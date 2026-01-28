Tittle Law Firm Expands Dallas Bankruptcy and Debt Relief Services

Dallas, TX , Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tittle Law Firm, PLLC continues to serve individuals, entrepreneurs, and business owners across Dallas, Texas, and surrounding cities by offering focused legal representation in bankruptcy and debt restructuring matters. The firm assists clients facing financial strain through tailored strategies that include liquidation, reorganization, and negotiated debt solutions, helping restore stability while protecting legal rights under federal bankruptcy law.

As a trusted Chapter 7 bankruptcy lawyer serving North Texas, Tittle Law Firm, PLLC helps individuals and families address unsecured debts such as credit cards, medical bills, and personal loans. Chapter 7 bankruptcy can provide a structured legal process for eligible clients seeking debt discharge and financial reset.



For businesses and high-debt individuals, Tittle Law Firm, PLLC also provides representation as a Chapter 11 bankruptcy lawyer, assisting companies in restructuring operations while continuing business activities. Chapter 11 allows organizations to reorganize debts, renegotiate contracts, and stabilize cash flow under court supervision. The firm supports clients through plan development, creditor negotiations, and compliance requirements, offering strategic counsel aligned with both operational goals and legal obligations. More details are available through its Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Lawyer resource.

Beyond traditional bankruptcy filings, Tittle Law Firm, PLLC offers counsel as an out-of-court debt restructuring attorney, helping businesses and individuals negotiate debt solutions without entering formal bankruptcy proceedings. This approach may involve creditor negotiations, revised payment terms, or settlement agreements designed to reduce financial pressure while preserving assets and business relationships. Out-of-court solutions can offer flexibility, privacy, and efficiency for qualifying clients. Information about this service can be found on the firm’s Out-of-Court Debt Restructuring Attorney page.

Small business owners also benefit from the firm’s work as Subchapter V Bankruptcy Attorneys, a specialized option under Chapter 11 designed for small businesses seeking streamlined reorganization. Subchapter V can reduce costs, shorten timelines, and simplify the restructuring process. Tittle Law Firm, PLLC assists business owners in preparing reorganization plans that align with operational realities while meeting statutory requirements. Further details are available through its Subchapter V Bankruptcy Lawyer resource.

Serving Dallas, Plano, Frisco, Irving, Fort Worth, and nearby communities, Tittle Law Firm, PLLC works with clients across a broad range of industries and financial circumstances. The firm’s practice emphasizes practical legal analysis, direct communication, and customized strategies rather than one-size-fits-all solutions. As a top-notch Chapter 7 and 11 bankruptcy, subchapter bankruptcy lawyer, and out-of-court debt restructuring attorney, the firm supports clients seeking informed decision-making during complex financial situations.

Tittle Law Firm, PLLC stands apart through its experience in both consumer and business bankruptcy matters, offering insight into how financial law intersects with real-world challenges. The firm’s approach centers on clear guidance, realistic options, and steady advocacy from consultation through resolution. Clients benefit from a structured process designed to address immediate concerns while supporting long-term financial recovery.

Learn more about Tittle Law Firm and its services by visiting the website at https://tittlelawpllc.com/.

Tittle Law Firm, PLLC is a Dallas-based law firm that provides bankruptcy and debt restructuring representation for individuals and businesses across North Texas. The firm focuses on federal bankruptcy solutions and negotiated debt strategies tailored to each client’s financial goals.

