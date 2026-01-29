CoreWeave Shareholder Alert: ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors With Losses In Excess Of $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit Against CoreWeave, Inc. - CRWV

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until March 13, 2026 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against CoreWeave, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CRWV), if they purchased or otherwise acquired the Company’s securities between March 28, 2025 and December 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

Get Help

CoreWeave investors should visit us at https://claimsfiler.com/cases/nasdaq-crwv/ or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

CoreWeave and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws. The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated its ability to meet customer demand for its service; (ii) the Company materially understated the scope and severity of the risk that its reliance on a single third-party data center supplier created for its ability to meet customer demand for its services; (iii) the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s revenue; and (iv) as a result, CoreWeave's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Masaitis v. CoreWeave, Inc., et al., No. 26-cv-00355.

