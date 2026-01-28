The Bahamas Achieves Unprecedented Tourism Success with Record-Breaking 12.5 Million Visitors

Nassau, The Bahamas, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation today announced a historic new benchmark for the nation’s tourism industry, welcoming an unprecedented 12.5 million visitors in 2025, the highest total ever recorded. This milestone firmly positions The Bahamas as one of the world’s leading tourism destinations and reflects sustained global demand, decisive leadership, and a tourism strategy delivering tangible economic impact across the country.

This achievement caps a period of exceptional performance for Bahamian tourism. Visitor arrivals grew 11.4 % year-over-year, surpassing 2024’s record and exceeding pre-pandemic 2019 levels by more than 70%. This growth underscores the strength and resilience of demand across global markets.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, the Hon. I. Chester Cooper, emphasized the national importance of the milestone: “Reaching 12.5 million visitors is a defining achievement for The Bahamas and a clear signal of confidence in our destination, our leadership, and our tourism strategy. Tourism continues to be a powerful engine of economic growth, delivering jobs, investment, and opportunity for Bahamians across our islands. While we are proud of this performance, our focus remains on sustaining growth responsibly and ensuring that the benefits of tourism continue to strengthen communities throughout the country.”

Cruise tourism remained the primary driver of growth, accounting for 86.5 % of total arrivals. Sea arrivals exceeded 10.6 million visitors, representing a 14 % increase year-over-year and nearly double 2019 levels. Major ports recorded record throughput, with continued gains across Nassau/Paradise Island and the Out Islands, supported by new cruise infrastructure and enhanced partnerships with leading cruise lines.

Several islands delivered standout performances, underscoring the breadth of tourism growth across the archipelago. Abaco recorded its highest total visitor arrivals on record, welcoming just south of 520,000 visitors in 2025. This milestone was driven by record-breaking sea arrivals and reflects sustained demand for the island’s distinctive Out Island experiences, reinforcing Abaco’s continued recovery and long-term tourism potential.

Grand Bahama’s tourism resurgence in 2025 was driven decisively by expanded and sustained airlift, marking a major inflection point for the island’s economy. For the first time in more than 22 years, total arrivals surpassed one million, reaching approximately 1.1 million through December. Air arrivals increased 20% year-over-year compared to 2024 and exceeded pre-pandemic 2019 levels by more than 30%, reflecting renewed airline confidence and a strengthening stopover market. This airlift-driven growth has directly benefited hotels, short-term rentals, restaurants, and on-island service providers, reinforcing Grand Bahama’s status as one of the fastest-growing and most compelling tourism rebound stories in The Bahamas and the wider region.

Beyond the major gateways, tourism growth continued to diversify across the Family Islands. Eleuthera recorded nearly 30 % growth, while Bimini and the Berry Islands continued to expand their roles as cruise destinations. Nearly 30 % of stopover visitors traveled to the Out Islands, strengthening community-based tourism and ensuring that the benefits of growth are shared more broadly across The Bahamas.

Air arrivals remained resilient amid global aviation constraints and weather-related disruptions. Nearly 1.7 million foreign air visitors traveled to The Bahamas, with late-year momentum reflected in year-over-year growth in December. Canada emerged as a bright spot, with stopover arrivals surpassing pre-pandemic levels, supported by expanded service and strengthened airline partnerships.

Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe highlighted the strategic implications of the record performance: “Welcoming 12.5 million visitors speaks to the strength of Brand Bahamas and the clarity of our market positioning. Demand is being driven by our island offerings, strong performance across multiple travel segments, and a destination that consistently meets the expectations of today’s global traveler. This momentum reflects how effectively The Bahamas is engaging international markets while building long-term competitiveness for the future.”

Stopover tourism continued to demonstrate quality demand, with over 1.8 million stopover visitors recorded during the year. Approximately two-thirds stayed in Nassau/Paradise Island, while nearly 30 % traveled to the Out Islands, supporting local businesses and community-based tourism experiences across the archipelago.

In addition to record visitor numbers, The Bahamas earned international recognition for excellence in destination marketing, digital engagement, and sustainability leadership. These accolades, combined with continued private-sector investment and product development, further strengthen the country’s global profile and competitiveness.

The Ministry acknowledged the essential role of tourism stakeholders, promotion boards, cruise and airline partners, hotel operators, and small tourism enterprises whose collaboration continues to underpin the industry’s success.

As The Bahamas marks this extraordinary achievement, the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation remains focused on the future—advancing initiatives that support sustainable tourism development, enhance infrastructure, diversify the visitor economy, and ensure that continued growth translates into lasting opportunity for Bahamians.

With consecutive record-breaking years and global momentum firmly established, The Bahamas enters its next chapter of tourism leadership with confidence, clarity, and purpose.

