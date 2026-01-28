GBank Financial Holdings Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

 | Source: GBank Financial Holdings Inc. GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GBFH), the parent company of GBank (the “Bank”), today reported record net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 of $7.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share. The results for the fourth quarter of 2025 include unusual items with a net impact of $192 thousand after-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, primarily associated with severance expenses as well as costs incurred related to the discontinuation of a third-party credit card marketing campaign, partially offset by gains recognized on investment security sales. Adjusted net income(1) for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $7.6 million, or $0.52 adjusted diluted earning per share(1).

For the year ended December 31, 2025, net income was $20.9 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, compared to $18.6 million, or $1.39 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The net income for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes the above mentioned items, as well as severance expenses incurred during the third quarter of 2025 and certain non-recurring expenses associated with the listing of the Company's common stock with the Nasdaq Capital Market. Adjusted net income(1) for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $24.1 million, or $1.66 adjusted diluted earning per share(1).

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights (Unaudited)

  • Record net revenue(1) of $20.7 million, a 2.7% increase compared to the third quarter of 2025

  • Return on average assets of 2.20% compared to 1.37% for the third quarter of 2025 and return on average stockholders' equity of 18.03% compared to 10.89% for the third quarter of 2025

  • Gain on loan sales of $3.6 million on loans sold of $92.3 million, compared to gain on loan sales of $3.6 million on loans sold of $110.8 million for the third quarter of 2025

  • Gain on loan sales margin(1) of 3.93% compared to 3.24% for the third quarter of 2025

  • Credit card transaction volume of $99.3 million and net interchange fees of $1.8 million, compared to $131.3 million and $2.4 million, respectively, for the third quarter of 2025

  • U.S. Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lending and commercial banking loan originations of $126.4 million, compared to $242.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. SBA lending activity during the fourth quarter of 2025 was impacted by the government shutdown in effect from October 1, 2025, through November 12, 2025.

  • Non-performing assets, excluding government guaranteed portions(1), of $12.5 million as of December 31, 2025, representing 0.92% of total assets

Adjusted diluted earnings per share excludes certain unusual items presented in the table below.

($'s in 000, except per share data)      
Description Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025		  Year Ended
December 31, 2025		 
       
Form S-1 and Uplist Costs $-  $1,079 
Severance Expenses  257   1,258 
Costs Incurred Related to Discontinued Credit Card Marketing Campaign  416   2,108 
Net Gains on Sales of Investment Securities  (426)  (426)
Pre-Tax Impact $247  $4,019 
After-Tax Impact at 22.22% Rate $192  $3,126 
Per Share Impact $0.01  $0.22 
Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.51  $1.44 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (1) $0.52  $1.66 
         

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Form S-1 and uplist costs of $1.1 million pre-tax for the year ended December 31, 2025 consist of the non-recurring legal, professional, and audit fees associated with the preparation of filings made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") for the registration of the Company's shares of common stock and listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market.  Severance expenses of $1.3 million pre-tax for the year ended December 31, 2025 include salaries, benefits, and stock compensation expenses tied to the reorganization of senior management. The Bank terminated an early generation third-party non-gaming credit card marketing agreement which resulted in credit card promotion expenses totaling $416 thousand pre-tax during the fourth quarter of 2025, and credit card promotion, fraud and credit expenses of $2.1 million pre-tax for the year ended December 31, 2025. All the transactions associated with this program were non-gaming transactions.

Edward M. Nigro, Chairman and CEO of the Company, stated, “Despite several one-time items, including reductions related to the SBA government shutdown, delays in our VISA Signature credit card growth, and delays in the BoltBetz/Pooled Player Account (PPA™) launch, we delivered strong year-over-year growth. SBA originations increased to a record $576.0 million, up from $501.9 million, while credit card transaction volume grew to $420.5 million from $73.8 million, and BoltBetz/PPA™ is now live. Looking ahead, we believe our ability to drive meaningful growth in 2026 and beyond will be fueled by our Gaming and Fintech investments, along with continued improvements to our core banking platform.”

Financial Results

Income Statement

Net interest income totaled $13.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting an increase of $457 thousand, or 3.5%, compared to $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $1.7 million, or 14.1%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

The increase in net interest income when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily driven by higher average balances of interest earning assets partially offset by volume-driven increases in deposit interest expense, as the growth in earning assets was primarily funded by interest bearing demand and certificates of deposit growth. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities continued to trend downward from 4.02% during the third quarter of 2025 to 3.96% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

The increase in net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily volume driven, as higher interest income from growth in average loan and interest-bearing cash balances more than offset increases in interest expense resulting from higher average balances of interest-bearing deposits.

The yield on investment securities was 4.51% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 4.62% for the third quarter of 2025 and 4.74% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in the yield when compared to the previous quarter and the same quarter of 2024 was the result of a reduction in yield on certain variable rate securities due to lower long-term interest rates.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company sold $52.0 million of investment securities and realized a collective pre-tax gain on the sales of $426 thousand as part of a balance sheet repositioning to address asset-liability management objectives given the recent changes in the interest rate environment. The investment securities sold consisted of (i) available-for-sale securities with an aggregate amortized cost of $13.6 million, and (ii) the entire portfolio of held-to-maturity securities with an aggregate amortized cost of $38.4 million.

The Company’s net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2025 was 4.21%, compared to 4.35% for the third quarter of 2025 and 4.53% for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease in net interest margin during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the previous quarter was attributable to the impact of a 25 basis point decrease in the target federal funds rate on the Company's variable rate loan portfolio. The year-over-year decline in quarterly net interest margin reflects the impact of a cumulative 75 basis point reduction in the target federal funds rate on the Company’s variable-rate loan portfolio over the preceding twelve months.

The Company recorded a reversal (benefit) for credit losses on loans of $130 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million of provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2025, and $1.3 million of provision expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024. The benefit for credit losses on loans recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects adjustments to model inputs more reflective of historic losses experienced within the Company's commercial real estate loan portfolio.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-interest income was $7.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $5.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The $86 thousand increase in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the third quarter of 2025 was primarily due to net gains on sales of investment securities totaling $426 thousand as well as an increase in loan servicing income of $201 thousand due to a higher average balance of loans serviced by the Bank. These favorable variances were offset by a $600 thousand decrease in net interchange fees on credit cards due to a decrease in the volume of credit card transactions when compared to the prior quarter. The $1.5 million increase in non-interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024 was driven by favorable increases in (i) credit card net interchange fees of $859 thousand as credit card transaction volume increased from $51.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $99.3 million for the same period in 2025, (ii) net gains on sales of investment securities of $426 thousand recorded during the fourth quarter of 2025, and (iii) a $366 thousand increase in loan servicing income.

Net revenue(1) totaled $20.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, representing an increase of $543 thousand, or 2.7%, compared to $20.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. Net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025 increased $3.2 million, or 18.0%, when compared to $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Non-interest expense was $11.5 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $12.3 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $9.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The quarter-over-quarter decrease in non-interest expense was due to the previous quarter reflecting higher expenses related to severance and the discontinued credit card program. The Company’s efficiency ratio was 55.3% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 61.1% for the third quarter of 2025 and 55.4% for the fourth quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $2.0 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $1.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The Company’s effective tax rate was 21.5% for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, compared to 19.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and 23.1% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The fluctuations in the effective tax rate are largely driven by the timing and volume of certain stock-based compensation transactions resulting in tax benefits to the Company, as well as the timing and volume of state tax adjustments.

Net income was $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $3.1 million from $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, and an increase of $2.2 million from $5.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $0.30 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.37 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings per share and other share-based metrics have been impacted by the shares issued in the previously disclosed private placement of shares of the Company's common stock completed in October 2024.

The Company had 184 full-time equivalent employees as of December 31, 2025, compared to 187 full-time equivalent employees as of September 30, 2025, and 169 full-time equivalent employees as of December 31, 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased 4.5% to $1.4 billion as of December 31, 2025, from $1.3 billion as of September 30, 2025, and increased 21.1% from $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2024. The increase in total assets from September 30, 2025 was driven by higher loan balances as well as an increase in other assets due to an increase in miscellaneous receivables for both (i) cash in-transit related to certain investment security sales occurring during the quarter totaling $10.2 million, and (ii) an increase in balances due from the SBA related to the workout of certain government guaranteed loans totaling $6.1 million. The increase in total assets from December 31, 2024 was primarily driven by increases in loans, interest bearing deposits with banks, loan servicing assets, and all other assets. Total assets under management, including $1.0 billion of sold loans for which servicing is retained, totaled $2.4 billion as of December 31, 2025.

Total loans, net of deferred fees and costs, were $959.3 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $940.6 million as of September 30, 2025, and $816.0 million as of December 31, 2024. Loans, net of deferred fees and costs increased $18.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2025 primarily due to increases in commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, specifically credit cards, and partially offset by decreases in multifamily and residential loans. The increase in loans, net of deferred fees and costs, of $143.3 million from December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase of $125.8 million in commercial real estate loans. Total government guaranteed loans as a percentage of loans(1) were 19.2% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 20.6% as of September 30, 2025, and 24.7% as of December 31, 2024.

The Company’s allowance for credit losses totaled $9.9 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $10.6 million as of September 30, 2025, and $9.1 million as of December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.03% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.12% as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans, excluding government guaranteed portions(1), was 1.28% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 1.42% as of September 30, 2025, and 1.48% as of December 31, 2024.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Deposits totaled $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $50.5 million when compared to September 30, 2025, and an increase of $207.6 million from $935.1 million as of December 31, 2024. By deposit type, the increase from the prior quarter was driven by an increase of $49.5 million in certificates of deposit, $7.6 million in savings and money market accounts, and a $7.2 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits. Noninterest-bearing deposits totaled $214.1 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $13.8 million from $227.9 million as of September 30, 2025, and a decrease of $25.5 million from $239.7 million as of December 31, 2024.

The Company’s ratio of loans to deposits was 83.9% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 86.1% as of September 30, 2025, and 87.3% as of December 31, 2024.

The Company held short-term borrowings of $371 thousand as of December 31, 2025, compared to no short term borrowings held as of September 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024. As of December 31, 2025, the Company had approximately $484.5 million in available borrowing capacity from the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco, and through its various fed funds lines of credit with its correspondent banks.

Subordinated notes outstanding totaled $26.2 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $26.1 million as of both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity was $165.8 million as of December 31, 2025, compared to $158.2 million as of September 30, 2025, and $140.7 million as of December 31, 2024. The increase in stockholders’ equity when compared to both the prior quarter and the prior year is attributable to increases in retained earnings resulting from net income earned during each respective period.

The Company’s ratio of common equity to total assets was 12.19% as of December 31, 2025 and September 30, 2025, compared to 12.54% as of December 31, 2024. The Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio was 13.4% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 13.7% as of September 30, 2025, and 12.9% as of December 31, 2024. The increase in the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage ratio since December 31, 2024 was impacted by the downstream of $15.0 million in additional capital from the Company to the Bank during the first quarter of 2025. The Company’s book value per share was $11.52 as of December 31, 2025, an increase of 4.1% from $11.07 as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of 16.7% from $9.87 as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a reversal (benefit) for the provision for credit losses for loans of $130 thousand for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $2.2 million of provision expense recorded during the third quarter of 2025 and $1.3 million of provision expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $557 thousand, or 0.21% of average net loans (annualized), compared to net loan charge-offs of $836 thousand, or 0.35% of average net loans (annualized) in the third quarter of 2025 and $157 thousand of net loan charge-offs, or 0.07% of average net loans (annualized) during the fourth quarter of 2024. Net loan charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2025 were attributable to certain commercial real estate loans and credit card relationships.

Non-performing assets totaled $37.4 million as of December 31, 2025, a decrease of $80 thousand from $37.5 million as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of $23.2 million from $14.2 million as of December 31, 2024. The ratio of total non-performing assets to total assets was 2.75% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 2.88% as of September 30, 2025, and 1.26% as of December 31, 2024.

Subsequent to December 31, 2025, and prior to the filing of this press release, one non-performing loan totaling $3.6 million was paid to zero, effectively reducing the balance of non-performing assets to $33.8 million. Total non-performing assets, including the payoff occurring subsequent to year end, decreased $3.7 million quarter-over-quarter.

Our non-performing assets to total assets ratio was 2.75% as of December 31, 2025, however, this ratio includes government guaranteed balances in the balance of non-performing assets (numerator). Excluding the government guaranteed portion of non-performing assets, the ratio reflects a very manageable 0.92%(1) of total assets, further reduced to 0.86% of assets when considering the payoff occurring subsequent to year-end.

The Company continuously monitors its non-performing asset portfolio and believes the financial risk is related to these assets is well contained. In making this assessment, it is important to consider the process we undertake when a collateralized SBA non-performing asset requires collection efforts. We repurchase the sold portion of the government guaranteed loan to affect the foreclosure and resale of the property. This process immediately increases the non-performing asset balance on our balance sheet to include the government guaranteed portion – thus the importance of always adjusting for the government guaranteed portion of the non-performing assets as well as considering our “off balance sheet” assets consisting of the sold portion of USDA and SBA guaranteed loans of $1.0 billion that increase our total assets under management to $2.4 billion.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Other Financial and Operational Highlights

SBA Lending and Commercial Banking

SBA loan originations, and the subsequent sale of the government guaranteed portion of these loans, require SBA approval which could not be obtained during the federal government shut down in effect from October 1, 2025 to November 15, 2025.  Our originators advised that not only were SBA loan approvals paused, but due to many unknowns, a general business slow down occurred. Despite these challenges, our SBA lending and commercial banking teams worked diligently to originate loans totaling $126.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to the record amount of loans originated during the third quarter of 2025 of $242.1 million. Notably, notwithstanding the government shutdown, fourth quarter 2025 loan originations exceeded fourth quarter 2024 loan originations of $120.0 million by $6.4 million.

While the fourth quarter has historically seen our largest loan sales of any quarter, such as last year, when fourth quarter 2024 loan sales increased 38% over third quarter 2024 activity, loan sale volume decreased 16.7% to $92.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $110.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, and $98.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, with the decrease largely driven by the federal government shutdown.

It is also important to note that our efforts to manage loan spreads to improve our pretax gain on sale of loans margin have begun to impact results. The average pretax gain on sale of loans margin was 3.93% for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 3.24% for the third quarter of 2025. This improvement in pricing quarter-over-quarter more than offset the volume decrease in loan sales, resulting in a 0.9% increase in gain on sale of loans when compared to the third quarter of 2025. We anticipate a 4% average pretax gain on sale of loan margin going forward.

Gaming/Fintech

Credit Card

While we previously completed our new credit card application platform to improve applicant use, we further expanded and optimized integrations with Plaid, Experian, Neuro ID and Precise ID to better detect and mitigate customer application fraud. We are extremely pleased with the results as we have had zero fraud applications in last seventy-five days.We further determined that we must control full credit card and PPA™ payments at GBank as the originating depository financial institution or ODFI. This transition process has commenced and, upon completion, will provide the control and scalability to engage the large payment programs anticipated through our Gaming/Fintech agreements, particularly BoltBetz funding.

Following the sudden announcement by DraftKings that it was no longer accepting credit cards, our daily transactions initially declined then gradually recovered as card holders switched to apps that accept credit cards. Our card holders currently use over twenty sports apps. Further, our credit card is now being used as a funding method for the BoltBetz App. We are launching our targeted marketing approach for new credit card customers during the first quarter of 2026.

Other Gaming

The BoltBetz Prepaid Access/Slot program for Distill Taverns was approved by the Nevada Gaming Control Board on November 21, 2025. The approval acknowledged that GBank shall be holding and settling all player and Gaming Operator funds, and as such the Gaming Operator shall not be required to maintain certain regulatory reserves – a landmark event that concluded months of gaming agency evaluations. BoltBetz is live at the first Distill Tavern with eight more to follow. Further, preparations are underway to launch Terrible Gaming’s slot program early in the second quarter of 2026.

(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Subsequent Events

On January 14, 2026, the Company completed a private placement of $11.0 million in aggregate principal amount of 7.25% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2036 (the “2026 Notes”). The Company intends to utilize the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including refinancing existing indebtedness. The 2026 Notes were structured to qualify as Tier 2 capital for GBank for regulatory capital purposes. The 2026 Notes initially bear a fixed interest rate of 7.25% until January 15, 2031, after which time and until maturity on January 15, 2036, the interest rate will reset quarterly to an annual floating rate equal to the Three-Month Term Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 382 basis points. The 2026 Notes are redeemable by the Company at its option, in whole or in part, on or after January 15, 2031. Any redemption will be at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the 2026 Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

On January 15, 2026, utilizing the proceeds from the 2026 Notes, the Company redeemed $6.5 million of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes originally issued December 30, 2020 ("the 2020 Notes"). The 2020 Notes had a maturity date of January 15, 2031 and carried a fixed interest rate of 4.50% for the first five years through January 14, 2026. Thereafter, the 2020 Notes would have had a quarterly adjustable rate equal to the then-current three-month term SOFR as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus four hundred twenty-three (423) basis points.

Earnings Call

The Company will host its fourth quarter 2025 earnings call on Wednesday January 28, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. PST. Interested parties can participate remotely via Internet connectivity. There will be no physical location for attendance.

Interested parties may register for the event using this link:

https://gbank-financial-earnings-q425.open-exchange.net/

About GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol “GBFH.” Through our wholly owned bank subsidiary, GBank, we operate two full-service commercial branches in Las Vegas, Nevada to provide a broad range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities and affluent individuals in Nevada, California, Utah, and Arizona.  Please visit www.gbankfinancialholdings.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”). The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s financial position and performance.  These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures.

We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are included or excluded, as the case may be, in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP as in effect from time to time in the United States in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows.  Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is provided at the end of this press release.

Available Information

The Company routinely posts important information for investors on its web site (under www.gbankfinancialholdings.com and, more specifically, under the News & Media tab at www.gbankfinancialholdings.com/press-releases). The Company intends to use its web site as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD (Fair Disclosure) promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).  Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s web site, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, the Company’s web site is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Notice Regarding Disclosures and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (“Securities Act”).  This announcement is being issued in accordance with Rule 135 under the Securities Act.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and the Company’s financial performance. Any statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believes,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “predicts,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “estimate,” “plans,” “projects,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expects,” “intends” and similar words or phrases.  The Company cautions that the forward-looking statements in this press release are based largely on the Company’s expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on factors which are, in many instances, beyond the Company’s control. Factors that could cause such changes include, but are not limited to, (i) the impact on us and our customers of a decline in general economic conditions and any regulatory responses thereto; (ii) potential recession in the United States and our market areas; (iii) the impacts related to or resulting from uncertainty in the banking industry as a whole; (iv) increased competition for deposits in our market areas and related changes in deposit customer behavior; (v) the impact of changes in market interest rates, whether due to a continuation of the elevated interest rate environment or further reductions in interest rates and a resulting decline in net interest income; (vi) the lingering inflationary pressures, and the risk of the resurgence of elevated levels of inflation, in the United States and our market areas; (vii) the uncertain impacts of ongoing quantitative tightening and current and future monetary policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System; (viii) changes in unemployment rates in the United States and our market areas; (ix) adverse changes in customer spending and savings habits; (x) declines in commercial real estate values and prices; (xi) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt or uncertainty regarding United States fiscal debt, deficit and budget matters; (xii) cyber incidents or other failures, disruptions or breaches of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of our third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; (xiii) severe weather, natural disasters, acts of war or terrorism, geopolitical instability or other external events, including as a result of the policies of the current U.S. presidential administration or Congress; (xiv) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts and the resulting impact on the Company and its customers; (xv) competition and market expansion opportunities; (xvi) changes in non-interest expenditures or in the anticipated benefits of such expenditures; (xvii) the risks related to the development, implementation, use and management of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learnings; (xviii) potential costs related to the impacts of climate change; (xix) current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; and (xx) changes in applicable laws and regulations.  Additional information regarding these risks and uncertainties to which the Company’s business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the Company’s most recent filings with SEC, including the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” of such documents, and other documents the Company files or furnishes with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov.  Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements due to additional risks and uncertainties of which the Company is not currently aware or which it does not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to its business or operating results.  Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, new information, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.  All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in the press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

For Further Information, Contact:

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Edward Nigro
Executive Chairman and CEO
702-851-4200
enigro@g.bank

 
GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
                 Linked Quarter  Quarter Year-Over-Year 
                 12/31/25 vs. 9/30/25  12/31/25 vs. 12/31/24 
($’s in 000, except per share data) Dec 31,
2025		  Sep 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		  $ Var  % Var  $ Var  % Var 
Assets                           
Cash and Due From Banks $5,326  $4,988  $11,877  $6,701  $9,262  $338   6.8% $(3,936)  -42.5%
Interest-Bearing Deposits With Other Financial Institutions  192,538   98,402   131,352   140,270   114,860   94,136   95.7%  77,678   67.6%
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents  197,864   103,390   143,229   146,971   124,122   94,474   91.4%  73,742   59.4%
                            
Investment Securities:                           
Available For Sale, at Fair Value  71,038   85,774   82,886   71,468   65,609   (14,736)  -17.2%  5,429   8.3%
Held to Maturity, at Amortized Cost  -   38,578   39,515   39,903   40,569   (38,578)  -100.0%  (40,569)  -100.0%
                            
Loans Held For Sale  46,009   66,791   45,242   41,313   32,649   (20,782)  -31.1%  13,360   40.9%
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs:                           
Commercial and Industrial  80,216   66,226   59,021   56,885   64,000   13,990   21.1%  16,216   25.3%
Commercial Real Estate - Non-owner Occupied  750,565   743,084   682,021   672,379   630,551   7,481   1.0%  120,014   19.0%
Commercial Real Estate - Owner Occupied  94,576   97,396   96,526   81,768   88,802   (2,820)  -2.9%  5,774   6.5%
Construction and Land Development  2,288   2,115   4,371   3,201   2,934   173   8.2%  (646)  -22.0%
Multifamily  18,950   18,979   18,987   19,011   17,374   (29)  -0.2%  1,576   9.1%
Residential  1,316   3,828   6,810   7,619   10,584   (2,512)  -65.6%  (9,268)  -87.6%
Consumer  11,358   8,963   3,894   2,502   1,713   2,395   26.7%  9,645   563.0%
Total Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs  959,269   940,591   871,630   843,365   815,958   18,678   2.0%  143,311   17.6%
Less: Allowance for Credit Losses  (9,890)  (10,577)  (9,205)  (8,997)  (9,114)  687   -6.5%  (776)  8.5%
Total Net Loans  949,379   930,014   862,425   834,368   806,844   19,365   2.1%  142,535   17.7%
                            
Loan Servicing Asset  11,140   10,621   9,736   9,231   8,976   519   4.9%  2,164   24.1%
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock  5,513   5,513   5,513   4,652   4,652   -   0.0%  861   18.5%
All Other Assets  78,548   60,697   43,878   42,106   38,943   17,851   29.4%  39,605   101.7%
Total Assets $1,359,491  $1,301,378  $1,232,424  $1,190,012  $1,122,364  $58,113   4.5% $237,127   21.1%
Liabilities                           
Non-Interest Bearing Demand $214,127  $227,921  $228,913  $242,650  $239,672  $(13,794)  -6.1% $(25,545)  -10.7%
Interest Bearing Demand  70,966   63,741   57,254   62,035   68,132   7,225   11.3%  2,834   4.2%
Savings and Money Market  289,038   281,435   309,559   280,056   256,724   7,603   2.7%  32,314   12.6%
Certificates of Deposit  568,564   519,080   436,738   411,201   370,552   49,484   9.5%  198,012   53.4%
Total Deposits  1,142,695   1,092,177   1,032,464   995,942   935,080   50,518   4.6%  207,615   22.2%
                             
                             
Short-Term Borrowings  371   -   -   -   -   371   0.0%  371   -100.0%
Subordinated Debt  26,163   26,144   26,126   26,107   26,088   19   0.1%  75   0.3%
Operating Lease Liability  5,757   5,942   6,121   6,299   4,839   (185)  -3.1%  918   19.0%
Other Liabilities  18,750   18,922   15,964   15,048   15,657   (172)  -0.9%  3,093   19.8%
Total Liabilities  1,193,736   1,143,185   1,080,675   1,043,396   981,664   50,551   4.4%  212,072   21.6%
                            
Equity                           
Common Stock  1   1   1   1   1   -   0.0%  -   0.0%
Additional Paid-in Capital  80,405   80,016   79,291   78,718   77,571   389   0.5%  2,834   3.7%
Retained Earnings  85,366   77,970   73,662   68,906   64,437   7,396   9.5%  20,929   32.5%
Accumulated Other Comprehensive (Loss) Income  (17)  206   (1,205)  (1,009)  (1,309)  (223)  -108.3%  1,292   -98.7%
Total Stockholders’ Equity  165,755   158,193   151,749   146,616   140,700   7,562   4.8%  25,055   17.8%
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $1,359,491  $1,301,378  $1,232,424  $1,190,012  $1,122,364  $58,113   4.5% $237,127   21.1%
                             
Book Value Per Common Share $11.52  $11.07  $10.63  $10.27  $9.87  $0.45   4.1% $1.65   16.7%


 
GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  For the Years Ended 
($’s in 000, except per share data) Dec 31,
2025		  Sep 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		  Dec 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		 
Interest Income                     
Loans $20,196  $18,919  $17,659  $16,836  $17,231  $73,609  $66,267 
Deposits With Other Financial Institutions  1,018   1,160   1,365   1,192   1,099   4,737   4,604 
Investment Securities  1,404   1,421   1,414   1,281   1,177   5,520   3,983 
Other Interest Bearing Balances  121   122   117   100   103   460   375 
Total Interest Income  22,739   21,622   20,555   19,409   19,610   84,326   75,229 
                      
Interest Expense                     
Deposits  8,998   8,339   7,905   7,230   7,535   32,472   27,774 
Short-term Borrowings and Subordinated Debt  286   285   262   285   286   1,119   1,255 
Total Interest Expense  9,284   8,624   8,167   7,515   7,821   33,591   29,029 
                      
Net Interest Income  13,455   12,998   12,388   11,894   11,789   50,735   46,200 
Net Benefit (Provision) for Credit Losses - Loans  130   (2,207)  (1,079)  (710)  (1,337)  (3,866)  (2,190)
Net Benefit (Provision) for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments  52   (12)  (13)  (11)  (13)  16   (53)
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses  13,637   10,779   11,296   11,173   10,439   46,885   43,957 
                      
Non-Interest Income                     
Gain on Sales of Loans  3,625   3,592   2,593   2,537   3,998   12,347   12,082 
Loan Servicing Income  963   762   750   703   597   3,178   1,757 
Service Charges and Fees  56   60   54   56   54   228   184 
Net Interchange Fees  1,806   2,406   1,535   2,003   947   7,750   1,397 
Gain on Sale of Investment Securities  426   -   -   -   -   426   - 
Other Income  387   357   452   164   168   1,357   818 
Total Non-Interest Income  7,263   7,177   5,384   5,463   5,764   25,286   16,238 
                      
Non-Interest Expenses                     
Salaries and Employee Benefits  6,237   6,589   6,235   6,400   5,813   25,460   22,349 
Occupancy Expenses  410   418   400   392   398   1,620   1,667 
Other Expenses  4,813   5,310   3,761   4,115   3,509   17,998   12,269 
Total Non-Interest Expenses  11,460   12,317   10,396   10,907   9,720   45,078   36,285 
                      
Income Before Provision For Income Taxes  9,440   5,639   6,284   5,729   6,483   27,093   23,910 
Provision For Income Taxes  (2,026)  (1,282)  (1,486)  (1,224)  (1,239)  (6,019)  (5,274)
Net Income Before Equity Investment Loss  7,414   4,357   4,798   4,505   5,244   21,074   18,636 
Net Loss Attributable to Equity Investment  (18)  (49)  (43)  (35)  -   (145)  - 
Net Income $7,396  $4,308  $4,755  $4,470  $5,244  $20,929  $18,636 
                         
Earnings Per Share $0.52  $0.30  $0.33  $0.31  $0.37  $1.46  $1.41 
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $0.51  $0.30  $0.33  $0.31  $0.37  $1.44  $1.39 
Average Common Shares Outstanding  14,360   14,280   14,274   14,256   14,095   14,293   13,197 
Diluted Average Common Shares Outstanding  14,555   14,525   14,551   14,549   14,327   14,484   13,426 


 
GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2025  September 30, 2025  December 31, 2024  
(Dollars in thousands) Average     Yield/  Average     Yield/  Average     Yield/  
  Balance  Interest  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest  Rate(1)  
ASSETS:                            
Interest Bearing Deposits $96,621  $1,018   4.18% $97,822  $1,160   4.70% $85,424  $1,099   5.12% 
Investment Securities:                            
Taxable  123,431   1,404   4.51%  122,158   1,421   4.62%  98,712   1,177   4.74% 
Loans and Loans Held For Sale  1,041,955   20,196   7.69%  960,679   18,919   7.81%  846,583   17,231   8.10% 
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock  5,513   121   8.71%  5,513   122   8.78%  4,652   103   8.81% 
Total Earning Assets  1,267,520   22,739   7.12%  1,186,172   21,622   7.23%  1,035,371   19,610   7.53% 
                             
Cash and Due From Banks  6,834         7,050         5,938        
Other Assets  61,709         54,801         38,753        
Total Assets $1,336,063        $1,248,023        $1,080,062        
                             
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                            
Deposits:                            
Interest-bearing Demand $67,611   415   2.44% $60,404   320   2.10% $64,453   385   2.38% 
Money Market and Savings  288,993   2,714   3.73%  307,322   2,938   3.79%  255,068   2,496   3.89% 
Certificates of Deposit  547,516   5,869   4.25%  456,611   5,081   4.41%  359,285   4,654   5.15% 
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  904,120   8,998   3.95%  824,337   8,339   4.01%  678,806   7,535   4.42% 
                             
Short-Term Borrowings  4   -   0.00%  -   -   0.00%  2   -   0.00% 
Subordinated Debt  26,151   286   4.34%  26,132   285   4.33%  26,076   286   4.36% 
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  930,275   9,284   3.96%  850,469   8,624   4.02%  704,884   7,821   4.41% 
                             
Noninterest-bearing Deposits  216,455         217,547         214,880        
Other Liabilities  26,582         23,115         22,403        
Stockholders’ Equity  162,751         156,892         137,895        
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $1,336,063        $1,248,023        $1,080,062        
                             
Net Interest Income    $13,455        $12,998        $11,789     
                             
Total Yield on Earning Assets        7.12%        7.23%        7.53% 
Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities        3.96%        4.02%        4.41% 
Average Interest Spread        3.16%        3.21%        3.12% 
Net Interest Margin        4.21%        4.35%        4.53% 
                             
(1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis


 
GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Rates, and Interest Income and Expense
(Unaudited)
 
  For the Years Ended 
  December 31, 2025  December 31, 2024 
(Dollars in thousands) Average     Yield/  Average     Yield/ 
  Balance  Interest  Rate(1)  Balance  Interest  Rate(1) 
ASSETS:                  
Interest Bearing Deposits $103,230  $4,737   4.59% $81,479  $4,604   5.65%
Investment Securities:                  
Taxable  117,735   5,520   4.69%  85,799   3,983   4.64%
Loans and Loans Held For Sale  945,611   73,609   7.78%  792,360   66,267   8.36%
Restricted Investment in Bank Stock  5,263   460   8.74%  4,234   375   8.86%
Total Earning Assets  1,171,839   84,326   7.20%  963,872   75,229   7.80%
                   
Cash and Due From Banks  6,723         6,043       
Other Assets  49,472         35,834       
Total Assets $1,228,034        $1,005,749       
                   
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY                  
Deposits:                  
Interest-bearing Demand $63,504   1,406   2.21% $65,776   1,594   2.42%
Money Market and Savings  291,167   10,993   3.78%  224,037   8,797   3.93%
Certificates of Deposit  451,401   20,073   4.45%  332,816   17,383   5.22%
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits  806,072   32,472   4.03%  622,629   27,774   4.46%
                   
Short-Term Borrowings  1   -   0.00%  2,046   113   5.52%
Subordinated Debt  26,123   1,118   4.28%  26,049   1,142   4.38%
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities  832,196   33,590   4.04%  650,724   29,029   4.46%
                   
Noninterest-bearing Deposits  219,009         219,395       
Other Liabilities  23,078         20,139       
Stockholders’ Equity  153,751         115,491       
Total Liabilities & Stockholders’ Equity $1,228,034        $1,005,749       
                   
Net Interest Income    $50,736        $46,200    
                   
Total Yield on Earning Assets        7.20%        7.80%
Cost on Interest-Bearing Liabilities        4.04%        4.46%
Average Interest Spread        3.16%        3.34%
Net Interest Margin        4.33%        4.79%
                   
(1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis


 
GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Additional Financial Information
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  For the Years Ended 
($’s in 000, except per share data) Dec 31,
2025		  Sep 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		  Dec 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		 
Key Performance Metrics                     
Return on Average Assets-Net Income (1)  2.20%  1.37%  1.59%  1.61%  1.93%  1.70%  1.85%
Return on Average Stockholders’ Equity(1)  18.03%  10.89%  12.62%  12.59%  15.13%  13.61%  16.14%
Efficiency Ratio  55.31%  61.05%  58.50%  62.84%  55.38%  59.30%  58.11%
Net Interest Margin(1)  4.21%  4.35%  4.31%  4.47%  4.53%  4.33%  4.79%
Net Revenue(2) $20,718  $20,175  $17,772  $17,357  $17,553  $76,021  $62,438 
Common Equity / Assets  12.19%  12.16%  12.30%  12.32%  12.54%  12.19%  12.54%
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio - Bank  13.42%  13.72%  13.82%  14.23%  12.90%  13.42%  12.90%
                      
Selected Loan Metrics                     
Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Sale $46,009  $66,791  $45,242  $41,313  $32,649  $46,009  $32,649 
Guaranteed Portion of Loans Held for Investment  183,739   193,688   192,324   204,239   201,267   183,739   201,267 
Total Guaranteed Loans  229,748   260,479   237,566   245,552   233,916   229,748   233,916 
Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Total Loans(2)  19.2%  20.6%  22.1%  24.2%  24.7%  19.2%  24.7%
SBA Loan Originations $106,744  $207,683  $132,256  $129,351  $103,886  $576,034  $501,879 
SBA Loans Sold $92,258  $110,820  $82,140  $68,720  $98,545  $353,939  $316,409 
Gain on Loan Sales Margin(2)  3.93%  3.24%  3.16%  3.69%  4.06%  3.49%  3.82%
                      
Asset Quality                     
Total nonaccrual loans $32,141  $34,608  $18,227  $19,220  $14,128  $32,141  $14,128 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing  854   184   146   1,153   40   854   40 
Other real estate owned  4,401   2,684   -   -   -   4,401   - 
Total non-performing assets $37,396  $37,476  $18,373  $20,373  $14,168  $37,396  $14,168 
Non-performing assets: guaranteed portion $24,849  $27,112  $13,792  $14,687  $9,321  $24,849  $9,321 
Non-performing assets: non-guaranteed portion $12,547  $10,364  $4,581  $5,686  $4,847  $12,547  $4,847 
                      
Non-performing assets to total assets  2.75%  2.88%  1.49%  1.71%  1.26%  2.75%  1.26%
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(2)  0.92%  0.80%  0.37%  0.48%  0.43%  0.92%  0.43%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $557  $836  $870  $828  $157  $3,091  $164 
                      
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing $9,843  $3,595  $8,182  $14,853  $11,822  $9,843  $11,822 
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: guaranteed portion $4,574  $2,351  $5,650  $11,915  $8,713  $4,574  $8,713 
Loans past due 30-89 days and accruing: non-guaranteed portion $5,269  $1,244  $2,532  $2,938  $3,109  $5,269  $3,109 
                      
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) $9,890  $10,577  $9,205  $8,997  $9,114  $9,890  $9,114 
Nonaccrual loans $32,141  $34,608  $18,227  $19,220  $14,128  $32,141  $14,128 
ACL to nonaccrual loans  31%  31%  51%  47%  65%  31%  65%
ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(2)  136%  141%  208%  168%  190%  136%  190%
ACL to loans  1.03%  1.12%  1.06%  1.07%  1.12%  1.03%  1.12%
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(2)  1.28%  1.42%  1.36%  1.41%  1.48%  1.28%  1.48%
                      
Book Value                     
Stockholders’ Equity $165,755  $158,193  $151,749  $146,616  $140,700  $165,755  $140,700 
Common shares outstanding  14,385   14,288   14,274   14,271   14,252   14,385   14,252 
Book value per common share $11.52  $11.07  $10.63  $10.27  $9.87  $11.52  $9.87 
Full-Time Equivalent Employees  184   187   188   175   169   184   169 
                      
(1) Ratios are annualized on an actual/actual basis 
(2) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures 


 
GBank Financial Holdings Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended  Years Ended 
($'s in 000, except per share data) Dec 31,
2025		  Sep 30,
2025		  Jun 30,
2025		  Mar 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		  Dec 31,
2025		  Dec 31,
2024		 
                      
Net Revenue(1)                     
Net Interest Income $13,455  $12,998  $12,388  $11,894  $11,789  $50,735  $46,200 
Non-Interest Income  7,263   7,177   5,384   5,463   5,764   25,286   16,238 
Net Revenue $20,718  $20,175  $17,772  $17,357  $17,553  $76,021  $62,438 
                        
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Unusual Items(2)                
Net Income $7,396  $4,308  $4,755  $4,470  $5,244  $20,929  $18,636 
Unusual Items:                     
Form S-1 and Uplist Costs  -   30   290   759   367   1,079   367 
Severance Expenses  257   1,001   -   -   -   1,258   - 
Costs Incurred Related to Discontinued Credit Card Marketing Campaign  416   1,692   -   -   -   2,108   - 
Net Gain on Sales of Investment Securities  (426)  -   -   -   -   (426)  - 
Tax Effect of Unusual Expenses  (55)  (605)  (64)  (169)  (82)  (893)  (81)
Net Income Excluding Unusual Items $7,588  $6,426  $4,981  $5,060  $5,529  $24,055  $18,922 
                         
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  14,555   14,525   14,551   14,549   14,327   14,484   13,426 
                         
Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.51  $0.30  $0.33  $0.31  $0.37  $1.44  $1.39 
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share Excluding Unusual Expenses $0.52  $0.44  $0.34  $0.35  $0.39  $1.66  $1.41 
                        
Gain on Loan Sales Margin(1)                     
Gain on Sale of Loans $3,625  $3,592  $2,593  $2,537  $3,998  $12,347  $12,082 
Loans Sold  92,258   110,820   82,140   68,720   98,545   353,939   316,409 
Gain on Loan Sales Margin  3.93%  3.24%  3.16%  3.69%  4.06%  3.49%  3.82%
                       
Guaranteed Loans as a Percent of Loans(3)                     
SBA and USDA Guaranteed Loans $183,739  $193,688  $192,324  $204,239  $201,267  $183,739  $201,267 
Loans, Net of Deferred Fees and Costs  959,269   940,591   871,630   843,365   815,958   959,269   815,958 
Guaranteed Loans as a % of Loans  19.2%  20.6%  22.1%  24.2%  24.7%  19.2%  24.7%
                        
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets(3)                     
Non-performing assets $37,396  $37,476  $18,373  $20,373  $14,168  $37,396  $14,168 
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of non-performing assets  24,849   27,112   13,792   14,687   9,321   24,849   9,321 
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed portions  12,547   10,364   4,581   5,686   4,847   12,547   4,847 
Total assets  1,359,491   1,301,378   1,232,424   1,190,012   1,122,364   1,359,491   1,122,364 
Non-performing assets, excluding guaranteed, to total assets  0.92%  0.80%  0.37%  0.48%  0.43%  0.92%  0.43%
                        
Allowance for credit losses (ACL) to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed(3)                   
Nonaccrual loans $32,141  $34,608  $18,227  $19,220  $14,128  $32,141  $14,128 
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of nonaccrual loans  24,849   27,111   13,792   13,859   9,321   24,849   9,321 
Nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed portions  7,292   7,497   4,435   5,361   4,807   7,292   4,807 
ACL to nonaccrual loans, excluding guaranteed  136%  141%  208%  168%  190%  136%  190%
                        
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed(3)                     
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs $959,269  $940,591  $871,630  $843,365  $815,958  $959,269  $815,958 
Less: SBA and USDA guaranteed portions of loans  183,739   193,688   192,324   204,239   201,267   183,739   201,267 
Loans, excluding guaranteed  775,530   746,903   679,306   639,126   614,691   775,530   614,691 
ACL to loans, excluding guaranteed  1.28%  1.42%  1.36%  1.41%  1.48%  1.28%  1.48%
                      
Non-GAAP Financial Measures Footnotes
(1) We believe this non-GAAP measurement presents trends in income generation of the Company.
(2) We believe this non-GAAP measurement presents the core earnings and core ratios of the Company by excluding certain significant one-time expenses.
(3) We believe these non-GAAP measurements provide useful metrics regarding the at-risk assets of the Company.



Tags

GBank Financial Holdings Inc.

Recommended Reading