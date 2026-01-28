Hawthorn Bancshares Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2025

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HWBK), (the "Company"), the holding company for Hawthorn Bank, reported fourth quarter 2025 net income of $6.2 million, or earnings per diluted share ("EPS") of $0.90, and net income of $23.8 million, or EPS of $3.43, for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Results

Net income of $6.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, which improved from $6.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the third quarter 2025 (the "prior quarter").

Net interest margin, fully taxable equivalent ("FTE"), improved in the fourth quarter of 2025 to 4.03% compared to 3.97% for the prior quarter.

Return on average assets and equity of 1.33% and 14.47%, respectively, compared to 1.33% and 15.21%, respectively, for the prior quarter and 1.00% and 12.49%, respectively, for the fourth quarter 2024 (the "prior year quarter").

Loans decreased $27.2 million, or 1.8%, to $1.49 billion from $1.51 billion at September 30, 2025.

Deposits increased $28.2 million, or 1.9%, to $1.55 billion from $1.53 billion at September 30, 2025.

2025 Results

Net income of $23.8 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, which improved $5.5 million, or 30.4%, from $18.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, for 2024 (the "prior year"), an increase of $0.82 per diluted share, or 31.4%.

Net interest margin, FTE, of 3.89% compared to 3.41% for the prior year.

Return on average assets and equity of 1.30% and 14.95%, respectively, compared to 1.00% and 13.04%, respectively, for the prior year.

Efficiency ratio of 63.41%, an improvement of 451 basis points from 67.92% for the prior year.

Loans increased $20.6 million, or 1.4%, to $1.49 billion from $1.47 billion at the end of the prior year.

Deposits increased $21.0 million, or 1.4%, to $1.55 billion from $1.53 billion at the end of the prior year.

Book value of $25.13 per share, an increase of $3.77, or 17.6% per share, from $21.36 per share for the prior year.

Remained "well capitalized" with total risk-based capital of 15.49% at the end of the year compared to 14.79% at the end of the prior year.

Financial Results for the Quarter and the Year Ended December 31, 2025

Earnings

Net income increased $0.1 million, or 0.86%, to $6.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2025 compared to $6.1 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the prior quarter. Net income increased $1.6 million, or 34.5%, from $4.6 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2024 (the "prior year quarter").

Net income for 2025 was $23.8 million, or $3.43 per diluted share, compared to net income of $18.3 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, for the prior year, an increase of $0.82 per diluted share, or 31.4%.

Net interest income

Net interest income was $17.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, which increased $0.7 million, or 4.2%, from the prior quarter total of $16.9 million, and increased $2.2 million, or 14.6%, from the prior year quarter total of $15.3 million.

Interest income increased $0.3 million, or 1.1%, to $25.3 million for the current quarter from $25.0 million in the prior quarter, and increased $1.4 million, or 5.7%, in the current quarter from $23.9 million for the prior year quarter, driven primarily by an increase in average interest earning assets. Interest expense was $7.7 million for the current quarter, which decreased $0.4 million, or 5.3%, from $8.1 million for the prior quarter, and decreased $0.9 million, or 10.2%, from $8.6 million in the prior year quarter. Net interest margin, on an FTE basis, was 4.03% for the fourth quarter, compared to 3.97% for the prior quarter, and 3.55% for the prior year quarter.

The yield earned on average loans held for investment was 6.13%, on an FTE basis, for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 6.12% for the prior quarter and 5.86% for the prior year quarter.

The average cost of deposits was 2.23% for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 2.36% for the prior quarter and 2.49% for the prior year quarter. Non-interest bearing demand deposits as a percent of total deposits was 27.3% as of December 31, 2025, compared to 27.8% and 25.1% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Net interest income for 2025 was $65.9 million and net interest margin was 3.89%, on an FTE basis, compared to net interest income of $58.6 million and net interest margin of 3.41%, on an FTE basis, for the prior year.

Interest income increased $2.3 million, or 2.4%, to $97.7 million for the current year compared to $95.4 million for the prior year. Interest expense decreased $5.0 million, or 13.5%, to $31.8 million for the current year compared to $36.8 million for the prior year.

The yield earned on average loans increased to 6.03%, on an FTE basis, for the current year compared to 5.80%, on an FTE basis, for the prior year. The yield on investment securities was 3.81% for the current year compared to 3.36% for the prior year.

The average cost of deposits was 2.35% for the current year compared to 2.63% for the prior year.

Non-interest Income

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $3.6 million, a decrease of $0.1 million, or 3.5%, from $3.7 million for the prior quarter, and an increase of $0.1 million, or 1.8%, from $3.5 million for the prior year quarter.

Total non-interest income was $14.3 million for both the current year and the prior year.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $13.3 million, an increase of $0.4 million, or 3.4%, from $12.8 million for the prior quarter, which was primarily due to an increase in other non-interest expense. Other non-interest expense was $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of $0.4 million, or 25%, from $1.5 million for the prior quarter.

Non-interest expense increased $0.3 million, or 2.6%, from $12.9 million for the prior year quarter, which was driven primarily by an increase of $0.4 million, or 6.6%, in salaries and benefits to $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $6.6 million for the prior year quarter.

Non-interest expense for 2025 was $50.8 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 2.7%, from $49.5 million in the prior year. Salaries and employee benefits increased $1.3 million, or 4.8%, to $27.8 million for the current year compared to the prior year.

Efficiency Ratio

The fourth quarter efficiency ratio was 62.64% compared to 62.30% and 68.48% for the prior quarter and prior year quarter, respectively.

The efficiency ratio for the year was 63.41% compared to 67.92% for the prior year, an improvement of 451 basis points.

Loans

Loans held for investment decreased by $27.2 million, or 1.80%, to $1.49 billion as of December 31, 2025 compared to $1.51 billion as of September 30, 2025 and increased by $20.6 million, or 1.4%, from $1.47 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Investments

Investment securities decreased by $10.1 million, or 4.5%, to $215.9 million as of December 31, 2025 compared to $226.0 million as of September 30, 2025 and decreased by $7.9 million, or 3.5%, from $223.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing assets totaled $7.0 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $7.3 million and $4.2 million at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Non-performing assets to total loans was 0.47% at December 31, 2025, compared to 0.48% and 0.29% at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company had net loan charge-offs of $1.1 million, or 0.30% of average loans, compared to net loan charge-offs of $41,000, or 0.01% of average loans, and $43,000, or 0% of average loans, in the prior quarter and the prior year quarter, respectively. The increase was primarily due to a charge-off of one commercial relationship that had been reserved for in a prior period. The Company recognized provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $0.4 million for both the fourth quarter of 2025 and prior quarter and $0.3 million for the prior year quarter.

For 2025, the Company had net loan charge-offs of $1.2 million, or 0.08% of average loans, compared to $2.7 million, or 0.18% of average loans, for 2024. For 2025, the Company recognized a provision for credit losses on loans and unfunded commitments of $0.4 million compared to $1.0 million for 2024.

The allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025 was $21.1 million, or 1.42% of outstanding loans, and 307.52% of non-performing loans. At September 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses was $21.9 million, or 1.45% of outstanding loans, and 446.02% of non-performing loans. At December 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses was $22.0 million, or 1.50% of outstanding loans, and 802.48% of non-performing loans. The allowance for credit losses represents management’s best estimate of expected losses inherent in the loan portfolio and is commensurate with risks in the loan portfolio as of December 31, 2025.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2025 were $1.55 billion, an increase of $28.2 million, or 1.9%, from $1.53 billion as of September 30, 2025, and an increase of $21.0 million, or 1.4%, from $1.53 billion as of December 31, 2024.

Capital

The Company maintains its “well capitalized” regulatory capital position. At December 31, 2025, capital ratios were as follows: total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets 15.49%, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 14.24%, tier 1 leverage 12.12%, and common equity to assets 9.19%.

Pursuant to the Company's Repurchase Plan, management is given discretion to determine the number and pricing of the shares to be purchased under the plan, as well as the timing of any such purchases. The Company repurchased 100,358 common shares under the Repurchase Plan during 2025. As of December 31, 2025, $8.4 million remained available for share repurchases pursuant to the Repurchase Plan.

On January 28, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share, an increase of $0.01 per common share, or 5%, from the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2026.

FINANCIAL SUMMARY



(unaudited)



$000, except per share data As of December 31, September 30, December 31, Balance sheet information: 2025 2025 2024 Total assets $ 1,894,850 $ 1,932,105 $ 1,825,185 Loans held for investment 1,486,792 1,514,002 1,466,160 Allowance for credit losses (21,111 ) (21,904 ) (22,044 ) Investment securities 215,915 226,017 223,801 Deposits 1,554,149 1,525,917 1,533,182 Total stockholders’ equity 174,229 164,938 149,547 Market and per share data: Book value per share $ 25.13 $ 23.76 $ 21.36 Market price per share 34.88 31.04 28.35 Diluted earnings per share, year to date 3.43 2.53 2.61 Diluted earnings per share, quarter to date 0.90 0.88 0.66





For the three months ended December 31, September 30, December 31, Statement of income information: 2025 2025 2024 Total interest income $ 25,286 $ 25,003 $ 23,924 Total interest expense 7,707 8,138 8,578 Net interest income 17,579 16,865 15,346 Provision for credit losses 376 375 300 Non-interest income 3,585 3,716 3,522 Investment securities gains, net 15 105 3 Non-interest expense 13,258 12,821 12,921 Pre-tax income 7,545 7,490 5,650 Income taxes 1,360 1,358 1,053 Net income $ 6,185 $ 6,132 $ 4,597 Earnings per share: Basic: $ 0.90 $ 0.89 $ 0.66 Diluted: $ 0.90 $ 0.88 $ 0.66





FINANCIAL SUMMARY (continued)



(unaudited)



$000, except per share data For the year ended December 31, Statement of income information: 2025 2024 Total interest income $ 97,658 $ 95,351 Total interest expense 31,778 36,758 Net interest income 65,880 58,593 Provision for credit losses 360 1,027 Non-interest income 14,309 14,320 Investment securities gains (losses), net 117 (4 ) Non-interest expense 50,847 49,524 Pre-tax income 29,099 22,358 Income taxes 5,298 4,102 Net income $ 23,801 $ 18,256 Earnings per share: Basic: $ 3.44 $ 2.61 Diluted: $ 3.43 $ 2.61





As of or for the three months ended As of or for the year ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.33 % 1.33 % 1.00 % 1.30 % 1.00 % Return on average common equity 14.47 15.21 12.49 14.95 13.04 Net interest margin (FTE) 4.03 3.97 3.55 3.89 3.41 Efficiency ratio 62.64 62.30 68.48 63.41 67.92 Asset Quality and Ratios Non-performing loans(1) $ 6,865 $ 4,911 $ 2,747 Non-performing assets $ 6,963 $ 7,336 $ 4,193 Net charge-offs $ 1,122 $ 41 $ 43 $ 1,196 $ 2,725 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.30 % 0.01 % — % 0.08 % 0.18 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.42 1.45 1.50 Non-performing loans to total loans 0.46 0.32 0.19 Non-performing assets to loans 0.47 0.48 0.29 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.37 0.38 0.23 Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 307.52 446.02 802.48 Capital Ratios Average stockholders' equity to total assets 9.16 % 8.74 % 8.03 % 8.72 % 7.66 % Period-end stockholders' equity to period-end assets 9.19 8.54 8.19 Total risk-based capital ratio 15.49 14.90 14.79 Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 14.24 13.65 13.54 Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.23 10.71 10.49 Tier 1 leverage ratio 12.12 11.97 11.46

(1) Non-performing loans include loans 90 days past due and accruing and non-accrual loans.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc., a bank holding company headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, is the parent company of Hawthorn Bank, which has served families and businesses for more than 160 years. Hawthorn Bank has multiple locations, including in the greater Kansas City metropolitan area, Jefferson City, Columbia, Springfield, and Clinton.

