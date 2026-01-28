Business Coach Arnaud CZ Releases Free Course to Help Corporate Fathers Build Side Income Amid Rising Job Uncertainty

PRAGUE, CZECHIA, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arnaud CZ, founder of the $100k Dad system, specializing in corporate-to-entrepreneur transitions, has released a comprehensive complimentary course called the $100k Dad system designed to help working fathers develop sustainable side income streams. The eight-hour video, available on YouTube, addresses growing concerns among professionals facing unprecedented job instability in the current economic climate.

Why Corporate Dads Are Seeking Side Income in 2026

The release comes at a critical moment for corporate employees worldwide. Recent data indicates that over 5,296 companies announced mass layoffs since January 2025, with October marking the worst month for workforce reductions in more than two decades. Major corporations including Verizon, UPS, and Microsoft have collectively eliminated tens of thousands of positions, leaving many families questioning the reliability of traditional employment.

"The corporate landscape has fundamentally changed," said Arnaud, who has coached over 150 entrepreneur fathers through his programs, with 50% of them based in the U.S. "Fathers who once relied on a single paycheck to support their families are recognizing that diversifying income has shifted from optional to essential. The question is no longer whether to build additional revenue streams, but how to do it effectively while maintaining current employment."

A Practical Framework for Building a Side Business While Employed

The complimentary course addresses a significant gap in available resources for professionals exploring entrepreneurship. Rather than theoretical concepts, the program provides a structured framework that participants can implement alongside their existing careers. Arnaud developed the curriculum based on patterns observed across his client base, identifying the specific challenges that fathers face when balancing family responsibilities, full-time employment, and business development.

Results from program participants illustrate the practical application of the methodology. Luka, an IT engineer who completed the course, generated $200,000 in his first three months as an independent consultant. David, another participant, earned $50,000 within two months of launching his mindset coaching practice. Both maintained their corporate positions during the initial transition period.

The Economic Case for Income Diversification

The timing of the program reflects broader economic trends affecting household financial planning. Research indicates that 36 percent of Americans, representing over 70 million people currently maintain side businesses. The global gig economy reached a valuation of $556.7 billion in 2024, with projections suggesting growth to $2.15 trillion by 2033. These figures suggest a fundamental shift in how professionals approach income generation and career security.

Artificial intelligence adoption has accelerated concerns about employment stability across industries. Goldman Sachs estimates that widespread AI implementation could displace six to seven percent of the American workforce. Early-career professionals in AI-exposed occupations have already experienced a 13 percent decline in available opportunities, creating ripple effects throughout organizational hierarchies.

Complimentary Course Offers Accessible Entry Point for Career Transition

Arnaud emphasized that the complimentary course represents his commitment to accessibility during economically uncertain times. The program covers foundational concepts that participants need before considering additional support through community coaching or accelerated implementation programs available through Arnaud CZ.

"Knowledge about building side income should not be gatekept when families are facing real financial pressure," Arnaud stated. "The complimentary course provides everything someone needs to understand the right approach. Those who want community support and accountability can explore group coaching options, but the core framework is available to anyone willing to invest the time."

The full course is available at https://youtu.be/nM3m7Sf7OKY?si=Rv_WdOLbLK_ku6pJ

Additional information about Arnaud CZ and available programs can be found at www.arnaud.cz

About the $100k Dad System

Arnaud CZ a French entrepreneur and business coach is the founder of the $100k Dad System, specializing in helping corporate professionals transition to entrepreneurship while maintaining employment stability. Through his company, he has mentored over 150 fathers seeking to build diversified income streams and achieve greater financial independence. His approach emphasizes practical implementation frameworks designed for professionals with limited time and significant family responsibilities.

