Park Dental Partners Expands Presence in Arizona with Addition of Ironwood Dental

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Dental Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: PARK) (the Company), a leading dental resource organization, announced that on January 23, 2026, Ironwood Dental, located in Tucson, Arizona, joins the Park Dental Partners network of affiliated dental practices. This is the Company’s second practice in the state and the first in Tucson. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“We are very pleased to add a second practice in Arizona that aligns with our organization’s philosophy of supporting dentists and dental practices that put patients first and provides high-quality, patient-centered care,” said Pete Swenson, Park Dental Partners Chief Executive Officer. “We are pleased to support their efforts moving forward. We are also excited to enter the Tucson market with our proven operating model and increase our presence in Arizona.”

Entering Tucson Market with Ironwood Dental

Ironwood Dental marks the Company’s second location in Arizona and first in the Tucson, Arizona market. The practice offers comprehensive general dentistry services and is led by Dr. Alyssa Holmes, a highly trained general dentist with a dual background in dentistry and public health. She earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine and Master of Public Health degrees from A.T. Still University, graduating with honors and receiving multiple leadership awards. She went on to complete a rigorous Advanced Education in General Dentistry (AEGD) residency through NYU Langone Hospital, gaining experience in complex restorative, surgical, and digital dentistry. Dr. Holmes excels in prosthodontics, implant restorations, oral surgery, and patient education.

“Ironwood Dental is another great example of the type of high-quality, community-focused practice we are pleased to welcome into our organization,” said Dr. Chris Steele, Park Dental Partners Chief Clinical Officer, General Practices. “Dr. Holmes’ advanced dental training and master’s in public health have resulted in the Ironwood Dental practice being a true asset in the community. Her experience as an advanced clinician and perspective of oral and public health will be a great asset as we grow our presence in Arizona.”

A Growing Network with a Community Mindset

With this affiliation, Park Dental Partners continues to build a strong, mission‑driven network of dental practices rooted in quality, patient-centered care and clinical excellence.

