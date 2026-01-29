Commercial Roofing Expert Jonas Brenneman Shares Advice on Stopping Commercial Roof Leaks in HelloNation

LAWRENCE, Mich., Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should building owners do when they first notice a commercial roof leak? According to commercial roofing expert Jonas Brenneman, owner of Lakeside Commercial Roofing, LLC, early detection and immediate repair are critical in stopping leaks before they cause severe damage. In a recent article featured in HelloNation Magazine , Brenneman explains the steps building owners should take to identify, address, and prevent commercial roof leaks effectively.

Commercial roof leaks often start from common issues such as torn seams, punctured membranes, and failed flashing, typically caused by exposure to weather, improper installation, or general wear and tear. Brenneman notes that although leaks might initially seem minor, indicated by water stains or small drips, they can quickly lead to significant structural and internal damage if left unattended.

When a commercial roof leak is suspected, Brenneman emphasizes the importance of a thorough inspection conducted by roofing professionals. He advises that relying solely on visible signs of water damage isn't enough; specialized equipment such as infrared thermal imaging and moisture detection tools are crucial to accurately diagnosing and locating leaks. These advanced techniques help professionals pinpoint the exact source and extent of the leak, enabling precise and effective repairs.

Brenneman further highlights several proven methods for repairing leaks, depending on their cause. For instance, torn seams can be effectively repaired using specialized adhesives or hot-air welding techniques, while punctured roofing membranes are best fixed with reinforced patches that seamlessly integrate with existing roof materials. In situations involving failed flashing, Brenneman recommends complete replacement of the damaged sections to re-establish a reliable waterproof barrier.

Beyond repairs, Brenneman stresses that preventative maintenance plays a crucial role in minimizing the occurrence of commercial roof leaks. Regular inspections conducted at least twice per year can identify potential problems before they escalate. Brenneman advises that routine maintenance activities, such as clearing debris from drains and gutters and checking for early signs of wear and tear, significantly reduce the likelihood of leaks developing.

The quality of materials and workmanship also greatly impacts the longevity of roof repairs, according to Brenneman. He recommends using high-quality roofing products designed specifically for commercial applications, such as single-ply membranes or modified bitumen systems, which offer superior resistance against environmental stressors like UV rays, temperature changes, and moisture. Additionally, using professional-grade adhesives and sealants ensures the repairs remain durable and effective long-term.

In situations where roof leaks become persistent or widespread, Brenneman advises building owners to evaluate the overall condition of their roofing systems. Frequent leaks might indicate the roof is nearing the end of its lifespan. A professional assessment can determine whether ongoing repairs are practical or if roof restoration or replacement is the more cost-effective solution. Roof restoration options, including coatings and overlays, may significantly extend the life of existing roofs, offering substantial cost savings compared to full replacements.

Ultimately, Brenneman emphasizes that proactive management of commercial roofing systems—through timely inspections, quality repairs, and diligent maintenance—is essential for protecting properties from the costly and disruptive impacts of roof leaks. Building owners who adhere to these practices can maintain their roofs' performance and integrity for many years, ensuring a safer and more reliable property.

For detailed information and additional expert advice, readers can explore Brenneman’s full article, " Stopping Commercial Roof Leaks Before They Spread, " in HelloNation Magazine.

