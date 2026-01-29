Venu Holding Corporation Announces Termination of Proposed Public Offering

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: VENU), a developer and operator of upscale live music venues and premium hospitality destinations, today announced that it has terminated its proposed public offering of $75,000,000 of shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 (“Common Stock”), previously announced on January 27, 2026. As a result of such termination, no shares of the Common Stock of the Company are being sold pursuant to the offering.

The termination results from an assessment by the Company’s management that current market conditions are not conducive for an offering on terms that would be in the best interests of the Company’s shareholders.

The offering was made by the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 1, 2025 and was declared effective by the SEC on December 8, 2025, and a preliminary prospectus supplement that was filed with the SEC on January 27, 2025.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company.

About Venu Holding Corporation

Venu Holding Corporation (“VENU”) (NYSE American: VENU) is a premier owner, developer, and operator of luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Founded by Colorado Springs entrepreneur J.W. Roth, VENU has a portfolio of premium brands that includes Ford Amphitheater, Sunset Amphitheaters, Phil Long Music Hall, The Hall at Bourbon Brothers, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse and Tavern, Aikman Owners Clubs, and Roth’s Sea & Steak. With venues operating and in development across Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Texas and a nationwide expansion underway, VENU is setting a new standard for live entertainment.

VENU has been recognized nationally by The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Billboard, VenuesNow, and Variety for its innovative and disruptive approach to live entertainment. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders such as AEG Presents, NFL Hall of Famer and Founder of EIGHT Elite Light Beer, Troy Aikman, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, and Tixr, VENU continues to shape the future of the entertainment landscape. For more information, visit VENU’s website, Instagram, LinkedIn, or X.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “seek,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “aim,” “should,” "will” “would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections titled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, on file with the SEC, as well as in reports subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

