net earnings
|$
|4,740
|$
|4,930
|$
|3,282
|$
|18,775
|$
|13,003
|Net earnings per share (1)
|Basic
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.54
|$
|3.09
|$
|2.15
|Diluted
|0.77
|0.81
|0.54
|3.07
|2.15
|Dividends per share (1)
|0.20
|0.20
|0.19
|0.80
|0.76
|Shares outstanding at end of period (1)
|6,074,381
|6,073,744
|6,063,958
|6,074,381
|6,063,958
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)
|6,073,867
|6,072,915
|6,063,988
|6,070,662
|6,045,959
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)
|6,129,670
|6,121,123
|6,079,252
|6,118,861
|6,052,496
|Tax equivalent net interest income
|$
|14,954
|$
|14,260
|$
|12,574
|$
|56,358
|$
|46,428
(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2025 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2025.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)
|As of or for the
three months ended,
|As of or for the
year ended,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Performance ratios:
|Return on average assets (1)
|1.17
|%
|1.21
|%
|0.83
|%
|1.17
|%
|0.83
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|11.88
|%
|13.00
|%
|9.54
|%
|12.68
|%
|10.01
|%
|Net interest margin (1)(2)
|4.03
|%
|3.83
|%
|3.51
|%
|3.86
|%
|3.28
|%
|Effective tax rate
|20.0
|%
|18.7
|%
|-37.0
|%
|18.6
|%
|7.7
|%
|Efficiency ratio (3)
|62.8
|%
|61.2
|%
|70.0
|%
|62.7
|%
|69.1
|%
|Adjusted non-interest income to total income (3)
|21.2
|%
|22.2
|%
|25.9
|%
|21.2
|%
|25.3
|%
|Average balances:
|Investment securities
|$
|359,146
|$
|362,717
|$
|409,648
|$
|365,837
|$
|432,928
|Loans
|1,106,438
|1,108,545
|1,010,153
|1,086,576
|974,293
|Assets
|1,612,385
|1,617,429
|1,568,821
|1,599,415
|1,558,236
|Interest-bearing deposits
|987,965
|984,335
|944,969
|979,361
|938,223
|Total deposits
|1,356,125
|1,347,357
|1,314,338
|1,340,280
|1,301,372
|FHLB and other borrowings
|49,647
|72,871
|57,507
|61,273
|70,226
|Subordinated debentures
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|21,651
|Repurchase agreements
|1,878
|1,833
|12,212
|4,730
|12,216
|Stockholders’ equity
|$
|158,242
|$
|150,434
|$
|136,933
|$
|148,032
|$
|129,944
|Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):
|Investment securities
|3.39
|%
|3.35
|%
|3.03
|%
|3.34
|%
|3.00
|%
|Loans
|6.40
|%
|6.37
|%
|6.28
|%
|6.37
|%
|6.30
|%
|Total interest-bearing assets
|5.66
|%
|5.61
|%
|5.34
|%
|5.60
|%
|5.28
|%
|Interest-bearing deposits
|2.06
|%
|2.18
|%
|2.25
|%
|2.14
|%
|2.38
|%
|Total deposits
|1.50
|%
|1.59
|%
|1.62
|%
|1.56
|%
|1.71
|%
|FHLB and other borrowings
|4.40
|%
|4.67
|%
|5.10
|%
|4.62
|%
|5.53
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|6.30
|%
|6.62
|%
|7.15
|%
|6.56
|%
|7.55
|%
|Repurchase agreements
|3.38
|%
|3.68
|%
|2.51
|%
|3.17
|%
|2.82
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2.26
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.52
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.70
|%
|Capital ratios:
|Equity to total assets
|10.00
|%
|9.63
|%
|8.65
|%
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)
|8.03
|%
|7.66
|%
|6.58
|%
|Book value per share
|$
|26.44
|$
|25.64
|$
|22.46
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|$
|20.79
|$
|19.96
|$
|16.70
|Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):
|Beginning balance
|$
|12,299
|$
|13,762
|$
|11,544
|$
|12,825
|$
|10,608
|Charge-offs
|(459
|)
|(2,380
|)
|(246
|)
|(3,050
|)
|(659
|)
|Recoveries
|118
|67
|27
|333
|476
|Provision for credit losses for loans
|500
|850
|1,500
|2,350
|2,400
|Ending balance
|$
|12,458
|$
|12,299
|$
|12,825
|$
|12,458
|$
|12,825
|Allowance for unfunded loan commitments
|$
|150
|$
|150
|$
|150
|Non-performing assets:
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|9,994
|$
|9,999
|$
|13,115
|Accruing loans over 90 days past due
|-
|-
|-
|Real estate owned
|-
|-
|167
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|9,994
|$
|9,999
|$
|13,282
|Loans 30-89 days delinquent
|$
|4,274
|$
|4,853
|$
|6,201
|Other ratios:
|Loans to deposits
|79.09
|%
|83.36
|%
|78.21
|%
|Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding
|0.38
|%
|0.43
|%
|0.59
|%
|Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding
|0.90
|%
|0.89
|%
|1.25
|%
|Total non-performing assets to total assets
|0.62
|%
|0.62
|%
|0.84
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding
|1.12
|%
|1.10
|%
|1.22
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans
|124.65
|%
|123.00
|%
|97.79
|%
|Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)
|0.12
|%
|0.83
|%
|0.09
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.02
|%
(1) Information is annualized.
(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|As of or for the
three months ended,
|As of or for the
year ended,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|December 31,
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
|2025
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:
|Total non-interest expense
|$
|12,260
|$
|11,251
|$
|11,874
|$
|45,233
|$
|44,079
|Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense
|20
|(22
|)
|(13
|)
|(3
|)
|(47
|)
|Less: amortization of other intangibles
|(133
|)
|(152
|)
|(151
|)
|(588
|)
|(663
|)
|Less: valuation allowance on assets held for sale
|(356
|)
|-
|-
|(356
|)
|(1,108
|)
|Adjusted non-interest expense (A)
|11,791
|11,077
|11,710
|44,286
|42,261
|Net interest income (B)
|14,789
|14,094
|12,399
|55,685
|45,724
|Non-interest income
|3,899
|4,068
|3,371
|14,951
|14,744
|Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net
|101
|-
|1,031
|103
|1,031
|Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets
|(17
|)
|(55
|)
|(62
|)
|(81
|)
|(326
|)
|Adjusted non-interest income (C)
|$
|3,983
|$
|4,013
|$
|4,340
|$
|14,973
|$
|15,449
|Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))
|62.8
|%
|61.2
|%
|70.0
|%
|62.7
|%
|69.1
|%
|Adjusted non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))
|21.2
|%
|22.2
|%
|25.9
|%
|21.2
|%
|25.3
|%
|Total stockholders’ equity
|$
|160,631
|$
|155,727
|$
|136,215
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(34,367
|)
|(34,500
|)
|(34,955
|)
|Tangible equity (D)
|$
|126,264
|$
|121,227
|$
|101,260
|Total assets
|$
|1,606,642
|$
|1,617,075
|$
|1,574,142
|Less: goodwill and other intangible assets
|(34,367
|)
|(34,500
|)
|(34,955
|)
|Tangible assets (E)
|$
|1,572,275
|$
|1,582,575
|$
|1,539,187
|Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)
|8.03
|%
|7.66
|%
|6.58
|%
|Shares outstanding at end of period (F)
|6,074,381
|6,073,744
|6,063,958
|Tangible book value per share (D/F)
|$
|20.79
|$
|19.96
|$
|16.70