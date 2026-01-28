Central Wyoming College Announces Fall 2025 President’s and Dean’s Lists

Riverton, Wyoming, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Central Wyoming College (CWC) recognizes the academic achievements of its students by announcing those named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Fall 2025 semester. These honors reflect outstanding academic performance and a strong commitment to educational excellence.

Students earning placement on the President’s List achieved a 4.0 grade point average while enrolled full-time in at least 12 college-level credit hours. Students named to the Dean’s List earned a 3.5–3.99 grade point average while also maintaining full-time enrollment.

“These accomplishments represent the student’s resilience, discipline, and a genuine commitment to learning,” said Dr. Kathy Wells , Vice President of Academic Affairs. “Our faculty and staff take great pride in supporting students as they work toward their academic and professional goals.”

Beyond the classroom, CWC students are actively engaged in campus life and their communities. Participation in student organizations, athletics, leadership initiatives, and community service enhances the college experience and helps students develop skills that extend well beyond graduation.

The following students were named to the Fall 2025 President’s List:

Grace Adelmann, Derek Allen, Willow Aullman, Jessica Ayala, Nicolette Barlow, James Baron, Giana Biagioni, Jesse Bird, Aurelia Blackburn, Cami Brandt-Laney, Bryton Brown, Jon Bryce, Tate Bunmas, Sierra Burnett, Payt Burton, Brandi Byrnes, Kelsey Calhoun, Haley Callison, Jo Camoletto, Shanna Choate, Allie Condict, Kadie Crook, Connor Davidson, Darrias Day, Teagan Day, Coco Denison, Jenna Dewey, Madeline Dike, Michael Dix, Chyauna Dodge, Idania Duarte, Lori Duarte, Brianna Else, Hailey Engstrom, Naiche Estrada, Twila Estrada, Tyler Ewell, Gordon Ferris, Valeria Flores, Bekah Friday, Colette Friday, Claudia Galea, Emily Gaynor, Nick Georges, Sheyla Gies, Claire Giles, Krista Gorrell, Alex Gosar, Brighton Gould, Karla Gross, Cristie Guina, Lacey Gunnels, Sophia Halley, Tegan Halloran, Haley Halstead, Tally Hamilton, Cat Hancock, Haley Harford, Ambrosia Harris, Miley Harrison, Haylee Heaps, Sydney Heckathorn, Kyler Heil, Ryanne Hostetter, Lucy Howard, Neal Hushbeck, Alex Jackson, Shyua Jaure, Tyler Jette, Hallie Johnson, Brittany Jones, Lindsay Jones, Katelynn Kartchner, Tosha Kenyon, Cliff Krug, Michael Lance, Aaron Malone, Louis Manhood, Maycee Manzanares, Timbree Mathill, Noah McCann, Tylynn McDonald, Kyndal McFadden, Keeley Mendes, Kenna Merritt, Sarah Meservey, Gwen Meyer, Tessa Mihelich, Diana Mitic, Dayana Moreno-Perez, Braedyn Mosbrucker, Tarryn Mosbrucker, Maddox Nadge, Grace Neubauer, Aliyah Newton, Kennedie Noseep, Ray Oerter, Julian Ormond, Leo Apostolos Papanikolaou, Haven Patterson, Jordan Peel, Nora Pfisterer, Charlie Pike, Bridgette Plumb, Tessie Posey, Virginie Rachart, Gray Raether, Jenifer Reynolds, Laura Ring, Cami Rohrbaugh, Marcya Rosecrans, Addi Rowley, Presley Ryan, Kylee Sankey, Jaycie Schneider, Ebonie Siebert, Daniel Smith, Emma Smith, Revea Smith, Liam Solt, Lindsey Stewart, Ella Svensson, Alexis Taylor, Averee Thoman, Reese Titland, Eddie Tokarczyk, Paige Tolman, Ryleigh Turgeon, Nevaeh Tutton, Taytem Tyra, Cheyenne Ward, Laina Whitney, Sophie Wilkinson, Leslie Wistisen, Anna Womack, Rachel Workman.

The following students were named to the Fall 2025 Dean’s List:

Carly Anastos, Jennifer Atene, Clark Bailey, Kenedie Balster, Summeri Bass, Lexi Baumann, Zayden Berry, Socorro Betancourt, Mallorie Bichel, Brynlee Birch, Kylee Blumenshine, Jayce Boyer, Nevaeh Brill, Bailey Brown, Addi Burton, Paysen Calvert, Nadine C'Bearing, Jersee Clapier, Wetu Cloud Horse, Maria Cocita, Malcolm Colbert, Cammie Cornell, Randi Cox, Sam Crouch, Brodie Dale, Davide Daveri, Sandra Dawson, Trinity Despain, Chance Dokken, Taya DuCharme, Vannah Duran, Addison England, Cael Espenscheid, McKenna Flaherty, Warren Fletcher, Jed Foster, Eva Francisco, Marshal Franzen, Lilah Fritz, Emma Gantenbein, Noemi Gaytan Escamilla, Miles Gibson, Madison Gines, Ashley Hammock, Mary Harper, Shyenne Heinrich, Anne Hernandez, Cylla Hershberger, Tori Hester, Lily Hill, Morgan Hill, Tiphany Hillger, Pj Howe, Savanah Howell, Lexie Hunsaker, Colton Hunter, Sarah Hutchison, Savannah Irvin, Aislyn Ivie, Finis Johnson, Madi Johnson, Charlie Jones, Mia Jubber, Lexie Kesler, Jerel Kohler, Jodi Kraushaar, Kenzy Kuchenbuch, Haven Laird, Jaslun Langlois, Zoe Law, Biel Ledesma Fernandez, Kaia Leseberg, Addy Levanger, Frederik Lindhoej, Katelynn Maffei, Chantelle Marlatt, Quincey Mathews, Hunter McOmie, Heather Menke, Ray Metcalf, Lily Munger, Lacey Nebel, Dylan Nelson, Jillian Nelson, Justin Newberry, MacKenzie Nez, Maylee Nordstrom, Carter Noseep, Lachlan O'Brien, Clina Oldman, Nathan O'Neill, Isaac Patik, Leah Perkins, Kaelyn Post, Faylene Ridgley, Shawne Royce, Isabell Salas, Lucia Sheridan, Madi Shillig, Eli Siebersma, Bella Sika, Kaela Small, Danika Smith, Izaak Smith, Yadira Sosa, Rubi Sosa-Carlos, Audrey Steele, Tasha Stenton, Cedar Stewart, Amelia Tate, Jimmy Tzompa, Brenda Vega Carrillo, Iiris Vuorinen, Alli Wahl, Matthew Wakkuri, Addison Wessels, Blue Jay Whiteman, Kolter Wille, Hallie Wilson, Angilee Woleslagle, Chelsie Wolf.

“It takes determination to balance coursework with personal and professional responsibilities,” said Dr. Coralina Daly , Vice President for Student Affairs. “We are so proud of these students who have worked hard.”

Central Wyoming College remains committed to student success by offering academic support services such as tutoring, advising, and individualized guidance. Through these resources, CWC fosters an environment where students are encouraged to grow academically, personally, and professionally.

CWC also celebrates the accomplishments of its alumni, whose successes in a wide range of fields reflect the strength of the college’s academic programs. Their achievements serve as inspiration for current students as they prepare for the opportunities ahead.

