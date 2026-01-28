The California Heat Pump Partnership announces inaugural Heat Pump Week to accelerate statewide adoption

Sacramento, CA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the California Heat Pump Partnership (CAHPP) announced the inaugural Heat Pump Week, scheduled to take place April 11–19, 2026. This first-of-its-kind statewide activation will convene contractors, builders, manufacturers, utilities, policymakers, community organizations, homeowners, and renters to accelerate California’s heat pump market.

Heat Pump Week will include a coordinated series of in-person, virtual, and hybrid events across the state focused on practical education, hands-on demonstrations, workforce training, and community engagement. With an emphasis on real-world applications and California's highly skilled workforce, the campaign will help California homeowners and renters access highly efficient electric heating and cooling solutions. The campaign will leverage The Switch is On, the state’s electrification marketing platform, which connects homeowners and renters to qualified contractors, highlights available incentives, and provides trusted resources to encourage adoption of electric technologies.

Heat Pump Week will feature:

Flagship events across California, including a Bay Area convening centered on the energy transition (April 13), a Sacramento convening centered on policy leadership (April 17), and a Los Angeles convening centered on LA rebuild (April 18), alongside dozens of community activations in partnership with manufacturers, distributors, contractors, energy providers, local governments, and community-based organizations.

Workforce and contractor development events designed to build capacity and confidence in heat pumps, alongside a Contractor Hub, a digital workspace launching via The Switch is On in March to engage, educate, and empower contractors with tools, customer leads, and additional support resources.

A statewide, targeted marketing and education campaign launching in February, with outreach to consumers and contractors, and amplification through multiple media channels, as well as a broad network of manufacturers, distributors, contractors, utilities, local governments, and community organizations.

For local homeowners and renters, Heat Pump Week will offer opportunities to connect directly with qualified contractors, explore all-electric appliances for space and water heating, learn about available incentives and rebates, and hear firsthand from other community members who have already made the switch for unbiased, straightforward information about highly efficient heat pumps.

Heat Pump Week is also designed to strengthen contractor confidence and capacity by highlighting the performance, reliability, and business opportunities associated with heat pumps. Contractors will benefit from hands-on training and product demonstrations, tools and resources to grow their businesses—such as The Switch Is On’s Pro Network for free customer leads—and opportunities to showcase their expertise to customers actively seeking heat pump installations. The week provides manufacturers and builders with a chance to demonstrate their products, host open houses, and provide training.

Buildings remain California’s second-largest source of greenhouse gas emissions, due in part to continued reliance on gas appliances for space and water heating. While approximately 1.9 million heat pumps are currently installed statewide, California must significantly accelerate adoption to meet its 2030 target of 6 million heat pumps. Heat Pump Week supports this effort by increasing consumer awareness, reinforcing workforce readiness, and strengthening market coordination at scale, and these efforts complement the momentum that is already building in California’s heat pump market and clean energy transition.

To learn more about Heat Pump Week and events happening near you, visit the California Heat Pump Partnership and The Switch Is On websites.

The California Heat Pump Partnership (CAHPP) is a groundbreaking alliance that brings together leaders in the public and private sectors to rapidly scale California’s heat pump market. This public-private partnership implements cross-sector initiatives to advance the state’s goal to install 6 million heat pumps by 2030, which will significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, enhance energy efficiency in buildings, and help ensure that all Californians can access the benefits of clean electric appliances.

