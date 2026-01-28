Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

 | Source: Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Landmark Bancorp, Inc.

Announces 44.4% Increase in Net Earnings for the Year Ended December 31, 2025 and Fourth Quarter Net Income of $4.7 Million, Diluted Earnings Per Share of $0.77

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Manhattan, KS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.77 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.81 per share in the third quarter of 2025 and $0.54 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the fourth quarter totaled $4.7 million, compared to $4.9 million in the prior quarter and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. For the three months ended December 31, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.17%, the return on average equity was 11.88% and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.8%.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, diluted earnings per share totaled $3.07, an increase of $0.92 compared to $2.15 during the same period in 2024. Net earnings for 2025 totaled $18.8 million, compared to $13.0 million in 2024, or an increase of 44.4%. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.17%, the return on average equity was 12.68%, and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.7%.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights

  • Total revenue increased to $18.7 million, a 2.9% increase over the prior quarter.
  • Net interest margin improved to 4.03%, a 20-basis-point increase compared to the prior quarter, driven by slightly higher yields on earning assets and lower funding costs.
  • Average deposit balances increased $8.8 million during the quarter, while the cost of deposits improved to 1.50%.
  • Capital ratios remain strong and tangible common equity to assets increased to 8.03% from 7.66% as of September 30, 2025.
  • Book value per share was $26.44 as of December 31, 2025, compared to $25.64 as of September 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share(1) grew to $20.79, a 16.4% annualized growth rate over the prior quarter.

 2025 Performance Highlights

  • Return on average assets increased to 1.17% compared to 0.83% for 2024.
  • Return on average equity increased to 12.68% compared to 10.01% for 2024.
  • Net earnings increased $5.8 million, or 44.4%, to $18.8 million, mainly due to strong growth in net interest income and well-controlled non-interest expense.
  • Net interest income grew $10.0 million due to higher interest on loans coupled with lower interest costs.
  • Net interest margin increased to 3.86% compared to 3.28% in the prior year.
  • The efficiency ratio(1) improved to 62.7% compared to 69.1% for 2024.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2025, average loans grew $112.3 million, or 11.5%, due primarily to strong growth in commercial real estate loan originations and residential mortgages.
  • Total year-end deposits grew $60.1 million, or 4.5%. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 79.1% at year-end.
  • Net charge-offs totaled 0.25% of average loans while non-performing loans totaled $10.0 million, a decrease of $3.1 million, or 23.8%, from year-end 2024.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation.

In announcing these results, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark said “Our fourth quarter results capped off a year of outstanding revenue growth, increased profitability, and solid growth in diluted earnings per share and tangible book value per share. For the year, we delivered four consecutive quarters of net interest income expansion, average loan growth of 11.5% year-over-year, reduced deposit costs and an improved efficiency ratio. While we maintained solid expense discipline throughout 2025, we also made investments in our people and enhanced our capabilities to better serve our customers and prospects. As we wrap up 2025, I am deeply grateful to our associates and directors for their continued dedication to putting people first and building the meaningful connections that empower our customers and strengthen the communities we proudly serve.”

Dividend Declaration

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid February 26, 2026, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on February 12, 2026.

Earnings Conference Call

Landmark will host a conference call to review the Company’s fourth quarter financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Thursday, January 29, 2026. Interested parties may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 980662. A replay of the call will be available through February 5, 2026, by dialing (866) 813-9403 and using access code 974716.

SUMMARY OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $14.8 million, representing an increase of $695,000, or 4.9%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $2.4 million, or 19.3%, compared to the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter compared to the prior quarter was driven by higher rates on loans and investments despite lower average balances, coupled with lower interest expense on deposits and other borrowings. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.03%, an increase of 20 basis points as compared to the prior quarter and an increase of 52 basis points from 3.51% during the fourth quarter of the prior year. The average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased three basis points to 6.40% in the fourth quarter, while the yield on investment securities grew to 3.39%.

Compared to the third quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $272,000, or 5.0%, due to lower rates, partially offset by increased average balances. Interest on other borrowed funds decreased $325,000 from the third quarter of 2025, due to lower rates and average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 12 basis points from the prior quarter, to 2.06%, primarily due to lower rates on money market and checking accounts and certificates of deposit. The average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 16 basis points to 4.93% in the fourth quarter of 2025. 

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of $169,000 from the previous quarter. The decrease in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a loss of $101,000 on sales of lower-yielding investment securities as part of our ongoing strategy to improve future interest income.

Non-Interest Expense

During the fourth quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $12.3 million, an increase of $1.0 million, or 9.0%, compared to the prior quarter and an increase of $386,000, or 3.3%, compared to the same period in the prior year. Compared to the prior quarter, the increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $511,000 in compensation and benefits expense and $173,000 in professional fees, along with a valuation allowance recorded on repossessed assets held for sale of $356,000. The increase in compensation and benefits was attributable to an increase in the number of employees coupled with higher incentive compensation costs tied to improved company performance, while the increase in professional fees was primarily due to higher audit and consulting costs.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 18.7% in the third quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of December 31, 2025, gross period-end loans totaled $1.1 billion, a decrease of $6.3 million from the prior quarter, while average loans also declined $2.1 million. This decrease in period-end loans was primarily driven by lower commercial loans (decline of $8.5 million), and one-to-four family residential real estate (decline of $6.3 million), offset by growth in commercial real estate (growth of $4.7 million) and agriculture (growth of $2.9 million) loans. Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $1.9 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to maturities occurring during the quarter.

Period-end deposit balances increased $63.4 million to $1.4 billion at December 31, 2025, an annualized increase of 19.0% compared to the prior quarter. The increase in deposits was driven by an increase in money market and checking accounts of $71.6 million, partially offset by a decrease in certificates of deposit of $12.1 million. The increase in money market and checking accounts was primarily driven by seasonal growth in public fund deposit account balances. Total period-end borrowings decreased $79.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2025. At December 31, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 79.1% compared to 83.4% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $160.6 million (book value of $26.44 per share) as of December 31, 2025, from $155.7 million (book value of $25.64 per share) as of September 30, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was primarily due to net earnings for the quarter net of dividends paid, coupled with a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities). The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 10.00% on December 31, 2025, from 9.63% on September 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $12.5 million, or 1.12% of total gross loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $12.3 million, or 1.10% of total gross loans, on September 30, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $341,000 in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.3 million during the third quarter of 2025 and $219,000 in the fourth quarter of the prior year. Net charge-offs were elevated in the third quarter of 2025 due to the charge-off of a single commercial credit previously discussed. A provision for credit losses of $500,000 was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $850,000 in the third quarter of 2025.

Non-performing loans totaled $10.0 million, or 0.90% of gross loans, at December 31, 2025, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.89% of gross loans, at September 30, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $4.3 million, or 0.38% of gross loans, as of December 31, 2025, compared to $4.9 million, or 0.43% of gross loans, as of September 30, 2025.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact Information

Mark HerpichShelley Reed
Chief Financial OfficerInvestor Relations
(785) 565-2000(913) 563-5672
mherpich@banklandmark.comsreed@banklandmark.com


Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from actions taken by the federal government, including the threat or implementation of tariffs, immigration enforcement and changes in foreign policy; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (x) the loss of key executives or employees; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiii) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xv) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, military conflicts, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and recent military actions in Venezuela, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvi) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xviii) concentrations within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) declines in real estate values; (xxiv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxv) the Company’s success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

  December 31,  September 30,  June 30,  March 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2025   2025  2025  2025  2024  
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents $20,982   $23,947  $25,038  $21,881  $20,275  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks  3,218    3,218   3,463   3,973   4,110  
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:                    
U.S. treasury securities  53,183    50,833   51,624   58,424   64,458  
Municipal obligations, tax exempt  87,809    97,383   100,802   101,812   107,128  
Municipal obligations, taxable  90,603    82,236   75,037   70,614   71,715  
Agency mortgage-backed securities  116,562    119,576   124,979   125,142   129,211  
Total investment securities available-for-sale  348,157    350,028   352,442   355,992   372,512  
Investment securities held-to-maturity  3,789    3,760   3,730   3,701   3,672  
Bank stocks, at cost  5,756    8,021   10,946   6,225   6,618  
Loans:                    
One-to-four family residential real estate  375,299    381,641   377,133   355,632   352,209  
Construction and land  20,531    19,741   26,373   28,645   25,328  
Commercial real estate  394,323    389,574   370,455   359,579   345,159  
Commercial  178,201    186,656   204,303   190,881   192,325  
Agriculture  102,829    99,897   100,348   101,808   100,562  
Municipal  6,874    6,884   6,938   7,082   7,091  
Consumer  33,666    33,660   32,234   31,297   29,679  
Total gross loans  1,111,723    1,118,053   1,117,784   1,074,924   1,052,353  
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process  (872)   (763)  (615)  (426)  (307) 
Allowance for credit losses  (12,458)   (12,299)  (13,762)  (12,802)  (12,825) 
Loans, net  1,098,393    1,104,991   1,103,407   1,061,696   1,039,221  
Loans held for sale, at fair value  5,141    3,578   4,773   2,997   3,420  
Bank owned life insurance  40,176    39,890   39,607   39,329   39,056  
Premises and equipment, net  19,325    19,449   19,654   19,886   20,220  
Goodwill  32,377    32,377   32,377   32,377   32,377  
Other intangible assets, net  1,990    2,123   2,275   2,426   2,578  
Mortgage servicing rights  3,189    3,120   3,082   3,045   3,061  
Real estate owned, net  -    -   167   167   167  
Other assets  24,149    22,573   23,904   24,894   26,855  
Total assets $1,606,642   $1,617,075  $1,624,865  $1,578,589  $1,574,142  
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing demand  364,695    365,959   351,993   368,480   351,595  
Money market and checking  650,987    579,413   562,919   613,459   636,963  
Savings  151,406    146,291   148,092   149,223   145,514  
Certificates of deposit  221,766    233,837   210,897   204,660   194,694  
Total deposits  1,388,854    1,325,500   1,273,901   1,335,822   1,328,766  
FHLB and other borrowings  10,567    90,483   155,110   48,767   53,046  
Subordinated debentures  21,651    21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651  
Repurchase agreements  1,501    1,420   5,825   6,256   13,808  
Accrued interest and other liabilities  23,438    22,294   20,002   23,442   20,656  
Total liabilities  1,446,011    1,461,348   1,476,489   1,435,938   1,437,927  
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock  61    58   58   58   58  
Additional paid-in capital  102,597    95,330   95,266   95,148   95,051  
Retained earnings  63,658    67,327   63,612   60,422   56,934  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (5,685)   (6,988)  (10,560)  (12,977)  (15,828) 
Total stockholders’ equity  160,631    155,727   148,376   142,651   136,215  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,606,642   $1,617,075  $1,624,865  $1,578,589  $1,574,142  


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

  Three months ended,  Year ended, 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2025  2024   2025   2024  
Interest income:                    
Loans $17,858   $17,783  $15,955   $69,222   $61,400  
Investment securities:                    
Taxable  2,227    2,198   2,210    8,768    9,298  
Tax-exempt  681    700   738    2,801    3,008  
Interest-bearing deposits at banks  71    58   49    225    193  
Total interest income  20,837    20,739   18,952    81,016    73,899  
Interest expense:                    
Deposits  5,138    5,410   5,350    20,928    22,310  
FHLB and other borrowings  550    857   737    2,833    3,886  
Subordinated debentures  344    361   389    1,420    1,635  
Repurchase agreements  16    17   77    150    344  
Total interest expense  6,048    6,645   6,553    25,331    28,175  
Net interest income  14,789    14,094   12,399    55,685    45,724  
Provision for credit losses  500    850   1,500    2,350    2,300  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  14,289    13,244   10,899    53,335    43,424  
Non-interest income:                    
Fees and service charges  2,671    2,660   2,710    10,195    10,742  
Gains on sales of loans, net  925    948   522    3,175    2,386  
Bank owned life insurance  286    283   976    1,119    1,723  
Losses on sales of investment securities, net  (101)   -   (1,031)   (103)   (1,031) 
Other  118    177   194    565    924  
Total non-interest income  3,899    4,068   3,371    14,951    14,744  
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits  6,815    6,304   6,264    25,507    23,103  
Occupancy and equipment  1,293    1,364   1,550    5,153    5,663  
Data processing  546    476   452    2,047    1,889  
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles  224    247   240    948    1,164  
Professional fees  919    746   1,043    2,950    2,912  
Valuation allowance on assets held for sale  356    -   -    356    1,108  
Other  2,107    2,114   2,325    8,272    8,240  
Total non-interest expense  12,260    11,251   11,874    45,233    44,079  
Earnings before income taxes  5,928    6,061   2,396    23,053    14,089  
Income tax expense (benefit)  1,188    1,131   (886)   4,278    1,086  
Net earnings $4,740   $4,930  $3,282   $18,775   $13,003  
                     
Net earnings per share (1)                    
Basic $0.78   $0.81  $0.54   $3.09   $2.15  
Diluted  0.77    0.81   0.54    3.07    2.15  
Dividends per share (1)  0.20    0.20   0.19    0.80    0.76  
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)  6,074,381    6,073,744   6,063,958    6,074,381    6,063,958  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)  6,073,867    6,072,915   6,063,988    6,070,662    6,045,959  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)  6,129,670    6,121,123   6,079,252    6,118,861    6,052,496  
                     
Tax equivalent net interest income $14,954   $14,260  $12,574   $56,358   $46,428  


(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended December 31, 2024, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2025 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2025.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

  As of or for the
three months ended,		  As of or for the
year ended,		 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025  2025  2024  2025   2024  
Performance ratios:                    
Return on average assets (1)  1.17%  1.21%  0.83%  1.17 %   0.83 % 
Return on average equity (1)  11.88%  13.00%  9.54%  12.68 %   10.01 % 
Net interest margin (1)(2)  4.03%  3.83%  3.51%  3.86 %   3.28 % 
Effective tax rate  20.0%  18.7%  -37.0%  18.6 %   7.7 % 
Efficiency ratio (3)  62.8%  61.2%  70.0%  62.7 %   69.1 % 
Adjusted non-interest income to total income (3)  21.2%  22.2%  25.9%  21.2 %   25.3 % 
                     
Average balances:                    
Investment securities $359,146  $362,717  $409,648  $365,837   $432,928  
Loans  1,106,438   1,108,545   1,010,153   1,086,576    974,293  
Assets  1,612,385   1,617,429   1,568,821   1,599,415    1,558,236  
Interest-bearing deposits  987,965   984,335   944,969   979,361    938,223  
Total deposits  1,356,125   1,347,357   1,314,338   1,340,280    1,301,372  
FHLB and other borrowings  49,647   72,871   57,507   61,273    70,226  
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651    21,651  
Repurchase agreements  1,878   1,833   12,212   4,730    12,216  
Stockholders’ equity $158,242  $150,434  $136,933  $148,032   $129,944  
                     
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):                    
Investment securities  3.39%  3.35%  3.03%  3.34 %   3.00 % 
Loans  6.40%  6.37%  6.28%  6.37 %   6.30 % 
Total interest-bearing assets  5.66%  5.61%  5.34%  5.60 %   5.28 % 
Interest-bearing deposits  2.06%  2.18%  2.25%  2.14 %   2.38 % 
Total deposits  1.50%  1.59%  1.62%  1.56 %   1.71 % 
FHLB and other borrowings  4.40%  4.67%  5.10%  4.62 %   5.53 % 
Subordinated debentures  6.30%  6.62%  7.15%  6.56 %   7.55 % 
Repurchase agreements  3.38%  3.68%  2.51%  3.17 %   2.82 % 
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.26%  2.44%  2.52%  2.37%   2.70 % 
                     
Capital ratios:                    
Equity to total assets  10.00%  9.63%  8.65%        
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)  8.03%  7.66%  6.58%        
Book value per share $26.44  $25.64  $22.46         
Tangible book value per share (3) $20.79  $19.96  $16.70         
                     
Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):                    
Beginning balance $12,299  $13,762  $11,544  $12,825   $10,608  
Charge-offs  (459)  (2,380)  (246)  (3,050)   (659) 
Recoveries  118   67   27   333    476  
Provision for credit losses for loans  500   850   1,500   2,350    2,400  
Ending balance $12,458  $12,299  $12,825  $12,458   $12,825  
                     
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $150  $150  $150         
                     
Non-performing assets:                    
Non-accrual loans $9,994  $9,999  $13,115         
Accruing loans over 90 days past due  -   -   -         
Real estate owned  -   -   167         
Total non-performing assets $9,994  $9,999  $13,282         
                     
Loans 30-89 days delinquent $4,274  $4,853  $6,201         
                     
Other ratios:                    
Loans to deposits  79.09%  83.36%  78.21%        
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding  0.38%  0.43%  0.59%        
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding  0.90%  0.89%  1.25%        
Total non-performing assets to total assets  0.62%  0.62%  0.84%        
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding  1.12%  1.10%  1.22%        
Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans  124.65%  123.00%  97.79%        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  0.12%  0.83%  0.09%  0.25%   0.02 % 


(1) Information is annualized.
(2) Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3) Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

  As of or for the
three months ended,		  As of or for the
year ended,		 
  December 31,  September 30,  December 31,  December 31,  December 31, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025   2025  2024  2025    2024 
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:                    
Total non-interest expense $12,260   $11,251  $11,874  $45,233   $44,079 
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense  20    (22  (13)  (3)   (47)
Less: amortization of other intangibles  (133)   (152)  (151)  (588)   (663)
Less: valuation allowance on assets held for sale  (356   -   -   (356)   (1,108)
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)  11,791    11,077   11,710   44,286    42,261 
Net interest income (B)  14,789    14,094   12,399   55,685    45,724 
Non-interest income  3,899    4,068   3,371   14,951    14,744 
Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net  101    -   1,031   103    1,031 
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets  (17)   (55)  (62)  (81)   (326)
Adjusted non-interest income (C) $3,983   $4,013  $4,340  $14,973   $15,449 
                     
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))  62.8 %   61.2%  70.0%  62.7 %   69.1%
Adjusted non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))  21.2 %   22.2%  25.9%  21.2 %   25.3%
                     
Total stockholders’ equity $160,631   $155,727  $136,215         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (34,367)   (34,500)  (34,955)        
Tangible equity (D) $126,264   $121,227  $101,260         
                     
Total assets $1,606,642   $1,617,075  $1,574,142         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (34,367)   (34,500)  (34,955)        
Tangible assets (E) $1,572,275   $1,582,575  $1,539,187         
                     
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)  8.03 %   7.66%  6.58%        
                     
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)  6,074,381    6,073,744   6,063,958         
                     
Tangible book value per share (D/F) $20.79   $19.96  $16.70         



Tags

Landmark Bancorp Inc. Nasdaq: LARK Reports Fourth Quarter Full Year 2025 Results Abby Wendel quality financial

Recommended Reading