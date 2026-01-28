Origin Bancorp, Inc. Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025

RUSTON, La., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: OBK) (“Origin,” “we,” “our” or the “Company”), the holding company for Origin Bank (the “Bank”), today announced net income of $29.5 million, or $0.95 diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to net income of $8.6 million, or $0.27 diluted EPS, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Pre-tax, pre-provision (“PTPP”)(1) earnings were $40.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $47.8 million for the linked quarter.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2025, was $75.2 million, or $2.40 diluted EPS, representing a decrease of $0.05, or 2.0%, from diluted EPS of $2.45 for the year ended December 31, 2024. PTPP(1) earnings for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $141.9 million, representing an increase of $37.2 million, or 35.5%, from the year ended December 31, 2024.

“This quarter we reported diluted earnings per share of $0.95 and net income of $29.5 million, which drives a return on average assets of 1.19% for the quarter, well above the targeted 1.0%-plus run rate that we outlined as our near term target last January,” said Drake Mills, chairman, president and CEO of Origin Bancorp, Inc. “I am proud of our team and the results we delivered throughout the year. We have a tremendous amount of momentum as we remain focused on Optimize Origin and delivering long-term growth and value for our stakeholders.”

(1) PTPP earnings is a non-GAAP financial measure, please see the last few pages of this document for a reconciliation of this alternative financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Optimize Origin

In January 2025, we announced our initiative to drive elite financial performance and enhance our award-winning culture.

Built on three primary pillars:

Productivity, Delivery & Efficiency Balance Sheet Optimization Culture & Employee Engagement In 4Q25, we exceeded our original goal in delivering a 4Q25 ROAA run rate of 1.19%.

Optimize Origin remains an important part of our corporate DNA as we continue towards our ultimate target of a top quartile ROAA. To this end, we have updated our near term ROAA run rate target to 1.15% or higher by 4Q26.



Financial Highlights

Net income was $29.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $20.9 million, or 242.3%, compared to the linked quarter.

Net interest income was $86.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $3.0 million, or 3.6%, compared to the linked quarter and is at its highest level ever recorded in our history.

Annualized ROAA was 1.19% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of 84 basis points, or 240.0%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. PTPP ROAA ( 1) , annualized, was 1.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease of 31 basis points, or 15.9%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

, annualized, was 1.64% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease of 31 basis points, or 15.9%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Our fully tax equivalent net interest margin (“NIM-FTE”) expanded eight basis points to 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, its highest level since the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

Total loans held for investment (“LHFI”) were $7.67 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $133.8 million, or 1.8%, compared to September 30, 2025. LHFI, excluding mortgage warehouse lines of credit (“MW LOC”), were $7.14 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $78.0 million, or 1.1%, compared to September 30, 2025.

Total deposits were $8.31 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting a decrease of $24.6 million, or 0.3%, compared to September 30, 2025. We sold $215.0 million of interest-bearing deposits on December 31, 2025, which were immediately repurchased on January 2, 2026. Excluding the impact of this sale, total deposits would have been $8.52 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $190.4 million, or 2.3%, compared to September 30, 2025.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, we repurchased 49,358 shares of our common stock at an average price of $38.77 per share, including commissions and applicable excise taxes. Year-to-date, we have repurchased 451,005 shares of our common stock at an average price of $35.05 per share.

Book value per common share was $40.28 at December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $1.05, or 2.7%, compared to September 30, 2025, and $3.57, or 9.7%, compared to December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) was $35.04 at December 31, 2025, reflecting increases of $1.09, or 3.2%, compared to September 30, 2025 and $3.66, or 11.7%, compared to December 31, 2024.

(1) Tangible book value per common share and PTPP ROAA are non-GAAP financial measures. See the reconciliation of each of these alternative financial measures to its most directly comparable GAAP measure beginning on page 19 of this document.

Results of Operations for the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $86.7 million, an increase of $3.0 million, or 3.6%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The total increase in net interest income was primarily driven by a $4.5 million decrease in interest expense, partially offset by a $1.5 million decrease in interest income.

The $4.5 million decrease in interest expense was mainly attributable to a $4.3 million reduction in interest expense on savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts, driven primarily by a $2.6 million decrease in money market deposit interest expense and a $1.4 million decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing demand accounts, mainly due to lower interest rates, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The average rate on money market deposits declined 40 basis points to 3.10% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from 3.50% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average rate on interest-bearing demand deposits decreased 26 basis points to 2.60% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from 2.86% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. Included in interest expense was the accelerated recognition of $783,000 of the original issue discount amortization associated with the redemption of our subordinated debentures during the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The $1.5 million decrease in interest income was primarily due to decreases of $797,000 and $776,000 in interest income on loans held for investment and interest-earning balances due from banks, respectively, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in interest income on loans held for investment was mainly attributable to a $1.8 million decline in interest income on commercial and industrial loans mainly due to lower interest rates, partially offset by a $1.1 million increase in interest income from higher average balances in commercial real estate loans. The average rate on commercial and industrial loans held for investment declined 33 basis points to 6.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2025, from 7.22% for the three months ended September 30, 2025. The average commercial real estate loan balances increased $73.3 million during the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2025. The decrease in interest income on interest-earning balances due from banks was attributable to a combination of lower average balances and lower market interest rates during the current quarter, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025.

The Federal Reserve Board sets various benchmark rates, including the federal funds rate, and thereby influences the general market rates of interest, including loan and deposit rates offered by financial institutions. On October 29, 2025, and December 10, 2025, the Federal Reserve Board reduced the federal funds target rate range by 25 basis points each, to a range of 3.50% to 3.75%, decreasing the federal funds target range for the fifth and sixth times for a total of 175 basis points from its recent cycle high set in mid-2023.

Our NIM-FTE was 3.73% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, representing eight- and 40-basis-point increases compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The yield earned on interest-earning assets was 5.76% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, representing decreases of 13- and 15-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended December 31, 2024, respectively. The average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was 2.96%, representing a reduction of 26- and 68-basis points compared to the linked quarter and the quarter ended December 31, 2024, respectively.

Credit Quality

The table below includes key credit quality information:

At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Past due LHFI(1) $ 73,601 $ 72,512 $ 42,437 $ 1,089 1.5 % Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 14,764 7,739 18,015 7,025 90.8 Allowance for loan credit losses (“ALCL”) 96,782 96,259 91,060 523 0.5 Total nonperforming LHFI 81,184 88,282 75,002 (7,098 ) (8.0 ) Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,158 36,820 (5,398 ) (33,662 ) (91.4 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) 3,170 31,383 (560 ) (28,213 ) (89.9 ) Credit quality ratios(2): ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 119.21 % 109.04 % 121.41 % 10.17 % N/A ALCL to total LHFI 1.26 1.28 1.20 (0.02 ) N/A ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(3) 1.34 1.35 1.25 (0.01 ) N/A Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.06 1.17 0.99 (0.11 ) N/A Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.17 1.65 (0.03 ) (1.48 ) N/A

___________________________

N/A = Not applicable.

(1) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.

(2) Please see the Loan Data schedule at the back of this document for additional information.

(3) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted, is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.



Our results included a credit loss provision expense of $3.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025, which includes a $3.7 million provision for loan credit losses, compared to provision for loan credit losses of $35.2 million for the linked quarter. During the current quarter, a $1.1 million off-balance sheet commitment related to the Tricolor Holdings, LLC borrower fraud, which was previously disclosed in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed on September 10, 2025, was drawn and subsequently charged off. This transaction had the effect of reducing the off-balance sheet provision on Tricolor Holdings, LLC commitments from $1.5 million to $400,000 and increasing the provision for loan credit loss by the same amount, thereby resulting in a net zero impact to total provision expense. Additionally, the decrease in total credit loss provision was primarily related to the borrower fraud impacting the Tricolor Holdings, LLC loan relationship, and drove a $29.5 million increase in the total provision, consisting of a $28.1 million provision for loan credit losses and a $1.5 million provision for off-balance sheet commitments, during the linked quarter. Also contributing to the decrease in provision for loan credit losses was a $1.7 million provision for relationships impacted by the questioned banker activity first disclosed during the quarter ended June 30, 2024, which was recorded during the linked quarter. Our provision for loan credit losses, exclusive of these events, would have been $5.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, representing a $1.8 million decrease, comparing the current quarter to the linked quarter.

Total nonperforming LHFI decreased $7.1 million at December 31, 2025, when compared to September 30, 2025. The decrease was primarily due to the payoff of two loans totaling $5.8 million in the residential sector, partially offset by an increase of $2.7 million for a commercial real estate loan that is now nonperforming. Also contributing to the decrease was a charge-off during the current quarter totaling $1.7 million related to one commercial and industrial relationship. The remaining change was made up of smaller, more granular loan amounts.

Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing increased $7.0 million at December 31, 2025, when compared to September 30, 2025, primarily due to an increase of $7.6 million in residential real estate loans. Also contributing to the increase is one commercial real estate relationship totaling $4.2 million that was current in the linked quarter. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.7 million from one commercial real estate relationship that transitioned out of 30 to 89 and still accruing into nonaccrual.

Net charge-offs decreased $28.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2025, primarily due to net charge-offs of $28.4 million in the linked quarter related to the relationship with Tricolor Holdings, LLC, discussed above, for which we are pursuing all possible opportunities for recovery.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $16.7 million, a decrease of $9.4 million from the linked quarter, primarily driven by decreases of $7.0 million, $1.6 million and $1.3 million in changes in fair value of equity investments, other income and swap fee income, respectively. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $1.3 million in equity method investment income.

The $7.0 million decrease in the fair value of equity method investments was driven by the additional investment in Argent Financial in the linked quarter, which increased our ownership percentage above the threshold required to implement the equity method of accounting. The equity method of accounting requires the asset be recorded at fair value immediately prior to the purchase, requiring an upward adjustment to its basis.

The $1.6 million decrease in other income was due to $2.1 million in insurance recoveries in connection with the previously disclosed questioned banker activity in the linked quarter, compared to $483,000 in insurance recoveries in the current quarter.

The $1.3 million decrease in swap fee income was primarily due to a decrease in swap volume in the current quarter when compared to the linked quarter.

The $1.3 million increase in equity method investment income (loss) was primarily driven by an increase of $753,000 in Argent equity method investment income. Also contributing to the increase was a $481,000 upward adjustment in one limited partnership investment during the current quarter.

The components of equity method investment income are as follows:

At and For the Three Months Ended Change % Change (Dollars in thousands, unaudited) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Linked

Quarter Linked

Quarter Argent investment income $ 1,980 $ 1,227 $ — $ 753 N/M Limited partnership investment (loss) income (121 ) (677 ) (62 ) 556 82.1 % Total equity method investment income (loss) $ 1,859 $ 550 $ (62 )

___________________________

N/M = Not meaningful

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, was $62.8 million, an increase of $795,000, or 1.3% from the linked quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $1.3 million in professional services, partially offset by a decrease of $848,000 in salaries and employee benefits expense.

The $1.3 million increase in professional services was primarily driven by an increase of $590,000 in consultant expense related to technology contract renegotiations. Also contributing was a $586,000 and $129,000 increase in expense related to the previously disclosed questioned banker activity and borrower fraud, respectively.

The $848,000 decrease in salaries and employee benefits was driven by a $607,000 decrease in incentive compensation expense resulting from a downward accrual adjustment in the current quarter.

Financial Condition

Loans

Total LHFI at December 31, 2025, were $7.67 billion, an increase of $133.8 million, or 1.8%, from $7.54 billion at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $97.2 million, or 1.3%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Excluding MW LOC, LHFI increased $78.0 million, or 1.1%, from September 30, 2025. The increase was primarily driven by increases of $69.4 million and $17.9 million in commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, respectively. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $16.1 million in single family residential real estate.

Securities

Total securities at December 31, 2025 were $1.13 billion, an increase of $12.4 million, or 1.1%, from $1.12 billion at September 30, 2025, and an increase of $13.8 million, or 1.2%, compared to December 31, 2024.

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes, primarily associated with unrealized losses within the available for sale portfolio, was $54.1 million at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $7.0 million, or 11.5%, from the linked quarter and a decrease of $51.9 million, or 48.9%, from December 31, 2024.

The weighted average effective duration for the total securities portfolio was 4.15 years as of December 31, 2025, compared to 4.31 years as of September 30, 2025.



Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2025, were $8.31 billion, a decrease of $24.6 million, or 0.3%, compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $84.1 million, or 1.0%, from December 31, 2024. We sold $215.0 million of interest-bearing deposits on December 31, 2025, which were immediately repurchased on January 2, 2026. Excluding the impact of this sale, total deposits would have been $8.52 billion at December 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of $190.4 million, or 2.3%, compared to September 30, 2025.

At December 31, 2025, and September 30, 2025, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 23.8% and 24.0%, respectively. At December 31, 2024, noninterest-bearing deposits as a percentage of total deposits were 23.1%.

Subordinate debentures

Total subordinated debentures at December 31, 2025, were $16.5 million, a decrease of $73.2 million from $89.7 million at September 30, 2025, and a decrease of $143.4 million compared to December 31, 2024.

The decrease was due to the redemption of $74.0 million in subordinated debentures in conjunction with our Optimize Origin initiative, as forecasted in our third quarter 2025 investor presentation. We recognized $783,000 in original issue discount amortization related to the redemption during the current quarter.



Conference Call

Origin will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Thursday, January 29, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). To participate in the live conference call, please dial +1 (929) 272-1574 (U.S. Local / International 1); +1 (857) 999-3259 (U.S. Local / International 2); +1 (888) 700-7550 (U.S. Toll Free), enter Conference ID: 86485 and request to be joined into the Origin Bancorp, Inc. (OBK) call. A simultaneous audio-only webcast may be accessed via Origin’s website at www.origin.bank under the investor relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations link or directly by visiting https://dealroadshow.com/e/ORIGIN4Q25.

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the webcast will be archived on the Investor Relations section of Origin’s website at www.origin.bank, under Investor Relations, News & Events, Events & Presentations.

About Origin

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Ruston, Louisiana. Origin’s wholly owned bank subsidiary, Origin Bank, was founded in 1912 in Choudrant, Louisiana. Deeply rooted in Origin’s history is a culture committed to providing personalized relationship banking to businesses, municipalities, and personal clients to enrich the lives of the people in the communities it serves. Origin provides a broad range of financial services and currently operates more than 56 locations in Dallas/Fort Worth, East Texas, Houston, North Louisiana, Mississippi, South Alabama and the Florida Panhandle. In addition, Origin provides a broad range of insurance agency products and services through its wholly owned insurance agency subsidiary, Forth Insurance, LLC. For more information, visit www.origin.bank and www.forthinsurance.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Origin reports its results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain supplemental non-GAAP financial measures may provide meaningful information to investors that is useful in understanding Origin's results of operations and underlying trends in its business. However, non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, Origin's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. The following are the non-GAAP measures used in this release: PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio.

Please see the last few pages of this release for reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding Origin Bancorp, Inc’s (“Origin”, “we”, “our” or the “Company”) future financial performance, business and growth strategies, projected plans and objectives, and any expected purchases of its outstanding common stock, and related transactions and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, including changes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve and the resulting impact on Origin’s results of operations, estimated forbearance amounts and expectations regarding the Company’s liquidity, including in connection with advances obtained from the FHLB, which are all subject to change and may be inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact broader economic and industry trends, and any such changes may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions and current expectations, estimates and projections about Origin and its subsidiaries, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond Origin’s control. Statements or statistics preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “assumes,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “foresees,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “will,” and “would” and variations of such terms are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing words. Further, certain factors that could affect Origin’s future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of current and future economic conditions generally and in the financial services industry, nationally and within Origin’s primary market areas, including the impact of tariffs, as well as the financial stress on borrowers and changes to customer and client behavior as a result of the foregoing; (2) changes in benchmark interest rates and the resulting impacts on net interest income; (3) deterioration of Origin’s asset quality; (4) factors that can impact the performance of Origin’s loan portfolio, including real estate values and liquidity in Origin’s primary market areas; (5) the financial health of Origin’s commercial borrowers and the success of construction projects that Origin finances; (6) changes in the value of collateral securing Origin’s loans; (7) the impact of generative artificial intelligence; (8) Origin’s ability to anticipate interest rate changes and manage interest rate risk; (9) the impact of heightened regulatory requirements, reduced debit interchange and overdraft income and the possibility of facing related adverse business consequences if our total assets grow in excess of $10 billion as of December 31 of any calendar year; (10) the effectiveness of Origin’s risk management framework and quantitative models; (11) Origin’s inability to receive dividends from Origin Bank and to service debt, pay dividends to Origin’s common stockholders, repurchase Origin’s shares of common stock and satisfy obligations as they become due; (12) the impact of labor pressures; (13) changes in Origin’s operation or expansion strategy or Origin’s ability to prudently manage its growth and execute its strategy; (14) changes in management personnel; (15) Origin’s ability to maintain important customer relationships, reputation or otherwise avoid liquidity risks; (16) increasing costs as Origin grows deposits; (17) operational risks associated with Origin’s business; (18) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of market disruption and interest rate volatility on our investment securities; (19) increased competition in the financial services industry, particularly from regional and national institutions, as well as from fintech companies; (20) compliance with governmental and regulatory requirements and changes in laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institutions; (21) periodic changes to the extensive body of accounting rules and best practices; (22) further government intervention in the U.S. financial system; (23) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt; (24) Origin’s ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including its ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; (25) natural disasters and other adverse weather events, pandemics, acts of terrorism, war, and other matters beyond Origin’s control; (26) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (27) fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors (including Origin employees); (28) cybersecurity threats or security breaches and the cost of defending against them; (29) Origin’s ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial and non-financial reporting; and (30) potential claims, damages, penalties, fines, costs and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation, regulatory proceedings and enforcement actions. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to the sections titled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in Origin’s most recent and future Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any updates to those sections set forth in Origin’s subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if Origin’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what Origin anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Origin does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.



New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is not possible for Origin to predict those events or how they may affect Origin. In addition, Origin cannot assess the impact of each factor on Origin’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that Origin or persons acting on Origin’s behalf may issue. Annualized, pro forma, adjusted, projected, and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purposes only, are not forecasts, and may not reflect actual results.

This press release contains projected financial information with respect to Origin, including with respect to certain goals and strategic initiatives of Origin and the anticipated benefits thereof. This projected financial information constitutes forward-looking information and is for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as necessarily being indicative of future results. The assumptions and estimates underlying such projected financial information are inherently uncertain and are subject to significant business, economic (including interest rate), competitive, and other risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results contemplated by the projected financial information contained herein and the inclusion of such projected financial information in this release should not be regarded as a representation by any person that such actions will be taken or accomplished or that the results reflected in such projected financial information with respect thereto will be achieved.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Chris Reigelman

318-497-3177

chris@origin.bank

Media Contact

Ryan Kilpatrick

318-232-7472

rkilpatrick@origin.bank





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Quarterly Financial Data

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Income statement and share amounts (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net interest income $ 86,694 $ 83,704 $ 82,136 $ 78,459 $ 78,349 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,158 36,820 2,862 3,444 (5,398 ) Noninterest income (loss) 16,736 26,128 1,368 15,602 (330 ) Noninterest expense 62,823 62,028 61,983 62,068 65,422 Income before income tax expense 37,449 10,984 18,659 28,549 17,995 Income tax expense 7,933 2,361 4,012 6,138 3,725 Net income $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 PTPP earnings(1) $ 40,607 $ 47,804 $ 21,521 $ 31,993 $ 12,597 Basic earnings per common share 0.95 0.28 0.47 0.72 0.46 Diluted earnings per common share 0.95 0.27 0.47 0.71 0.46 Dividends declared per common share 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 30,964,128 31,183,092 31,192,622 31,205,752 31,155,486 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,168,548 31,363,571 31,327,818 31,412,010 31,308,805 Balance sheet data Total LHFI $ 7,670,917 $ 7,537,099 $ 7,684,446 $ 7,585,526 $ 7,573,713 Total LHFI excluding MW LOC 7,142,136 7,064,131 7,109,698 7,181,395 7,224,632 Total assets 9,724,722 9,791,306 9,678,158 9,750,372 9,678,702 Total deposits 8,307,247 8,331,830 8,123,036 8,338,412 8,223,120 Total stockholders’ equity 1,246,685 1,214,756 1,205,769 1,180,177 1,145,245 Performance metrics and capital ratios Yield on LHFI 6.22 % 6.33 % 6.33 % 6.33 % 6.47 % Yield on interest-earnings assets 5.76 5.89 5.87 5.79 5.91 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.90 3.20 3.20 3.23 3.61 Cost of total deposits 2.20 2.46 2.47 2.52 2.79 NIM - fully tax equivalent ("FTE") 3.73 3.65 3.61 3.44 3.33 Return on average assets (annualized) ("ROAA") 1.19 0.35 0.60 0.93 0.57 PTPP ROAA (annualized)(1) 1.64 1.95 0.89 1.32 0.50 Return on average stockholders’ equity (annualized) ("ROAE") 9.50 2.79 4.94 7.79 4.94 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) ("ROATCE")(1) 10.95 3.22 5.74 9.09 5.78 Book value per common share $ 40.28 $ 39.23 $ 38.62 $ 37.77 $ 36.71 Tangible book value per common share(1) 35.04 33.95 33.33 32.43 31.38 Efficiency ratio(2) 60.74 % 56.48 % 74.23 % 65.99 % 83.85 % Core efficiency ratio(1) 59.77 54.70 73.77 65.33 82.79 Common equity tier 1 to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.53 13.59 13.47 13.57 13.32 Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 13.72 13.79 13.67 13.77 13.52 Total capital to risk-weighted assets(3) 14.91 15.90 15.68 15.81 16.44 Tier 1 leverage ratio(3) 11.86 11.69 11.70 11.47 11.08

__________________________

(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, tangible book value per common share, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.

(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

(3) Ratios are calculated at the Company level, which is subject to the capital adequacy requirements of the Federal Reserve Board. December 31, 2025 ratios are estimated



Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Selected Year-To-Date Financial Data

(Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Income statement and share amounts Net interest income $ 330,993 $ 300,366 Provision for credit losses 46,284 7,448 Noninterest income 59,834 55,379 Noninterest expense 248,902 251,038 Income before income tax expense 95,641 97,259 Income tax expense 20,444 20,767 Net income $ 75,197 $ 76,492 PTPP earnings(1) $ 141,925 $ 104,707 Basic earnings per common share 2.42 2.46 Diluted earnings per common share 2.40 2.45 Dividends declared per common share 0.60 0.60 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 31,135,865 31,077,767 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 31,333,463 31,201,863 Performance metrics Yield on LHFI 6.30 % 6.58 % Yield on interest-earning assets 5.83 6.01 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 3.13 3.86 Cost of total deposits 2.41 3.00 NIM-FTE 3.61 3.22 ROAA 0.77 0.77 PTPP ROAA(1) 1.45 1.05 ROAE 6.24 6.92 ROATCE(1) 7.23 8.18 Efficiency ratio(2) 63.69 70.57 Core efficiency ratio(1) 62.55 69.77

____________________________

(1) PTPP earnings, PTPP ROAA, ROATCE, and core efficiency ratio are either non-GAAP financial measures or use a non-GAAP contributor in the formula. For a reconciliation of these alternative financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see the last few pages of this release.

(2) Calculated by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Income

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Interest and dividend income (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 119,282 $ 120,096 $ 121,239 $ 117,075 $ 127,021 Investment securities-taxable 8,991 8,767 7,692 8,076 6,651 Investment securities-nontaxable 1,487 1,523 1,425 968 964 Interest and dividend income on assets held in other financial institutions 4,884 5,753 4,281 6,424 5,197 Total interest and dividend income 134,644 136,139 134,637 132,543 139,833 Interest expense Interest-bearing deposits 46,510 51,026 50,152 51,779 59,511 FHLB advances and other borrowings 102 273 1,216 96 88 Subordinated indebtedness 1,338 1,136 1,133 2,209 1,885 Total interest expense 47,950 52,435 52,501 54,084 61,484 Net interest income 86,694 83,704 82,136 78,459 78,349 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,158 36,820 2,862 3,444 (5,398 ) Net interest income after provision (benefit) for credit losses 83,536 46,884 79,274 75,015 83,747 Noninterest income Insurance commission and fee income 5,931 6,598 6,661 7,927 5,441 Service charges and fees 5,043 4,965 4,927 4,716 4,801 Other fee income 2,128 2,262 2,809 2,301 2,152 Mortgage banking revenue 680 726 1,369 915 1,151 Swap fee income 58 1,387 1,435 533 116 (Loss) gain on sales of securities, net — — (14,448 ) — (14,617 ) Change in fair value of equity investments — 6,972 — — — Equity method investment income (loss) 1,859 550 (1,909 ) (1,692 ) (62 ) Other income 1,037 2,668 524 902 688 Total noninterest income (loss) 16,736 26,128 1,368 15,602 (330 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 37,015 37,863 38,280 37,731 36,405 Occupancy and equipment, net 6,961 7,079 7,187 8,544 7,913 Data processing 3,672 3,526 3,432 2,957 3,414 Office and operations 3,243 3,184 3,337 2,972 2,883 Intangible asset amortization 1,499 1,583 1,768 1,761 1,800 Regulatory assessments 1,528 1,269 1,345 1,392 1,535 Advertising and marketing 1,746 1,524 1,158 1,133 1,929 Professional services 2,703 1,395 1,285 1,250 2,064 Electronic banking 1,545 1,470 1,359 1,354 1,377 Loan-related expenses 787 979 669 599 431 Bank share tax expense 469 686 688 675 884 Other expenses 1,655 1,470 1,475 1,700 4,787 Total noninterest expense 62,823 62,028 61,983 62,068 65,422 Income before income tax expense 37,449 10,984 18,659 28,549 17,995 Income tax expense 7,933 2,361 4,012 6,138 3,725 Net income $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 73,122 $ 94,062 $ 113,918 $ 112,888 $ 132,991 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 351,095 532,847 220,193 373,314 337,258 Total cash and cash equivalents 424,217 626,909 334,111 486,202 470,249 Securities: AFS 1,117,176 1,104,789 1,126,721 1,161,368 1,102,528 Held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 10,559 10,559 11,093 11,094 11,095 Securities carried at fair value through income 6,215 6,203 6,218 6,512 6,512 Total securities 1,133,950 1,121,551 1,144,032 1,178,974 1,120,135 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 31,069 31,041 75,181 71,754 71,643 Equity method investments 67,502 65,643 15,863 18,228 18,971 Loans held for sale 1,032 312 8,878 10,191 10,494 LHFI 7,670,917 7,537,099 7,684,446 7,585,526 7,573,713 Less: ALCL 96,782 96,259 92,426 92,011 91,060 LHFI, net of ALCL 7,574,135 7,440,840 7,592,020 7,493,515 7,482,653 Premises and equipment, net 124,249 122,899 122,618 123,847 126,620 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 41,726 41,478 41,265 41,021 40,840 Goodwill 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 128,679 Other intangible assets, net 33,362 34,861 36,444 38,212 37,473 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 164,801 177,093 179,067 159,749 170,945 Total assets $ 9,724,722 $ 9,791,306 $ 9,678,158 $ 9,750,372 $ 9,678,702 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,979,875 $ 2,000,324 $ 1,841,684 $ 1,888,808 $ 1,900,651 Interest-bearing deposits excluding brokered interest-bearing deposits, if any 5,497,920 5,516,821 5,450,710 5,536,636 5,301,243 Time deposits 829,452 814,685 805,642 862,968 941,000 Brokered deposits — — 25,000 50,000 80,226 Total deposits 8,307,247 8,331,830 8,123,036 8,338,412 8,223,120 FHLB advances and other borrowings 19,050 12,790 127,843 12,488 12,460 Subordinated indebtedness 16,544 89,715 89,657 89,599 159,943 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 135,196 142,215 131,853 129,696 137,934 Total liabilities 8,478,037 8,576,550 8,472,389 8,570,195 8,533,457 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 154,762 154,839 156,124 156,220 155,988 Additional paid-in capital 533,541 532,975 537,819 538,790 537,366 Retained earnings 612,523 588,106 585,387 575,578 557,920 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (54,141 ) (61,164 ) (73,561 ) (90,411 ) (106,029 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,246,685 1,214,756 1,205,769 1,180,177 1,145,245 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,724,722 $ 9,791,306 $ 9,678,158 $ 9,750,372 $ 9,678,702





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Loan Data

(Unaudited)



At and For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 LHFI (Dollars in thousands) Owner-occupied commercial real estate $ 1,004,801 $ 986,859 $ 972,788 $ 937,985 $ 975,947 Non-owner-occupied commercial real estate 1,519,104 1,520,020 1,455,771 1,445,864 1,501,484 Construction/land/land development 611,220 615,778 653,748 798,609 864,011 Residential real estate - single family 1,444,611 1,460,696 1,465,535 1,465,192 1,432,129 Multi-family real estate 553,149 540,601 529,899 489,765 425,460 Total real estate loans 5,132,885 5,123,954 5,077,741 5,137,415 5,199,031 Commercial and industrial 1,989,218 1,919,782 2,011,178 2,022,085 2,002,634 MW LOC 528,781 472,968 574,748 404,131 349,081 Consumer 20,033 20,395 20,779 21,895 22,967 Total LHFI 7,670,917 7,537,099 7,684,446 7,585,526 7,573,713 Less: ALCL 96,782 96,259 92,426 92,011 91,060 LHFI, net $ 7,574,135 $ 7,440,840 $ 7,592,020 $ 7,493,515 $ 7,482,653 Nonperforming assets(1) Nonperforming LHFI Commercial real estate $ 13,212 $ 11,736 $ 12,814 $ 5,465 $ 4,974 Construction/land/land development 16,388 17,047 17,720 17,694 18,505 Residential real estate(2) 39,480 44,368 37,996 40,749 36,221 Commercial and industrial 11,919 15,043 16,655 17,325 15,120 Consumer 185 88 130 135 182 Total nonperforming LHFI 81,184 88,282 85,315 81,368 75,002 Other real estate owned/repossessed assets 694 577 1,991 1,990 3,635 Total nonperforming assets $ 81,878 $ 88,859 $ 87,306 $ 83,358 $ 78,637 Classified assets $ 148,322 $ 138,910 $ 129,628 $ 129,666 $ 122,417 Past due LHFI(3) 73,601 72,512 67,626 72,774 42,437 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing 14,764 7,739 12,495 42,587 18,015 Allowance for loan credit losses Balance at beginning of period $ 96,259 $ 92,426 $ 92,011 $ 91,060 $ 95,989 Provision (benefit) for loan credit losses 3,693 35,216 2,715 3,679 (5,489 ) Loans charged off 4,328 32,206 3,700 4,848 2,025 Loan recoveries 1,158 823 1,400 2,120 2,585 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 3,170 31,383 2,300 2,728 (560 ) Balance at end of period $ 96,782 $ 96,259 $ 92,426 $ 92,011 $ 91,060 Credit quality ratios Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.84 % 0.91 % 0.90 % 0.85 % 0.81 % Total nonperforming assets to loans & OREO 1.07 1.18 1.14 1.10 1.04 Nonperforming LHFI to LHFI 1.06 1.17 1.11 1.07 0.99 Past due LHFI to LHFI 0.96 0.96 0.88 0.96 0.56 Past due 30 to 89 days and still accruing to LHFI 0.19 0.10 0.16 0.56 0.24 ALCL to nonperforming LHFI 119.21 109.04 108.33 113.08 121.41 ALCL to total LHFI 1.26 1.28 1.20 1.21 1.20 ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted(4) 1.34 1.35 1.29 1.28 1.25 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to total average LHFI (annualized) 0.17 1.65 0.12 0.15 (0.03 )

____________________________

(1) Nonperforming assets consist of nonperforming/nonaccrual loans and property acquired through foreclosures or repossession, as well as bank-owned property not in use and listed for sale, if any.

(2) Includes multi-family real estate.

(3) Past due LHFI are defined as loans 30 days or more past due and includes past due nonperforming loans.

(4) The ALCL to total LHFI, adjusted is calculated by excluding the ALCL for MW LOC loans from the total LHFI ALCL in the numerator and excluding the MW LOC loans from the LHFI in the denominator. Due to their low-risk profile, MW LOC loans require a disproportionately low allocation of the ALCL.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Average Balances and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate Average Balance Income/Expense Yield/Rate Assets (Dollars in thousands) Commercial real estate $ 2,523,465 $ 37,165 5.84 % $ 2,450,148 $ 36,101 5.85 % $ 2,499,279 $ 37,031 5.89 % Construction/land/land development 607,799 10,563 6.89 644,455 11,454 7.05 936,134 16,278 6.92 Residential real estate(1) 2,017,441 28,921 5.69 1,992,766 28,432 5.66 1,847,399 25,547 5.50 Commercial and industrial ("C&I") 1,986,638 34,505 6.89 1,994,755 36,283 7.22 2,028,290 39,135 7.68 MW LOC 455,244 7,723 6.73 420,848 7,393 6.97 459,716 8,393 7.26 Consumer 20,746 374 7.15 20,652 385 7.40 23,393 449 7.64 LHFI 7,611,333 119,251 6.22 7,523,624 120,048 6.33 7,794,211 126,833 6.47 Loans held for sale 1,639 31 7.50 2,918 48 6.53 10,981 188 6.81 Loans receivable 7,612,972 119,282 6.22 7,526,542 120,096 6.33 7,805,192 127,021 6.47 Investment securities-taxable 1,019,830 8,991 3.50 951,758 8,767 3.65 1,002,216 6,651 2.64 Investment securities-nontaxable 180,862 1,487 3.26 176,051 1,523 3.43 149,307 964 2.57 Non-marketable equity securities held in other financial institutions 31,228 449 5.70 34,652 542 6.21 69,070 482 2.78 Interest-earning balances due from banks 435,241 4,435 4.04 473,352 5,211 4.37 394,790 4,715 4.75 Total interest-earning assets 9,280,133 134,644 5.76 9,162,355 136,139 5.89 9,420,575 139,833 5.91 Noninterest-earning assets 549,619 565,059 557,968 Total assets $ 9,829,752 $ 134,644 $ 9,727,414 $ 136,139 $ 9,978,543 $ 139,833 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 5,557,057 $ 39,758 2.84 % $ 5,511,452 $ 44,059 3.17 % $ 5,341,028 $ 46,711 3.48 % Time deposits 812,766 6,752 3.30 819,692 6,967 3.37 1,213,565 12,800 4.20 Total interest-bearing deposits 6,369,823 46,510 2.90 6,331,144 51,026 3.20 6,554,593 59,511 3.61 FHLB advances and other borrowings 15,155 102 2.67 30,702 273 3.53 12,698 88 2.76 Subordinated indebtedness 42,641 1,338 12.45 89,692 1,136 5.02 159,910 1,885 4.69 Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,427,619 47,950 2.96 6,451,538 52,435 3.22 6,727,201 61,484 3.64 Noninterest-bearing liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits 2,002,102 1,901,116 1,940,689 Other liabilities 167,153 147,329 161,425 Total liabilities 8,596,874 8,499,983 8,829,315 Stockholders’ Equity 1,232,878 1,227,431 1,149,228 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 9,829,752 $ 9,727,414 $ 9,978,543 Net interest spread 2.80 % 2.67 % 2.27 % NIM $ 86,694 3.71 $ 83,704 3.62 $ 78,349 3.31 NIM-FTE(2) $ 87,210 3.73 $ 84,230 3.65 $ 78,766 3.33

____________________________

(1) Includes multi-family real estate.

(2) In order to present pre-tax income and resulting yields on tax-exempt investments comparable to those on taxable investments, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed. This adjustment also includes income tax credits received on Qualified School Construction Bonds.





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items

(Unaudited)



At and For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) $ Impact EPS

Impact(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal related to borrower fraud $ — $ — $ (206 ) $ (0.01 ) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption (783 ) (0.02 ) — — — — (681 ) (0.02 ) — — Notable provision expense items: Provision (expense) release on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity (10 ) — (1,670 ) (0.04 ) — — 375 0.01 3,212 0.08 Provision expense related to borrower fraud (13 ) — (29,545 ) (0.74 ) — — — — — — Notable noninterest income items(2): (Loss) gain on sales of securities, net — — — — (14,448 ) (0.36 ) — — (14,617 ) (0.37 ) Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities — — 6,972 0.18 — — — — — — Net (loss) gain on OREO properties(2) — — — — (158 ) — (212 ) (0.01 ) 198 — BOLI payout — — — — — — 208 0.01 — — Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 483 0.01 2,077 0.05 — — — — — — Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (698 ) (0.02 ) (112 ) — (530 ) (0.01 ) (543 ) (0.01 ) (4,069 ) (0.10 ) Operating expense related to strategicOptimize Origininitiatives(3) (51 ) — (577 ) (0.01 ) (428 ) (0.01 ) (1,615 ) (0.04 ) (1,121 ) (0.03 ) Operating expense related to borrower fraud (587 ) (0.01 ) (285 ) (0.01 ) — — — — — — Employee Retention Credit — — — — — — 213 0.01 1,651 0.04 Total notable items $ (1,659 ) (0.04 ) $ (23,346 ) (0.59 ) $ (15,564 ) (0.39 ) $ (2,255 ) (0.06 ) $ (14,746 ) (0.37 )

____________________________

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

(2) The $158,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, includes an $8,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and $3,000 in repair costs that was included in noninterest expense. The $212,000 net loss on OREO properties for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, includes a $444,000 expected insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement, and a $148,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.

(3) The $51,000 operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $40,000 that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement. The $577,000 operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $27,000 that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement



Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Notable Items - Continued

(Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 $ Impact EPS Impact(1) $ Impact EPS Impact(1) (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Notable interest income items: Interest income reversal on relationships impacted by questioned banker activity $ — $ — $ (1,206 ) $ (0.03 ) Interest income reversal related to borrower fraud (206 ) (0.01 ) — — Notable interest expense items: OID amortization - subordinated debenture redemption (1,464 ) (0.04 ) — — Notable provision expense items: Provision expense on relationships related to or impacted by questioned banker activity (1,305 ) (0.03 ) (4,131 ) (0.10 ) Provision expense related to borrower fraud (29,558 ) (0.75 ) — — Notable noninterest income items: MSR gain — — 410 0.01 Loss on sales of securities, net (14,448 ) (0.36 ) (14,799 ) (0.37 ) Gain on sub-debt repurchase — — 81 — Positive valuation adjustment on non-marketable equity securities 6,972 0.18 5,188 0.13 Net (loss) gain on OREO properties(2) (370 ) (0.01 ) 998 0.03 BOLI payout 208 0.01 — — Insurance recovery income related to questioned banker activity 2,560 0.06 — — Notable noninterest expense items: Operating expense related to questioned banker activity (1,883 ) (0.05 ) (6,369 ) (0.16 ) Operating expense related to strategicOptimize Origininitiatives(3) (2,671 ) (0.07 ) (1,121 ) (0.03 ) Operating expense related to borrower fraud (872 ) (0.02 ) — — Employee Retention Credit 213 0.01 1,651 0.04 Total notable items $ (42,824 ) (1.08 ) $ (19,298 ) (0.49 )

____________________________

(1) The diluted EPS impact is calculated using a 21% effective tax rate. The total of the diluted EPS impact of each individual line item may not equal the calculated diluted EPS impact on the total notable items due to rounding.

(2) The $370,000 net loss on OREO properties for the year ended December 31, 2025, includes a $452,000 insurance settlement recovery that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement and a $151,000 repair cost that was included in noninterest expense.

(3) The $2.7 million operating expense related to strategic Optimize Origin initiatives for the year ended December 31, 2025, includes sub-lease income of $67,000 that was included in noninterest income on the face of the income statement



Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)



At and For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2025 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 Provision (benefit) for credit losses 3,158 36,820 2,862 3,444 (5,398 ) Income tax expense 7,933 2,361 4,012 6,138 3,725 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 40,607 $ 47,804 $ 21,521 $ 31,993 $ 12,597 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP earnings $ 40,607 $ 47,804 $ 21,521 $ 31,993 $ 12,597 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 92 91 90 92 Multiplied by the number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 366 PTPP earnings, annualized $ 161,104 $ 189,657 $ 86,320 $ 129,749 $ 50,114 Divided by total average assets 9,829,752 9,727,414 9,715,923 9,808,215 9,978,543 ROAA (annualized) (GAAP) 1.19 % 0.35 % 0.60 % 0.93 % 0.57 % PTPP ROAA (annualized) (non-GAAP) 1.64 1.95 0.89 1.32 0.50 Calculation of tangible book value per common share: Total common stockholders’ equity $ 1,246,685 $ 1,214,756 $ 1,205,769 $ 1,180,177 $ 1,145,245 Goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Other intangible assets, net (33,362 ) (34,861 ) (36,444 ) (38,212 ) (37,473 ) Tangible common equity 1,084,644 1,051,216 1,040,646 1,013,286 979,093 Divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period 30,952,428 30,967,768 31,224,718 31,244,006 31,197,574 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 40.28 $ 39.23 $ 38.62 $ 37.77 $ 36.71 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) 35.04 33.95 33.33 32.43 31.38 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 29,516 $ 8,623 $ 14,647 $ 22,411 $ 14,270 Divided by number of days in the quarter 92 92 91 90 92 Multiplied by number of days in the year 365 365 365 365 366 Annualized net income $ 117,102 $ 34,211 $ 58,749 $ 90,889 $ 56,770 Total average common stockholders’ equity $ 1,232,878 $ 1,227,431 $ 1,190,331 $ 1,166,749 $ 1,149,228 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (34,293 ) (35,741 ) (37,459 ) (38,254 ) (38,646 ) Average tangible common equity 1,069,906 1,063,011 1,024,193 999,816 981,903 ROAE (annualized) (GAAP) 9.50 % 2.79 % 4.94 % 7.79 % 4.94 % ROATCE (annualized) (non-GAAP) 10.95 3.22 5.74 9.09 5.78 Calculation of core efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 62,823 $ 62,028 $ 61,983 $ 62,068 $ 65,422 Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (6,644 ) (7,532 ) (8,460 ) (8,230 ) (8,497 ) Adjusted total noninterest expense 56,179 54,496 53,523 53,838 56,925 Net interest income $ 86,694 $ 83,704 $ 82,136 $ 78,459 $ 78,349 Insurance and mortgage net interest income (2,820 ) (2,885 ) (2,924 ) (2,815 ) (2,666 ) Total noninterest income 16,736 26,128 1,368 15,602 (330 ) Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (6,611 ) (7,324 ) (8,030 ) (8,842 ) (6,592 ) Adjusted total revenue 93,999 99,623 72,550 82,404 68,761 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 60.74 % 56.48 % 74.23 % 65.99 % 83.85 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 59.77 54.70 73.77 65.33 82.79





Origin Bancorp, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Continued

(Unaudited)



Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Calculation of PTPP earnings: Net income $ 75,197 $ 76,492 Provision for credit losses 46,284 7,448 Income tax expense 20,444 20,767 PTPP earnings (non-GAAP) $ 141,925 $ 104,707 Calculation of PTPP ROAA: PTPP Earnings $ 141,925 $ 104,707 Divided by total average assets 9,770,267 9,958,590 ROAA(GAAP) 0.77 % 0.77 % PTPP ROAA(non-GAAP) 1.45 1.05 Calculation of ROATCE: Net income $ 75,197 $ 76,492 Total average common stockholders’ equity $ 1,204,592 $ 1,105,650 Average goodwill (128,679 ) (128,679 ) Average other intangible assets, net (36,424 ) (41,588 ) Average tangible common equity 1,039,489 935,383 ROAE(GAAP) 6.24 % 6.92 % ROATCE(non-GAAP) 7.23 8.18 Calculation of core efficiency ratio: Total noninterest expense $ 248,902 $ 251,038 Insurance and mortgage noninterest expense (30,866 ) (33,392 ) Adjusted total noninterest expense 218,036 217,646 Net interest income $ 330,993 $ 300,366 Insurance and mortgage net interest income (11,444 ) (10,446 ) Total noninterest income 59,834 55,379 Insurance and mortgage noninterest income (30,807 ) (33,339 ) Adjusted total revenue 348,576 311,960 Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 63.69 % 70.57 % Core efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 62.55 69.77



