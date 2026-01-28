TowneBank Reports Full Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results for 2025

SUFFOLK, Va., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TowneBank (the "Company" or "Towne") (Nasdaq: TOWN) today reported financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025. For the year ended December 31, 2025, earnings were $169.53 million, or 2.21 per diluted share, compared to $161.36 million, or 2.15 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) for 2025 were $231.55 million, or $3.02 per diluted share, compared to $163.24 million, or $2.17 per diluted share, for 2024. Earnings in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $40.63 million, or 0.51 per diluted share, compared to fourth quarter 2024 earnings of $39.97 million, or 0.53 per diluted share. Excluding certain items affecting comparability, core earnings (non-GAAP) for fourth quarter 2025 were $55.29 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, compared to $40.12 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, for fourth quarter 2024.

"We are pleased to announce record 2025 core earnings of $3.02 per share, which excludes the impacts of one-time expenses related to merger activity. This year marks a significant period of transformation for our company as we strengthened our presence in Hampton Roads, completed our expansion in the Richmond markets, and advanced our growing footprint in the Carolinas. We are firmly committed to strong credit performance, robust liquidity and healthy capital levels. As we look ahead to 2026, I want to extend my sincere appreciation to our nearly 3,000 dedicated teammates. Your leadership and commitment to our mission of Serving Others and Enriching Lives make achievements like these possible," said G. Robert Aston, Jr., Executive Chairman.

Annual Highlights for 2025 Compared to 2024:

  • Total revenues increased to $835.72 million, compared to $693.29 million in the prior year. Net interest income increased $121.00 million due to a combination of volume driven increases in interest income and rate driven decreases in interest expense. Additionally, noninterest income increased $21.43 million compared to prior year.
  • Completed acquisitions of Old Point Financial Corporation ("Old Point") and Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. ("Village") added a total of $1.53 billion in loans, $283.14 million in securities, and $1.85 billion in deposits, $0.54 billion of which was noninterest-bearing.
  • Loans held for investment increased $1.88 billion, or 16.38%, from December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits were $16.51 billion, an increase of $2.07 billion, or 14.35%, compared to prior year.  
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased 19.28% to $5.07 billion and represented 30.73% of total deposits at December 31, 2025.
  • Return on average common shareholders' equity was 7.53%, and return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 11.06%.
  • Net interest margin was 3.40% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.42% compared to a prior year net interest margin of 2.87% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 2.90%.
  • Effective tax rate of 18.87% compared to 14.58% in 2024. The increase in the effective rate in the current year was primarily due to a decreased benefit from tax losses and credits related to LIHTC investment properties, an increase in state tax expense and nondeductible expenses related to acquisitions.

Highlights for Fourth Quarter 2025:

  • Total revenues were $219.94 million in fourth quarter 2025, an increase of $44.40 million, or 25.29%, from the prior year quarter. This increase was attributable to a combination of increased loan volume, margin expansion, and income from acquisitions, including a full quarter of contribution from the Old Point transaction. Net interest income increased $40.91 million, or 34.65%, driven by increases in loan interest income slightly offset by decreases in deposit costs between quarters. Noninterest income increased $3.49 million, or 6.07%, compared to the prior year quarter.
  • Loans held for investment decreased $43.23 million, or 0.32%, from September 30, 2025.
  • Total deposits decreased $21.82 million, or 0.13%, compared to September 30, 2025.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $66.33 million, or 5.12% on an annualized basis, compared to the linked quarter.
  • In the quarter ended December 31, 2025, annualized return on average common shareholders' equity was 6.69% and annualized return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) was 10.36%.
  • Net interest margin was 3.56% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.58% compared to the prior year quarter net interest margin of 2.99% and taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) of 3.02%.
  • Effective tax rate of 23.72% compared to 13.86% in fourth quarter 2024 and 16.82% in the linked quarter. The increase in the effective tax rate from fourth quarter 2024 to 2025 was primarily due to a decreased benefit from tax loss and credits related to LIHTC investment properties and limitations on the deductibility of deferred executive compensation.

“Our resilient balance sheet and disciplined risk-management practices position our company to act strategically amid a shifting landscape and broader macroeconomic challenges. I am pleased with our ability to announce and close multiple transactions, responsibly deploy capital, and deliver year-over-year growth in tangible book value. As we move into 2026, our focus will be on continuing to integrate our recent partnerships, aggressively recruiting talent, and expanding our products and services to sustain our earnings growth momentum," said William I. Foster III, President and Chief Executive Officer.

Quarterly Net Interest Income:

  • Net interest income was $158.96 million compared to $118.06 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Acquisition-driven growth, coupled with higher yields on interest earning assets were further enhanced by a sequential decline in deposit costs.
  • Taxable equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP) was 3.58%, including purchase accounting accretion of 15 basis points, compared to 3.02%, including purchase accounting accretion of 4 basis points, for fourth quarter 2024.
  • On an average basis, loans held for investment had a yield of 5.66%, which represented 75.31% of earning assets, in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to a yield of 5.41%, and 72.90% of earning assets, in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Total cost of deposits decreased to 1.65% from 1.75% in the linked quarter and 2.07% in the quarter ended December 31, 2024.
  • Average interest-earning assets totaled $17.73 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $15.71 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of 12.83%.
  • Average interest-bearing liabilities totaled $11.75 billion, an increase of $1.29 billion, or 12.35%, compared to the prior year.

Quarterly Provision for Credit Losses:

  • The provision for credit losses was a benefit of $0.17 million in the current quarter compared to an expense of $15.28 million in the linked quarter, and $1.61 million one year ago.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased $1.83 million, compared to the linked quarter.   The decrease in the allowance was primarily driven by the combination of a slight decline in the loan portfolio and improvements in the macroeconomic forecast scenarios utilized in our models.
  • Net charge-offs were $1.95 million compared to $0.38 million one year prior and $0.25 million in the linked quarter. The primary source of net charge-offs in fourth quarter 2025 was $1.12 million in commercial and industrial loans and $0.79 million in indirect loans. The ratio of net charge-offs to average loans on an annualized basis was 0.06% in fourth quarter 2025, and 0.01% in both fourth quarter 2024 and in the linked quarter.
  • The allowance for credit losses on loans represented 1.10% of total loans at December 31, 2025, 1.08% at December 31, 2024, and 1.11% at September 30, 2025.

Quarterly Noninterest Income:

  • Total noninterest income was $60.98 million compared to $57.49 million in 2024, an increase of $3.49 million, or 6.07%.
  • Residential mortgage banking income was $11.54 million compared to $11.27 million in fourth quarter 2024. Loan volume in the current quarter was $0.62 billion, with purchase activity comprising 82.23%. Loan volume in fourth quarter 2024 was $0.57 billion, with purchase activity of 89.46%. A brief drop in rates during the fourth quarter resulted in an increase in refinance activity.
  • Gross margins on residential mortgages decreased 6 basis points from 3.25% in fourth quarter 2024 to 3.19% in the current quarter, and 13 basis points from 3.32%, when compared to the linked quarter.
  • Property management income increased 28.00%, or $1.84 million, in comparison to fourth quarter 2024 driven by changes in fee structure and improved results at our Maryland and Tennessee properties.
  • Total insurance commissions and other income decreased 0.62%, to $23.12 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Investment commissions increased $191 thousand, or 5.98%, driven by higher production levels.

Quarterly Noninterest Expense:

  • Total noninterest expense was $166.63 million compared to $127.44 million, an increase of $39.19 million, or 30.75%. Primary sources of the increase were salary and benefits expense and acquisition-related expense.
  • An increase in banking personnel related to the Village and Old Point acquisitions represented $5.75 million of the increase compared to fourth quarter of 2024. Additional factors contributing to the $10.69 million increase in salaries were annual base salary adjustments that went into effect mid-September 2025 and performance-based incentives.
  • The acquisition of Village and Old Point in 2025 as well as expenses related to the acquisition of Dogwood State Bank which was completed on January 12, 2026 resulted in $18.26 million in acquisition-related expense in the quarter.

Consolidated Balance Sheet Highlights:

  • Total assets were $19.69 billion at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.45 billion, or 14.21%, compared to $17.24 billion at December 31, 2024. Combined assets obtained through the acquisition of Village and Old Point totaled $2.15 billion.
  • Loans held for investment increased $1.88 billion, or 16.38%, compared to year end 2024, but declined $43.23 million compared to the linked quarter, primarily in real estate multi-family loans. Acquired loans held for investment totaled $1.53 billion in 2025.
  • Mortgage loans held for sale decreased $46.02 million, or 22.96%, compared to prior year and $58.06 million, or 27.32%, from the linked quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $2.07 billion, or 14.35%, compared to December 31, 2024, but declined $21.82 million, or 0.13%, compared to the linked quarter. Deposits acquired in 2025 totaled $1.85 billion, including $544.61 million in noninterest-bearing deposits.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased $820.10 million, or 19.28%, compared to prior year, and decreased $66.33 million, or 1.29%, compared to the linked quarter.  
  • Total loans held for investment to total deposits were 80.78% compared to 80.93% at September 30, 2025 and 79.37% at December 31, 2024.
  • Total borrowings increased $74.24 million, or 25.00%, from prior year. Acquired borrowings totaled $91.18 million.

Investment Securities:

  • Total investment securities were $2.90 billion compared to $2.87 billion at September 30, 2025 and $2.59 billion at December 31, 2024. The weighted average duration of the portfolio at December 31, 2025 was 3.2 years. The carrying value of the AFS debt securities portfolio included $73.07 million in net unrealized losses, related to changes in interest rates, at December 31, 2025 compared to $155.28 million in net unrealized losses at December 31, 2024.

Loans and Asset Quality:

  • Total loans held for investment were $13.34 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $13.38 billion at September 30, 2025 and $11.46 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming assets were $14.36 million, or 0.07% of total assets, compared to $7.87 million, or 0.05% of total assets, at December 31, 2024.
  • Nonperforming loans were 0.09% of period end loans at December 31, 2025 and 0.06% at December 31, 2024.
  • Foreclosed property totaled $2.63 million at December 31, 2025, and consisted of $879 thousand in former bank premises, $401 thousand in other real estate, and $1.35 million in repossessed autos. Foreclosed property consisted of repossessed autos totaling $443 thousand at December 31, 2024.

Deposits and Borrowings:

  • Total deposits were $16.51 billion compared to $16.53 billion at September 30, 2025 and $14.44 billion at December 31, 2024.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits were 30.73% of total deposits at December 31, 2025 compared to 31.09% at September 30, 2025 and 29.46% at December 31, 2024.
  • Total borrowings were $371.14 million compared to $362.23 million at September 30, 2025 and $296.90 million at December 31, 2024.

Capital:

  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 11.34% (1).
  • Tier 1 leverage capital ratio of 9.36% (1).
  • Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 11.39% (1).
  • Total risk-based capital ratio of 14.14% (1).
  • Book value per share was $30.67 compared to $30.27 at September 30, 2025 and $28.33 at December 31, 2024.
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) was $21.93 compared to $21.49 at September 30, 2025 and $21.44 at December 31, 2024.

(1) Preliminary.

Immaterial Correction of an Error
During the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, we identified an immaterial error related to our accrual of property management income, resulting in timing differences in the recording of noninterest income, provision for income taxes, and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests in 2024 and 2025. In accordance with Staff Accounting Bulletin (“SAB”) No. 99, Materiality, and SAB No. 108, Considering the Effects of Prior Year Misstatements when Quantifying Misstatements in Current Year Financial Statements, we evaluated the errors and determined that the related impact was not material to results of operations, financial position, or cash flows for any historical annual or interim period. Prior year amounts have been adjusted to reflect the immaterial correction, which (i) overstated accounts receivable and property management income, net $464 thousand, (ii) overstated and understated income tax expense and overstated income tax receivable each by $104 thousand, (iii) understated income attributable to noncontrolling interest by $40 thousand, in each case as of the year ended December 31, 2024.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

TowneBank intends to hold its 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at the Virginia Beach Convention Center, 1000 19th Street in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About TowneBank:
Founded in 1999, TowneBank is a company built on relationships, offering a full range of banking and other financial services, with a focus of serving others and enriching lives. Dedicated to a culture of caring, Towne values all employees and members by embracing their diverse talents, perspectives, and experiences.

Today, TowneBank operates over 70 banking offices throughout Hampton Roads and Central Virginia, Eastern and Central North Carolina, the Greenville and upstate region of South Carolina, and Charleston, South Carolina – serving as a local leader in promoting the social, cultural, and economic growth in each community. Towne offers a competitive array of business and personal banking solutions, delivered with only the highest ethical standards. Experienced local bankers providing a higher level of expertise and personal attention with local decision-making are key to the TowneBank strategy. TowneBank has grown its capabilities beyond banking to provide expertise through its affiliated companies that include Towne Wealth Management, Towne Insurance Agency, Towne Benefits, TowneBank Mortgage, TowneBank Commercial Mortgage, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices RW Towne Realty, Towne 1031 Exchange, Towne Vacations, and Towne Trust Company, N.A.. With total assets of $19.69 billion as of December 31, 2025, TowneBank is one of the largest banks headquartered in Virginia.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

This press release contains certain financial measures determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following: fully tax-equivalent net interest margin, core operating earnings, core net income, tangible book value per common share, total risk-based capital ratio, tier one leverage ratio, tier one capital ratio, and the tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of TowneBank’s core business and the strength of its capital position. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful additional information about TowneBank to assist investors in evaluating operating results, financial strength, and capitalization. The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as additional views of the way our financial measures are affected by significant charges for credit costs and other factors. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The computations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this presentation are referenced in a footnote or in the appendix to this presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the beliefs, expectations, or opinions of TowneBank and its management regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of such words as: "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan,” "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional terms, such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," "likely," "probably," or "possibly." These statements may address issues that involve significant risks, uncertainties, estimates, and assumptions made by management. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include among others, competitive pressures in the banking industry that may increase significantly; changes in the interest rate environment that may reduce margins and/or the volumes and values of loans made or held as well as the value of other financial assets held; an unforeseen outflow of cash or deposits or an inability to access the capital markets, which could jeopardize our overall liquidity or capitalization; changes in the creditworthiness of customers and the possible impairment of the collectability of loans; insufficiency of our allowance for credit losses due to market conditions, inflation, changing interest rates or other factors; adverse developments in the financial industry generally, such as the 2023 bank failures, responsive measures to mitigate and manage such developments, related supervisory and regulatory actions and costs, and related impacts on customer and client behavior; general economic conditions, either nationally or regionally, that may be less favorable than expected, resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in credit quality and/or a reduced demand for credit or other services; geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts, trade restrictions and tariffs, civil unrest, and terrorist attacks and the potential impact, directly or indirectly, on our business; the effects of weather-related or natural disasters, which may negatively affect our operations and/or our loan portfolio and increase our cost of conducting business; public health events (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and governmental and societal responses to them; changes in the legislative or regulatory environment, including changes in accounting standards and tax laws and changes impacting the rulemaking, supervision, examination and enforcement priorities of the federal banking agencies, that may adversely affect our business; our ability to successfully integrate the businesses from past and future acquisitions, including our recent mergers with Old Point Financial Corporation and Dogwood State Bank, to the extent that that process may take longer or be more difficult, time-consuming, or costly to accomplish than expected; deposit attrition, operating costs, customer losses, and business disruption associated with recently completed acquisitions, including reputational risk and adverse effects on relationships with employees, customers or other business partners, that may be greater than expected; costs or difficulties related to the integration of the businesses that we have acquired that may be greater than expected; expected growth opportunities or cost savings associated with recently completed acquisitions that may not be fully realized or realized within the expected time frame; the diversion of management's attention and time from ongoing business operations and opportunities on merger and integration related matters; the introduction of new lines of business or new products and services; cybersecurity threats or attacks, whether directed at us or at vendors or other third parties with which we interact, the implementation of new technologies, and the ability to develop and maintain reliable electronic systems; competitors that may have greater financial resources and develop products that enable them to compete more successfully; changes in business conditions; and changes in the securities market; and changes in our local economy with regard to our market area, including any adverse impact of actual and proposed cuts to federal spending, including defense, security and military spending, on the economy. Any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf speak only as of the date they are made or as of the date indicated, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. For additional information on factors that could materially influence forward-looking statements included in this report, see the "Risk Factors" in TowneBank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and related disclosures in other filings that have been, or will be, filed by TowneBank with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

TOWNEBANK
Selected Financial Highlights (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
Income and Performance Ratios:         
Total revenue$219,943  $222,584  $210,093  $183,096  $175,546 
Net income 40,850   44,612   41,319   44,009   40,067 
Net income available to common shareholders 40,630   44,295   40,887   43,714   39,967 
Net income per common share - diluted 0.51   0.58   0.54   0.58   0.53 
Book value per common share 30.67   30.27   29.41   29.00   28.33 
Book value per share - tangible(non-GAAP) 21.93   21.49   21.80   22.17   21.44 
Return on average assets 0.82%  0.94%  0.91%  1.03%  0.92%
Return on average assets - tangible(non-GAAP) 0.94%  1.05%  1.01%  1.12%  1.00%
Return on average equity 6.67%  7.72%  7.52%  8.21%  7.40%
Return on average equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 10.32%  11.39%  10.94%  11.39%  10.36%
Return on average common equity 6.69%  7.75%  7.54%  8.27%  7.46%
Return on average common equity - tangible(non-GAAP) 10.36%  11.45%  10.99%  11.50%  10.46%
Noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue 27.73%  33.98%  34.69%  34.20%  32.75%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (1):         
Common equity tier 1 11.34%  11.18%  11.77%  12.75%  12.77%
Tier 1 11.39%  11.23%  11.82%  12.87%  12.89%
Total 14.14%  13.98%  14.49%  15.65%  15.68%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.36%  9.84%  9.93%  10.61%  10.36%
Asset Quality:         
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans12.57x 19.38x 16.81x 19.15x 16.69x
Allowance for credit losses on loans to period end loans 1.10%  1.11%  1.09%  1.08%  1.08%
Nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.09%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%  0.06%
Nonperforming assets to period end assets 0.07%  0.05%  0.05%  0.04%  0.05%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized) 0.06%  0.01%  %  0.02%  0.01%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$1,948  $254  $19  $626  $382 
          
Nonperforming loans$11,726  $7,698  $7,982  $6,586  $7,424 
Former bank premises 879   885          
Foreclosed property 1,754   1,798   1,306   786   443 
Total nonperforming assets$14,359  $10,381  $9,288  $7,372  $7,867 
Loans past due 90 days and still accruing interest$890  $1,863  $210  $15  $1,264 
Allowance for credit losses on loans$147,343  $149,175  $134,187  $126,131  $123,923 
Mortgage Banking:         
Loans originated, mortgage$504,732  $491,921  $494,108  $300,699  $385,238 
Loans originated, joint venture 118,597   144,440   177,359   144,495   180,188 
Total loans originated$623,329  $636,361  $671,467  $445,194  $565,426 
Number of loans originated 1,551   1,679   1,750   1,181   1,489 
Number of originators 161   169   166   161   160 
Purchase % 82.23%  91.84%  92.37%  89.94%  89.46%
Loans sold$652,853  $657,822  $596,009  $475,518  $629,120 
Rate lock asset$1,145  $2,213  $2,186  $1,880  $1,150 
Gross realized gain on sales and fees as a % of loans originated 3.19%  3.32%  3.13%  3.18%  3.25%
Other Ratios:         
Net interest margin 3.56%  3.48%  3.38%  3.14%  2.99%
Net interest margin-fully tax equivalent(non-GAAP) 3.58%  3.50%  3.40%  3.17%  3.02%
Average earning assets/total average assets 89.96%  90.03%  90.23%  90.32%  90.57%
Average loans/average deposits 80.57%  80.92%  81.09%  80.01%  78.71%
Average noninterest deposits/total average deposits 31.28%  31.30%  30.88%  29.68%  30.14%
Period end equity/period end total assets 12.34%  12.18%  12.19%  12.58%  12.46%
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 73.37%  67.08%  69.82%  70.41%  70.92%
(1) Regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.      



TOWNEBANK
Selected Data (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
          
Investment Securities      % Change
 Q4 Q4 Q3 Q4 25 vs. Q4 25 vs.
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 2025   2024   2025  Q4 24 Q3 25
U.S. agency securities$365,644  $293,917  $364,889  24.40% 0.21%
U.S. Treasury notes 83,631   28,429   83,246  194.17% 0.46%
Municipal securities 494,380   439,115   478,711  12.59% 3.27%
Trust preferred and other corporate securities 142,994   95,279   143,291  50.08% (0.21)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 1,624,747   1,497,951   1,599,812  8.46% 1.56%
Allowance for credit losses (1,207)  (1,326)  (1,350) (8.97)% (10.59)%
Total$2,710,189  $2,353,365  $2,668,599  15.16% 1.56%
Gross unrealized gains (losses) reflected in financial statements         
Total gross unrealized gains$13,566  $2,572  $10,741  427.45% 26.30%
Total gross unrealized losses (86,632)  (157,851)  (98,606) (45.12)% (12.14)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) and other adjustments on AFS securities$(73,066) $(155,279) $(87,865) (52.95)% (16.84)%
          
Held-to-maturity securities, at amortized cost         
U.S. agency securities$48,252  $102,622  $68,140  (52.98)% (29.19)%
U.S. Treasury notes 95,783   96,710   96,017  (0.96)% (0.24)%
Municipal securities 5,464   5,366   5,439  1.83% 0.46%
Trust preferred corporate securities 2,068   2,121   2,081  (2.50)% (0.62)%
Mortgage-backed securities issued by GSEs 5,130   5,533   5,166  (7.28)% (0.70)%
Allowance for credit losses (65)  (77)  (65) (15.58)% %
Total$156,632  $212,275  $176,778  (26.21)% (11.40)%
Total gross unrealized gains$253  $178  $283  42.13% (10.60)%
Total gross unrealized losses (2,681)  (8,647)  (3,746) N/M (28.43)%
Net unrealized gains (losses) on HTM securities$(2,428) $(8,469) $(3,463) (71.33)% (29.89)%
Total unrealized (losses) gains on AFS and HTM securities$(75,494) $(163,748) $(91,328) (53.90)% (17.34)%
          
       % Change
Loans Held For InvestmentQ4 Q4 Q3 Q4 25 vs. Q4 25 vs.
  2025   2024   2025  Q4 24 Q3 25
Real estate - construction and development$1,266,242  $1,082,161  $1,239,372  17.01% 2.17%
Commercial real estate - owner occupied 1,932,015   1,628,731   1,910,050  18.62% 1.15%
Commercial real estate - non owner occupied 3,777,350   3,196,665   3,808,755  18.17% (0.82)%
Real estate - multifamily 858,212   801,079   920,254  7.13% (6.74)%
Residential 1-4 family 2,181,949   1,891,470   2,189,417  15.36% (0.34)%
HELOC 583,725   410,594   556,386  42.17% 4.91%
Commercial and industrial business (C&I) 1,455,455   1,280,394   1,452,133  13.67% 0.23%
Government 507,586   513,039   504,543  (1.06)% 0.60%
Indirect 672,401   567,245   697,606  18.54% (3.61)%
Consumer loans and other 100,869   87,677   100,517  15.05% 0.35%
Total$13,335,804  $11,459,055  $13,379,033  16.38% (0.32)%
          
       % Change
DepositsQ4 Q4 Q3 Q4 25 vs. Q4 25 vs.
  2025   2024   2025  Q4 24 Q3 25
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,073,157  $4,253,053  $5,139,488  19.28% (1.29)%
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 8,390,884   7,329,669   8,273,987  14.48% 1.41%
Savings 332,752   311,841   331,168  6.71% 0.48%
Certificates of deposits 2,712,324   2,542,735   2,786,292  6.67% (2.65)%
Total$16,509,117  $14,437,298  $16,530,935  14.35% (0.13)%
          


TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
   Interest Average   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:                 
Loans (net of unearned income
and deferred costs)		$13,352,669  $190,556  5.66% $12,662,595  $180,361  5.65% $11,455,253  $155,710  5.41%
Taxable investment securities 2,687,834   24,255  3.61%  2,627,476   23,203  3.53%  2,421,253   20,722  3.42%
Tax-exempt investment securities 199,472   2,385  4.78%  176,193   1,913  4.34%  176,266   1,832  4.16%
Total securities 2,887,306   26,640  3.69%  2,803,669   25,116  3.58%  2,597,519   22,554  3.47%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,301,770   11,825  3.60%  1,096,909   10,597  3.83%  1,451,121   15,796  4.33%
Mortgage loans held for sale 187,911   2,794  5.95%  204,949   3,351  6.54%  209,315   3,088  5.90%
Total earning assets 17,729,656   231,815  5.19%  16,768,122   219,425  5.19%  15,713,208   197,148  4.99%
Less: allowance for credit losses (149,047)      (139,408)      (123,068)    
Total nonearning assets 2,126,757       1,995,385       1,758,988     
Total assets$19,707,366      $18,624,099      $17,349,128     
Liabilities and Equity:                 
Interest-bearing deposits                 
Demand and money market$8,266,287  $42,226  2.03% $7,791,983  $43,015  2.19% $7,157,076  $43,894  2.44%
Savings 331,959   626  0.75%  332,403   684  0.82%  315,414   777  0.98%
Certificates of deposit 2,789,603   26,125  3.72%  2,626,140   25,444  3.84%  2,694,236   31,214  4.61%
Total interest-bearing deposits 11,387,849   68,977  2.40%  10,750,526   69,143  2.55%  10,166,726   75,885  2.97%
Borrowings 81,148   (36) (0.17)%  49,111   (212) (1.69)%  36,708   (151) (1.61)%
Subordinated debt, net 283,601   2,764  3.90%  267,755   2,461  3.68%  257,667   2,261  3.51%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,752,598   71,705  2.42%  11,067,392   71,392  2.56%  10,461,101   77,995  2.97%
Demand deposits 5,184,356       4,898,006       4,386,911     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 352,753       378,717       353,005     
Total liabilities 17,289,707       16,344,115       15,201,017     
Shareholders’ equity 2,417,659       2,279,984       2,148,111     
Total liabilities and equity$19,707,366      $18,624,099      $17,349,128     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4)  $160,110      $148,033      $119,153   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures                   
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment   (1,146)      (1,081)      (1,096)  
Net interest income (GAAP)  $158,964      $146,952      $118,057   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)    2.77%     2.63%     2.02%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets      1.60%     1.69%     1.97%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)      3.58%     3.50%     3.02%
Total cost of deposits    1.65%     1.75%     2.07%
                  

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.



TOWNEBANK
Average Balances, Yields and Rate Paid (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
 Year Ended December 31,
  2025   2024 
   Interest Average   Interest Average
 Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/
 Balance Expense Rate (1) Balance Expense Rate (1)
Assets:           
Loans (net of unearned income and deferred costs)$12,467,388  $694,504  5.57% $11,431,451  $619,505  5.42%
Taxable investment securities 2,598,519   92,120  3.55%  2,401,605   82,049  3.42%
Tax-exempt investment securities 181,008   7,960  4.40%  165,806   6,588  3.97%
Total securities 2,779,527   100,080  3.60%  2,567,411   88,637  3.45%
Interest-bearing deposits 1,161,118   44,464  3.83%  1,257,373   59,791  4.76%
Mortgage loans held for sale 182,457   11,568  6.34%  175,207   10,995  6.28%
Total earning assets 16,590,490   850,616  5.13%  15,431,442   778,928  5.05%
Less: allowance for credit losses (136,216)      (125,643)    
Total nonearning assets 1,953,254       1,750,922     
Total assets$18,407,528      $17,056,721     
Liabilities and Equity:           
Interest-bearing deposits           
Demand and money market$7,734,850  $167,901  2.17% $6,950,210  $188,936  2.72%
Savings 328,637   2,728  0.83%  319,369   3,345  1.05%
Certificates of deposit 2,629,798   102,776  3.91%  2,679,468   126,143  4.71%
Total interest-bearing deposits 10,693,285   273,405  2.56%  9,949,047   318,424  3.20%
Borrowings 48,809   (890) (1.80)%  95,448   4,529  4.67%
Subordinated debt, net 271,024   10,138  3.74%  256,489   8,970  3.50%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 11,013,118   282,653  2.57%  10,300,984   331,923  3.22%
Demand deposits 4,764,057       4,296,372     
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 368,102       374,372     
Total liabilities 16,145,277       14,971,728     
Shareholders' equity 2,262,251       2,084,993     
Total liabilities and equity$18,407,528      $17,056,721     
Net interest income (tax-equivalent basis) (4) $567,963      $447,005   
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures          
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment  (4,356)      (4,400)  
Net interest income (GAAP) $563,607      $442,605   
Interest rate spread (2)(4)   2.56%     1.83%
Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets   1.70%     2.15%
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent basis) (3)(4)   3.42%     2.90%
Total cost of deposits   1.77%     2.24%
            

(1) Yields and interest income are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%.
(2) Interest spread is the average yield earned on earning assets less the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Fully tax equivalent.
(3) Net interest margin is net interest income expressed as a percentage of average earning assets. Fully tax equivalent.
(4) Non-GAAP.



TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  2025   2024 
 (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS   
Cash and due from banks$129,941  $108,750 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,097,155   1,127,878 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,553   102,847 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,350,649   1,339,475 
Securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $2,784,462 and $2,509,970, and allowance for credit losses of $1,207 and $1,326 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 2,710,189   2,353,365 
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value $154,269 and $203,883 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 156,697   212,352 
Less: allowance for credit losses (65)  (77)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 156,632   212,275 
Other equity securities 12,219   12,100 
FHLB stock 16,341   12,136 
Total Securities 2,895,381   2,589,876 
Mortgage loans held for sale 154,444   200,460 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 13,335,804   11,459,055 
Less: allowance for credit losses (147,343)  (123,923)
Net Loans 13,188,461   11,335,132 
Premises and equipment, net 430,987   368,876 
Goodwill 594,080   457,619 
Other intangible assets, net 96,528   60,171 
BOLI 337,425   279,802 
Other assets 639,386   606,910 
TOTAL ASSETS$19,687,341  $17,238,321 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
Deposits:   
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,073,157  $4,253,053 
Interest-bearing:   
Demand and money market accounts 8,390,884   7,329,669 
Savings 332,752   311,841 
Certificates of deposit 2,712,324   2,542,735 
Total Deposits 16,509,117   14,437,298 
Advances from the FHLB 52,452   3,218 
Subordinated debt, net 283,870   260,001 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 34,817   33,683 
Total Borrowings 371,139   296,902 
Other liabilities 378,076   357,063 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,258,332   15,091,263 
Preferred stock, authorized and unissued shares - 2,000,000     
Common stock, $1.667 par: Authorized shares - 150,000,000   
Issued and outstanding shares 78,964,038 in 2025 and 75,255,205 in 2024 131,633   125,455 
Capital surplus 1,254,776   1,122,147 
Retained earnings 1,087,343   1,000,072 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost   
1,086,290 shares in 2025 and 1,046,121 shares in 2024 (23,293)  (21,868)
Deferred compensation trust 23,293   21,868 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (51,685)  (116,045)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,422,067   2,131,629 
Noncontrolling interest 6,942   15,429 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,429,009   2,147,058 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$19,687,341  $17,238,321 
    
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
   
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 December 31, December 31,
  2025   2024   2025   2024 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
INTEREST INCOME:       
Loans, including fees$189,824  $154,933  $691,529  $616,248 
Investment securities 26,226   22,236   98,699   87,494 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,825   15,796   44,464   59,791 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,794   3,087   11,568   10,995 
Total interest income 230,669   196,052   846,260   774,528 
INTEREST EXPENSE:       
Deposits 68,977   75,885   273,405   318,424 
Advances from the FHLB 532   26   939   3,435 
Subordinated debt, net 2,764   2,261   10,138   8,970 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (568)  (177)  (1,829)  1,094 
Total interest expense 71,705   77,995   282,653   331,923 
Net interest income 158,964   118,057   563,607   442,605 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (169)  1,606   23,937   (548)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 159,133   116,451   539,670   443,153 
NONINTEREST INCOME:       
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,538   11,272   48,584   46,957 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 23,120   23,265   101,013   98,562 
Property management income, net 8,412   6,572   57,620   50,028 
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,638   3,289   15,663   12,838 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,808   1,486   7,208   6,529 
Investment commissions, net 3,386   3,195   13,318   10,953 
BOLI 2,898   4,478   8,919   11,444 
Other income 5,166   3,932   19,779   13,296 
Net gain on investment securities 13      6   74 
Total noninterest income 60,979   57,489   272,110   250,681 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:       
Salaries and employee benefits 85,088   74,399   317,492   289,248 
Occupancy 11,367   9,819   40,479   38,309 
Furniture and equipment 5,315   4,850   19,751   18,619 
Amortization - intangibles 5,347   3,095   16,778   12,769 
Software expense 6,986   6,870   27,633   26,816 
Data processing 4,236   3,788   17,210   17,011 
Professional fees 2,931   3,446   11,122   15,134 
Advertising and marketing 3,668   3,359   15,127   15,627 
FDIC and Other Insurance 3,429   2,534   12,324   11,821 
Acquisition Related Expenses 18,256   268   55,227   1,342 
Other expenses 20,003   15,013   68,421   57,220 
Total noninterest expense 166,626   127,441   601,564   503,916 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 53,486   46,499   210,216   189,918 
Provision for income tax 12,636   6,432   39,425   27,545 
Net income$40,850  $40,067  $170,791  $162,373 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (220)  (100)  (1,265)  (1,017)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$40,630  $39,967  $169,526  $161,356 
Per common share information       
Basic earnings$0.52  $0.53  $2.22  $2.15 
Diluted earnings$0.51  $0.53  $2.21  $2.15 
Cash dividends declared$0.27  $0.25  $1.06  $1.00 
        
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Balance Sheets - Five Quarter Trend
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
ASSETS         
Cash and due from banks$129,941  $152,647  $149,462  $126,526  $108,750 
Interest-bearing deposits at FRB 1,097,155   974,514   838,315   1,090,555   1,127,878 
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 123,553   122,819   123,911   100,249   102,847 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,350,649   1,249,980   1,111,688   1,317,330   1,339,475 
Securities available for sale 2,710,189   2,668,599   2,553,975   2,470,171   2,353,365 
Securities held to maturity 156,697   176,843   201,932   202,018   212,352 
Less: allowance for credit losses (65)  (65)  (67)  (68)  (77)
Securities held to maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 156,632   176,778   201,865   201,950   212,275 
Other equity securities 12,219   12,420   12,248   12,223   12,100 
FHLB stock 16,341   16,341   13,428   12,425   12,136 
Total Securities 2,895,381   2,874,138   2,781,516   2,696,769   2,589,876 
Mortgage loans held for sale 154,444   212,507   238,742   168,510   200,460 
Loans, net of unearned income and deferred costs 13,335,804   13,379,033   12,359,673   11,652,746   11,459,055 
Less: allowance for credit losses (147,343)  (149,175)  (134,187)  (126,131)  (123,923)
Net Loans 13,188,461   13,229,858   12,225,486   11,526,615   11,335,132 
Premises and equipment, net 430,987   422,134   392,056   373,111   368,876 
Goodwill 594,080   591,691   499,709   457,619   457,619 
Other intangible assets, net 96,528   101,875   74,186   57,145   60,171 
BOLI 337,425   334,527   295,434   280,344   279,802 
Other assets 639,386   657,731   632,382   618,990   606,910 
TOTAL ASSETS$19,687,341  $19,674,441  $18,251,199  $17,496,433  $17,238,321 
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY         
Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing demand$5,073,157  $5,139,488  $4,754,340  $4,313,553  $4,253,053 
Interest-bearing:         
Demand and money market accounts 8,390,884   8,273,987   7,654,317   7,463,355   7,329,669 
Savings 332,752   331,168   332,108   312,151   311,841 
Certificates of deposit 2,712,324   2,786,292   2,587,951   2,519,489   2,542,735 
Total Deposits 16,509,117   16,530,935   15,328,716   14,608,548   14,437,298 
Advances from the FHLB 52,452   52,646   12,838   3,029   3,218 
Subordinated debt, net 283,870   283,847   260,430   260,198   260,001 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings 34,817   25,740   20,847   20,875   33,683 
Total Borrowings 371,139   362,233   294,115   284,102   296,902 
Other liabilities 378,076   384,321   402,823   402,252   357,063 
TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,258,332   17,277,489   16,025,654   15,294,902   15,091,263 
Preferred stock              
Common stock, $1.667 par value 131,633   131,574   125,728   125,679   125,455 
Capital surplus 1,254,776   1,253,666   1,131,132   1,123,330   1,122,147 
Retained earnings 1,087,343   1,067,578   1,044,191   1,024,937   1,000,072 
Common stock issued to deferred compensation trust, at cost (23,293)  (24,130)  (23,977)  (21,969)  (21,868)
Deferred compensation trust 23,293   24,130   23,977   21,969   21,868 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (51,685)  (63,370)  (83,103)  (87,869)  (116,045)
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 2,422,067   2,389,448   2,217,948   2,186,077   2,131,629 
Noncontrolling interest 6,942   7,504   7,597   15,454   15,429 
TOTAL EQUITY 2,429,009   2,396,952   2,225,545   2,201,531   2,147,058 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY$19,687,341  $19,674,441  $18,251,199  $17,496,433  $17,238,321 
          
TOWNEBANK
Consolidated Statements of Income - Five Quarter Trend (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,
  2025   2025   2025   2025   2024 
INTEREST INCOME:         
Loans, including fees$189,824  $179,612  $169,772  $152,322  $154,933 
Investment securities 26,226   24,784   24,850   22,839   22,236 
Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions and federal funds sold 11,825   10,597   10,241   11,801   15,796 
Mortgage loans held for sale 2,794   3,351   2,770   2,653   3,087 
Total interest income 230,669   218,344   207,633   189,615   196,052 
INTEREST EXPENSE:         
Deposits 68,977   69,143   68,152   67,133   75,885 
Advances from the FHLB 532   258   124   25   26 
Subordinated debt, net 2,764   2,461   2,609   2,304   2,261 
Repurchase agreements and other borrowings (568)  (470)  (465)  (325)  (177)
Total interest expense 71,705   71,392   70,420   69,137   77,995 
Net interest income 158,964   146,952   137,213   120,478   118,057 
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES (169)  15,276   6,410   2,420   1,606 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 159,133   131,676   130,803   118,058   116,451 
NONINTEREST INCOME:         
Residential mortgage banking income, net 11,538   13,123   13,561   10,361   11,272 
Insurance commissions and related income, net 23,120   25,791   25,677   26,424   23,265 
Property management income, net 8,412   20,449   18,207   10,553   6,572 
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,638   4,056   3,642   3,327   3,289 
Credit card merchant fees, net 1,808   1,909   1,794   1,697   1,486 
Investment commissions, net 3,386   3,699   3,158   3,075   3,195 
BOLI 2,898   2,157   1,992   1,872   4,478 
Other income 5,166   4,456   4,849   5,310   3,932 
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 13   (7)         
Total noninterest income 60,979   75,633   72,880   62,619   57,489 
NONINTEREST EXPENSE:         
Salaries and employee benefits 85,088   78,964   78,362   75,078   74,399 
Occupancy 11,367   9,988   9,791   9,333   9,819 
Furniture and equipment 5,315   5,044   4,770   4,621   4,850 
Amortization - intangibles 5,347   4,427   3,979   3,026   3,095 
Software 6,986   7,518   6,835   6,293   6,870 
Data processing 4,236   4,630   4,510   3,835   3,788 
Professional fees 2,931   2,999   2,539   2,653   3,446 
Advertising and marketing 3,668   3,759   3,228   4,472   3,359 
Other expenses 41,688   36,409   36,651   21,225   17,815 
Total noninterest expense 166,626   153,738   150,665   130,536   127,441 
Income before income tax expense and noncontrolling interest 53,486   53,571   53,018   50,141   46,499 
Provision for income tax 12,636   8,959   11,699   6,132   6,432 
Net income$40,850  $44,612  $41,319  $44,009  $40,067 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (220)  (317)  (432)  (295)  (100)
Net income attributable to TowneBank$40,630  $44,295  $40,887  $43,714  $39,967 
Per common share information         
Basic earnings$0.52  $0.58  $0.54  $0.58  $0.53 
Diluted earnings$0.51  $0.58  $0.54  $0.58  $0.53 
Basic weighted average shares outstanding 78,805,687   76,417,605   75,240,678   75,149,668   75,034,688 
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 79,109,745   76,763,640   75,540,822   75,527,713   75,318,578 
Cash dividends declared$0.27  $0.27  $0.27  $0.25  $0.25 
          
TOWNEBANK
Banking Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, 2025
 December 31, 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024    2025   2024  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Net interest income$157,931  $117,137  $145,746  $559,585  $439,417  $120,168  27.35%
Service charges on deposit accounts 4,638   3,289   4,056   15,663   12,838   2,825  22.00%
Credit card merchant fees 1,808   1,486   1,909   7,208   6,529   679  10.40%
Investment income, net 3,386   3,195   3,933   13,318   10,953   2,365  21.59%
Other income 6,130   6,456   4,632   23,240   19,551   3,689  18.87%
Subtotal 15,962   14,426   14,530   59,429   49,871   9,558  19.17%
Net gain/(loss) on investment securities 13      (7)  6   74   (68) (91.89)%
Total noninterest income 15,975   14,426   14,523   59,435   49,945   9,490  19.00%
Total revenue 173,906   131,563   160,269   619,020   489,362   129,658  26.50%
              
Provision for credit losses 49   1,525   15,148   23,776   (665)  24,441  3,675.34%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 58,669   50,130   53,053   214,256   190,391   23,865  12.53%
Occupancy 9,003   7,362   7,571   30,896   28,579   2,317  8.11%
Furniture and equipment 4,604   4,087   4,302   16,795   15,423   1,372  8.90%
Amortization of intangible assets 3,357   1,027   2,417   8,724   4,378   4,346  99.27%
Software 4,615   4,548   5,096   18,160   17,358   802  4.62%
Data processing 3,273   2,581   2,853   11,574   10,503   1,071  10.20%
Accounting and professional fees 2,422   2,648   2,514   8,880   12,576   (3,696) (29.39)%
Advertising and marketing 2,426   1,985   2,167   9,373   8,743   630  7.21%
FDIC and other insurance 3,089   2,243   2,672   11,028   10,719   309  2.88%
Acquisition related 18,010   268   17,761   53,447   875   52,572  n/m
Other expenses 16,399   11,317   13,272   52,916   42,032   10,884  25.89%
Total expenses 125,867   88,196   113,678   436,049   341,577   94,472  27.66%
Income before income tax, corporate allocation and noncontrolling interest 47,990   41,842   31,443   159,195   148,450   10,745  7.24%
Corporate allocation 1,449   1,172   1,544   5,924   4,696   1,228  26.15%
Income before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 49,439   43,014   32,987   165,119   153,146   11,973  7.82%
Provision for income tax 11,525   5,275   3,881   27,900   18,006   9,894  54.95%
Net income 37,914   37,739   29,106   137,219   135,140   2,079  1.54%
Noncontrolling interest (73)  (63)  (112)  (267)  (29)  (238) n/m
Net income attributable to TowneBank$37,841  $37,676  $28,994  $136,952  $135,111  $1,841  1.36%
              
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 70.45%  66.26%  69.42%  69.26%  68.92%    
 



TOWNEBANK
Mortgage Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2025   2025   2024  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Residential mortgage banking income, net$12,170  $11,580  $13,724  $50,558  $48,586  $1,972  4.06%
Income (loss) from unconsolidated subsidiary 18   68   107   250   216   34  15.74%
Net interest and other income 1,272   1,661   1,414   4,891   4,564   327  7.16%
Total revenue 13,460   13,309   15,245   55,699   53,366   2,333  4.37%
              
Provision for credit losses (218)  81   128   161   117  $44  37.61%
              
Expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 7,776   6,712   7,574   29,696   26,684   3,012  11.29%
Occupancy 908   981   956   3,900   4,079   (179) (4.39)%
Furniture and equipment 170   158   151   667   636   31  4.87%
Amortization of intangible assets             288   (288) (100.00)%
Software 798   719   800   3,114   3,127   (13) (0.42)%
Data processing 186   194   209   755   717   38  5.30%
Accounting and professional fees 163   252   117   663   847   (184) (21.72)%
Advertising and marketing 448   406   500   1,757   1,643   114  6.94%
FDIC and other insurance 129   112   128   470   399   71  17.79%
Acquisition related 246      53   1,780      1,780  100.00%
Other expenses 2,293   2,652   2,466   9,952   9,738   214  2.20%
Total expenses 13,117   12,186   12,954   52,754   48,158   4,596  9.54%
              
Income (loss) before income tax, corporate allocation, and noncontrolling interest 561   1,042   2,163   2,784   5,091   (2,307) (45.32)%
Corporate allocation (450)  (437)  (502)  (1,821)  (1,759)  (62) (3.52)%
Income (loss) before income tax provision and noncontrolling interest 111   605   1,661   963   3,332   (2,369) (71.10)%
Provision for income tax 1   122   319   39   619   (580) (93.70)%
Net income (loss) 110   483   1,342   924   2,713   (1,789) (65.94)%
Noncontrolling interest (147)  (156)  (205)  (778)  (967)  189  19.54%
Net income (loss) attributable to TowneBank$(37) $327  $1,137  $146  $1,746  $(1,600) (91.64)%
              
Efficiency ratio(non-GAAP) 97.45%  91.56%  84.97%  94.71%  89.70%    
 



TOWNEBANK
Resort Property Management Segment Financial Information (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
 
    
 Three Months Ended Year Ended Increase/(Decrease)
 December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 over 2024
  2025   2024   2025   2025   2024  Amount Percent
Revenue             
Property management fees, net$8,412  $6,572  $20,449  $57,620  $50,028  $7,592  15.18%
Net interest and other income 69   3   44   150   107   43  40.19%
Total revenue 8,481   6,575   20,493   57,770   50,135   7,635  15.23%
              
Expenses      