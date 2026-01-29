The International Surface Event (tise) Announces Recipients of the "What’s Hot – Best of tise” 2026 Awards

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets' The International Surface Event (tise), the largest annual resource for the flooring, stone and tile industries, today announces the winners of the annual “What’s Hot – Best of tise 2026 Awards”. The awards are sponsored by Floor Covering News and Stone World.

tise is the ultimate gathering to discover new products at the peak of the year's buying cycle, making it the go-to destination for industry professionals. As the epicenter for innovation and discovery, tise features traditional and cutting-edge products alongside dedicated pavilions showcasing flooring, stone, tile, machinery, and installation products. More than 650 brands span 155+ product categories on the show floor.

The "What's Hot - Best of tise" awards honor the standout products, services and solutions that contribute to the advancement of the industry through efficiency, creativity, safety, and innovation.

“The products featured in the awards program were selected because they consistently raise the bar and set new standards for innovation and excellence,” shares Amie Gilmore, Show Director of The International Surface Event (tise). “These companies embody the spirit of progress, delivering cutting-edge solutions that will inspire and redefine industry benchmarks."





Winners in the Surfaces category:

Style & Design: Karastan

Technology: Rara AI

Innovation: Mohawk

Sustainability: Nox

Disruption: Mohawk

Carpet: Couristan

Wood: AHF

Laminate: Stanton

Resilient: Mannington

Best Large Booth: AHF

Best Small Booth: Cali

Winners in the Tile + Stone category:

Style & Design: Cambria

Technology: Aardwolf

Innovation: GranQuartz

Sustainability: Full Circle Water

Disruption: Thryve

Best Small Booth: Wilson Industrial Electric

Best Large Booth: Full Circle Water

Tile: Arizona Tile

Stone: Vermont Quarries

The awards will return to tise next year from February 2-4, 2026. To stay up to date on the latest details on how to submit for "What's Hot - Best of tise" 2027 please visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com.

About tise - The International Surface Event

tise - The International Surface Event is a prestigious gathering that unites retailers, flooring distributors, contractors, fabricators, installers, architects, and designers within the flooring, stone and tile industries. It serves as a platform for curated product showcases, informative seminars, networking opportunities, and hands-on experiences, all centered on innovation and education. Attendees are invited to explore the latest products, technologies, and design solutions while connecting with industry experts and peers to drive business success and stay ahead in a competitive market.

For more information about tise - The International Surface Event visit www.intlsurfaceevent.com. Follow tise - The International Surface Event on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

